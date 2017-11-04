Hydro Flask Tumbler keeps your coffee warm for the duration of your drive

Hydro Flask 650 ml Tumbler

Available at: MEC, Atmosphere

Price: $35.99 for 650 ml, other sizes available.

Go mugs – can you find one that does it all? Nope. That's because the features you want are never the same as the ones the next person craves. But there is one feature all coffee drinkers desire: They want their coffee to stay hot until they reach the last drop or their destination.

Hydro Flask burst on the market from humble beginnings in Oregon in 2009 and has steadily impressed the outdoor crowd with sturdy water bottles. Now it has introduced the coffee tumbler to its line of beverage holders.

Just like the others in the line-up, the tumbler is made with BPA-free and phthalate-free products and the 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel does not retain the flavour of dish soap or the last chai tea. The double-wall insulation really does keep the heat. A coffee poured at 9 a.m. was still toasty warm to enjoy at 2 p.m.

Its slender design fits the cup holder in the car and your hand nicely. The only design flaw is the top does not have a closeable lid. However, to have a mug that keeps coffee warm for the duration of the drive – that's a minor flaw that can be overlooked.