Luxury sedans with all-wheel drive for $40,000 or less

While a new set of winter tires or a fresh coat of rustproofing may be routine preparations for the winter driving season, many Canadians now also deem the reliability of all-wheel drive as a necessity. While any respectable SUV or crossover will have all-wheel drive as a default, it is also becoming a commonplace feature on many sedans. This is even true for luxury sports sedans that have historically been equipped with rear-wheel drive powertrains that are better known for dynamic driving performance than navigating inclement weather.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on luxury sports sedans with all-wheel drive. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Volvo S60 T5 All-Wheel Drive

2018 Volvo S60. Volvo

To add to Volvo's legendary reputation for safety, all 2018 S60 trims come standard with all-wheel drive powertrains. They are also available with two engine options depending on the trim – a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that is turbocharged to deliver 240 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque or the same engine supercharged to achieve 62 additional horses and 37 more lb.-ft. of torque.

Technology features on the S60 that make winter driving even safer include electronic stability control, emergency brake assist and whiplash protection on the fronts seats which allow the entire front backrest and head restraint to move with the occupant to support the neck in the event of a rear-end collision. Other notable features include a five-inch infotainment display with an eight-speaker high-performance sound system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, remote engine ignition and engine start/stop functionality.

MSRP : $41,950

: $41,950 Manufacturer cash incentive : $6,000 (as compared to no incentive in October)

: $6,000 (as compared to no incentive in October) Estimated dealer discount : $500

: $500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,155

$2,155 Cash purchase price before tax : $37,605

: $37,605 Finance for 60 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $822 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 39 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $783 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Cadillac ATS Standard Turbo All-Wheel Drive

The 2018 Cadillac ATS. Cadillac

The 2018 Cadillac ATS is available in two engine variants depending on the trim – a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-scroll turbocharged engine that outputs 272 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque and a 3.6-litre V-6 that outputs 335 horsepower and 285 lb.-ft. of torque. Interior features on the Standard Turbo All-Wheel Drive trim include an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment system with voice recognition, a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system, dual-zone climate control, a rearview camera and wireless charging capability. To complement its all-wheel drive powertrain, the Cadillac ATS also features all-speed traction control which helps maintain traction on wet or snowy roads by automatically applying brakes and reducing engine power when wheel slippage is detected.

MSRP : $40,570

: $40,570 Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,800 (as compared to no incentive in October)

$2,800 (as compared to no incentive in October) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,140

$2,140 Cash purchase price before tax : $38,910

: $38,910 Finance for 60 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $790 per month including tax, which includes a $2,800 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $666 per month including tax, which includes a $2,800 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in October) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA. Mercedes-Benz

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA is equipped with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of outputting 208 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque available alongside Mercedes'$2 4MATIC all-wheel-drive technology. Notable features on the CLA 250 4MATIC trim include a seven-inch colour infotainment system with an available 450-watt Harman Kardon Logic7 surround-sound system, engine start/stop functionality, a drive-mode selector with eco, comfort, sport and individual modes, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, run-flat tires and safety technology such as active braking assist, hill-start assist to help with uphill driving, rain-sensing windshield wipers and an electronic stability system that helps stabilize the vehicle in critical conditions by applying braking on individual wheels and adjusting engine output.

MSRP : $37,900

: $37,900 Manufacturer cash incentive : $1,000 (as compared to no incentive in September)

: $1,000 (as compared to no incentive in September) Estimated dealer discount : $1,000

: $1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,810

: $2,810 Cash purchase price before tax: $38,710

$38,710 Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $746 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in September) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 45 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $602 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in September) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD

2018 Acura TLX. Acura

The 2018 Acura TLX features an extensive facelift with its "beak" grille replaced with a new pentagon-diamond grille in between automatic Jewel Eye LED headlights. Every all-wheel drive model in the TLX lineup features a 3.6-litre V-6 engine that outputs 290 horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. of torque mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive powertrain is powered by Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) technology that is designed to sense driving conditions and automatically send up to 70 per cent of torque to the rear wheels. The interior of the SH-AWD trim features a touch-screen infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-speaker Acura premium sound system, a colour multi-information display in the instrument cluster and a surround-view camera.

MSRP : $40,990

: $40,990 Manufacturer cash incentive : $1,000 (applied after tax)

: $1,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

$1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,185

: $2,185 Cash purchase price before tax : $41,290

: $41,290 Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $791 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $537 per month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow him on Twitter @ahytai

