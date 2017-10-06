Luxury car deals fuel significant segment growth

With a strengthening economy, stock markets at all-time highs and record incentives from auto makers, it is no surprise that new-vehicle sales continue to reach record heights. Approximately 187,000 new vehicles were sold in September, representing a nearly 8-per-cent increase year-over-year.

Luxury vehicles represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the market with Audi, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Jaguar, Cadillac, Lexus, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz all posting double-digit sales growth from last year. In addition, new luxury brands and models launched this year have added fuel to the fire. More than 11 per cent of all new vehicles sold in 2017 were in fact from a luxury nameplate. Some of the most notable new entrants have included the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, the Maserati Lavente, the Jaguar F-Pace, the Lexus LC and the Genesis G80 and G90.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on the latest 2018 luxury vehicles. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport

2018 Genesis G80 Sport. Genesis

Auto maker Genesis – the luxury division of Hyundai – is the first ever to offer a complete end-to-end online car-buying process called Genesis at Home that allows everything from the initial test drive to the final paperwork to be delivered to your door. This video shows how Genesis vehicles are delivered in a giant glass box.

Genesis's luxury sports sedan, the 2018 G80 Sport, delivers 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft. of torque through a powerful 3.3-litre twin-turbo V-6 engine mated to an HTRAC all-wheel drive powertrain. Notable standard features include a 17-speaker, 900-watt Lexicon surround-sound audio system, a 9.2-inch, high-definition infotainment touchscreen with navigation, a seven-inch instrument panel display, a heads-up display, automatic LED headlights with adaptive cornering and high-beam assist, LED daytime running lights, taillights and signal repeaters, and rain-sensing wipers.

Interior accents include heated Nappa leather sport seats, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters and a carbon-fibre interior trim. The G80 Sport also features advanced technology such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection and lane-departure warning.

Vehicle price: $62,000 (all-inclusive)

Government fees: $140

Cash purchase price before tax: $62,140

Finance for 60 months at 2.4 per cent for $1,243 a month and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent for $956 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Complimentary scheduled maintenance for five years or 100,000 kilometres with concierge pick-up and drop-off

2018 BMW 750i xDrive

2018 BMW 7 Series. BMW

The 2018 BMW 750i features a 4.4-litre turbocharged V-8 engine that delivers a massive 445 horsepower and 480 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior is equipped with BMW's Gesture Control system that allows the driver to access functions such as audio volume and phone calls simply with hand gestures, a heads-up display that projects driver information on to the windshield, automatic four-zone climate control, heated front and rear seating clad in Nappa leather and wireless phone charging.

Other notable features include an available Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround-sound audio system, LED headlights and fog lights, a rear-view camera and active safety technology Surround View that displays a bird's-eye-view of the vehicle, front and rear parking sensors and available night vision with pedestrian detection to avoid collisions in low-light conditions.

MSRP: $116,500

Manufacturer cash incentive: $7,500 (as compared with $5,000 in August)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,285

Cash purchase price before tax: $109,785

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $2,224 a month, which includes a $7,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $5,000 in August) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 3.9 per cent for $1,683 a month including tax, which includes a $7,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $5,000 in August) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Quattro Technik S tronic

2018 Audi A5 Coupe. Audi

Equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the 2018 Audi A5 outputs 252 horsepower and 273 lb.-ft. of torque. A notable feature on the Technik trim of this luxury coupe is the Audi Virtual Cockpit, which replaces the traditional instrument cluster with a fully digital, 12.3-inch screen that displays vehicle, travel and entertainment information. Other standard features on this trim include automatic LED headlights with high-beam assist, LED daytime running lights and tail lights, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, an 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and smartphone interface, three-zone automatic climate control with rain, sun and humidity sensors and active charcoal and electrostatic filters, leather seats and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2018 A5 also features advanced technology such as a 360-degree bird's-eye-view of the vehicle, and front and rear parking sensors. It also has a rear precollision system that automatically senses when a rear-end vehicle collision is likely and makes safety adjustments to minimize the effects of the collision on the passengers.

MSRP: $55,450

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (as compared with no incentive in August)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235

Cash purchase price before tax: $55,185

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,118 a month, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive in August) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $774 a month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with no incentive in August) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Mercedes-Benz B 250 4MATIC Avantgarde Edition

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class. Mercedes

The Mercedes-Benz brand has long been synonymous with luxury around the world. In addition to its sedans and SUVs, the auto maker's line-up also includes the B-Class – a compact, five-door hatchback that was first launched in Canada in 2005.

The 2018 B 250 features a turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that achieves 208 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. It also features an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and available SiriusXM satellite radio, a rear-view camera, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles, collision-prevention assist, a heated windshield washer system, high-performance LED headlamps, brake pad wear and tire pressure loss indicators, and run-flat tires.

MSRP: $38,200

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,650

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,215

Cash purchase price before tax: $35,765

Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $689 a month, which includes a $3,650 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $523 a month including tax, which includes a $3,650 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.