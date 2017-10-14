Mini garage remote eliminates need to keep door opener in visor

Chamberlain Universal Garage Door Mini Remote Control Model MC100
Available at: Chamberlain.com, Home Depot
Price: $44.99 (U.S.)
It's the middle of the night and you hear the hum of the garage door. That's odd. By the time you waddle to the garage, a thief has made off with your skis and a power tool or two. How did they get in?
One of you forgot to lock the truck sitting on the driveway and all they had to do was push that big button on the sun visor.
The Chamberlain door opener is small enough to loop onto your keychain or a backpack. There are two buttons for two doors, or to connect with the Chamberlain MyQ Remote Light Control.
It took four minutes to connect the garage door to the fob. I did need to check online for better directions than what were provided in the box for my ancient Sears Craftsman garage opener. But once I figured it out, the door worked magically. The tempting remote that was in the truck on the driveway is gone.
