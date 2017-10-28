Gemini Astronauts would have loved Black & Decker’s latest drill

Black & Decker SMARTECH Cordless 12V or 20V Drill

Available at: Rona, Lowe's, Canadian Tire

Price: $99.99 to $150

It was the mid-1960s, and NASA was looking for someone to design a zero-impact wrench for the Gemini project to spin bolts in zero gravity without spinning a weightless astronaut. Black & Decker stepped up to design the cordless wrench and a rotary hammer.

Fast-forward five decades and Black & Decker is still creating innovative cordless tools. This time it's a cordless drill with a battery pack that communicates with your phone.

Graced with a slick blue line down the handle, the SMARTECH lithium cordless drill/driver is not a reinvented drill, but it does have some cool features that make it a welcome tool in the garage. The smart technology links the battery to an app on your phone to let you know exactly how much drill time is left. Push a locator button on your phone and that misplaced drill beeps. Need to charge a phone or tablet? There's a port for that, too. If you don't want someone else using your drill, push the lock button on your app.

Even the 20-volt battery drill is light and well-balanced enough for any size of grip. A feature great for working under the hood is the LED spotlight aimed at the drill bit. Bet the astronauts would have liked that.

