Easily-overlooked Magic-Mat is a useful dashboard storage accessory

Magic-Mat Premium

Available at: Canadian Tire

Price: $6.99

Magic-Mat is one of those items that resides at the end of the aisle with the tree-shaped air stinkers and the "As seen on TV" products. Considering the measly price, it was worth the gamble.

Peel the sticky, flimsy black mat from the wrapper and toss it on the dashboard, away from airbags. That's all the direction needed. The silicone gel sticks to the dash and anything you put on it. It's great for smartphones, glasses, keys – anything that slides with every turn. When it was placed on the vertical part of the dash, the large smartphone did wiggle itself free while driving on gravel roads, but coins stayed in place.

Like lint rollers made of silicone, it will lose its tackiness, but a quick rinse in soapy water should bring back the stick. Dusty back roads really limit its life between cleanings.

On the web, the product is listed under many names. But it's so insignificant, it doesn't make it onto Canadian Tire's web page. You'll have to wander past the fuzzy dice and stick-people decals to find it.

