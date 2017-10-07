Charge your phone on the go with this Scosche dash-mount

Scosche window/dash mount with Qi wireless charging

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $59.99

Is it just me or does anyone else think the smartphone dash-mount aisle is getting more crowded than the cookie aisle? With so many choices, the competition is upping the game. Scosche already has the MagicMount, which uses magnets to hold your phone on the vent mount, and now the manufacturer is introudcing a wireless charging dock that sucks. That is, it suctions to the window or dash while charging your phone.

The Scosche wireless charging system works with Qi-enabled devices. Qi uses electromagnetic fields to transfer power from a transmitting source to a receiving device with either a built-in receiver or an add-on receiver in the cover. The only problem with a Qi transmitter is it might interfere with key fobs and keyless systems. Keep the mount at least 25 centimetres from the key port to resolve the issue.

This mount has a super-sticky suction cup that mounts on the dash or the windshield, its bendable arm making it easy to move the phone to a desirable position. A power cord draws from the 12-volt USB adapter plugged into the dash. The mount is magnetic with extra side-support arms to grip the phone. A quick push of the button on the back releases it, charged and ready to go.

