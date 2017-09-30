Protect your trailer from theft with this Master Lock product

Master Lock Universal Trailer Coupler Lock

Available at: Canadian Tire, Amazon.ca, Masterlock.com

Price: $34.99

Story continues below advertisement

Smacking your head and cursing won't bring back the trailer that someone just pilfered from the back alley, but maybe a bright red ounce of protection wrapped around your trailer hitch will help. Thieves only need a few seconds to spot unprotected hitches then clip in and drive off.

There are plenty of hitch locks on the market, but with a big red ball visible from the street, this one might dissuade criminals from snooping around to grab anything else lying around. The Master Lock Universal Trailer Coupler Lock fits most 1-7/8 inch (48 millimetre), 2 inch (51 mm) and 2-5/15 inch (59 mm) couplers. Unlatch the lock, slip the ball into the socket, push the shield toward the ball on the coupler until the shield is tight and lock it.

A recent theft from a marine store in Calmar, Alta., saw four decked-out speedboats valued at approximately $200,000 each slip away in the middle of the night from a locked yard. Surveillance footage shows the thieves moving less expensive boats out of the way to access the Super Air Nautique G23 models. A day later, they were spotted near Winnipeg. Professional criminals probably can't be stopped, but hopefully hoodlums seizing an opportunity can.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.