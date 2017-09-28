Mitsubishi Outlander finally coming to Canada

The Mitsubishi Outlander arrives in Canada in December with a starting price of $42,998, the lowest of any plug-in hybrid crossover in the marketplace.

Provincial incentives are available in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

The Outlander, a utility vehicle with all-wheel drive, combines twin electric motors and a 2.0-litre gasoline engine. Popular in Europe, it will be available in Canada for the first time.

Story continues below advertisement

The motors are mounted at the front and rear axles. A generator converts mechanical power to electricity, to continuously charge the battery. Paddle shifters on the steering column allow the driver to adjust regenerative braking strength to six different settings.

Three driving modes are selected automatically:

EV: 100 per cent electric power with zero emissions – excellent, the company says, for running errands and performing family functions. Range is estimated to be between 20 and 32 kilometres, depending on several factors.

Series hybrid: The two electric motors receive additional support from the gasoline engine. The gas-powered generator charges the battery pack and boosts the motors.

Parallel hybrid: The gas engine drives the front wheels. Excess energy is returned to the battery pack.

The driver may also activate four modes with the flick of a button: battery-save (to run on gas when more efficient, such as highway driving), eco (reduces fuel and electricity usage), EV priority (pure electric) and battery charge (the gas engine fully charges the battery in 40 minutes).

While stationary, the battery can be recharged in eight hours with a standard 120-volt outlet at home, in four hours at a public 240-volt outlet or to 80 per cent capacity in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The Outlander will be available in two trims.

The SE S-AWC, at $42,998, includes a range of safety features smartphone link, 18-inch wheels, heated front seats and mirrors.

The SE Touring, at $45,998, adds a power sunroof, leather seats, power front seat, heated steering wheel, LED lamps.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Range on a charge is estimated to be between 19 and 32 kilometres. The battery can be recharged to 80 per cent capacity in 30 minutes.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.