Rain, rain go away thanks to this windshield treatment

RainBrella by Wipe New/Rust-Oleum

Available at: Canadian Tire, Amazon.ca

Price: $15.99

Rain-X has some competition in the windshield treatment aisle, but whether this other product is worth the extra money is up to you. Wipe New RainBrella by Rust-Oleum comes in a box with two towelettes soaked in a solution of isopropyl alcohol, methyl ethyl ketone and inorganic acids. Also in the box is a pair of rubber gloves and a microfibre cloth.

It's a simple product to apply. Wipe it on, wait five minutes, wipe off and repeat. One package is good for one application on a single windshield. The packaging suggests it will repel rain, mud and dirt from your windshield for over 100 car washes but does not say anything about snow or what scraping ice will do to the treatment.

However, it is impressive in the rain. Water beads and flees from the windshield like kids running from chores. Yes, the windshield wipers do their job, but RainBrella takes care of the part of the windshield not cleared by the wipers, giving you wider visibility.

If you choose to use this product, heed the advice of the packaging and open the garage door and wear the gloves. It's stinky and corrosive.

