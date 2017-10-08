Is it worth the extra money to buy a Golf R instead of the GTI?

We are considering a 2017 Golf GTI or Golf R. We want a that is practical but fun to drive as well. Both Golf models receive excellent reviews and it seems that the main difference between the two is the additional horsepower and four-wheel drive in the R. Is the R worth the additional cost over the GTI? -- Ron

Being interested in the Golf R myself, this question held special interest. The 2017s are no longer in stock and 2018 Golf R isn't available yet, but that didn't stop me from visiting my local dealer seeking information. With an astonishing 72 horsepower advantage over the GTI, 4motion all-wheel drive and an all-new digital cockpit, the Golf R earns almost legendary status, with a price tag only the devoted enthusiast can justify. Limited supply means there is no haggling for a Golf R.

The GTI certainly meets your criteria of practical and fun to drive. Price comparison is really only pragmatic when trying to choose between the GTI Base and Performance edition, not when considering the leap to the R model. I believe VW has designed the R to cater to the passionate owner who wants all the conveniences of a hatchback that can double as a daily driver and a weekend track car. An auto-cross enthusiast myself, this car has my attention; however, I wouldn't spend the money if my needs were that of a commuter car only.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.

