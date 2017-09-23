Waze navigation app lets the community help you plan the best route

Waze navigation app for Android or Apple

Available at: Google Play and App Store

Price: Free

Well, this is interesting. A community-based navigation system. Now, instead of just your spouse telling you where to turn, millions of people from around the world are doing it. But in a nice way.

Plan your route for now, or, check the app for traffic volumes. The map shows speed traps, traffic cameras, even other Wazers' speed en route to their destination.

Waze is all about community engagement. While you drive with the app open, traffic information is passively contributed to the community. You can also add in other valuable information including road work, accidents and detours. If there is an incident rerouting traffic, Waze collects that data from other users and reroutes you. Need gas? Other Wazers have tapped in prices at the pumps en route. If you don't like the route Waze chose, become a map editor and help thousands of other drivers get to where they want to go, but faster.

Jane, the preset voice, is loud and clear and actually pronounces many of the road names correctly – which sort of takes the fun out of driving on Shaganappi Boulevard. If you pick one of the many other voices, including "British Boy Band," expect to be amused but only hear to turn left and right.