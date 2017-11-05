My 2008 Nissan Altima isn’t shifting properly. What’s going on?

I have a 2008 Nissan Altima 2.5L, 152,000 kilometres, with a CVT Transmission which lately has been behaving abnormally. Sometimes it seems stuck in low first gear, not up-shifting as I accelerate away, with the revs going way up to almost 4,000 rpm. Other times it gets stuck in high sixth gear at low speeds, resulting in noticeable vibrations and bogging down on acceleration. I've had it looked at, but they said 'no codes came up' and had a flush done too. Any ideas? – Mark

Your fourth-generation Altima was the first to use Nissan's then-new CVT (continuously variable transmission), which employs two variable-diameter pulleys and belt offering an infinite number of gear ratios. Under normal driving conditions you should not feel any shifts as there are no traditional gears within this transmission. The onset of internal trouble such as a slipping belt or electronics problem could lead the driver to feel that it was not up-shifting, however.

As with all developing products, growing pains occur. The transmission in this Altima was no exception and had its fair share of problems. Nissan however, extended the warranty on most of these Altimas up to 10 years or 200,000 kilometres.

Head in to your local dealer as soon as you can and have the vehicle examined. Your vehicle's in-service date will be critical, as you are rapidly approaching the age cut-off. Even though the car may not have any codes stored, it is possible that it will exhibit these difficulties during a test drive and hopefully be replaced under this extended warranty.

Lou Trottier is owner-operator of All About Imports in Mississauga. Have a question about maintenance and repair? E-mail globedrive@globeandmail.com, placing "Lou's Garage" in the subject area.

