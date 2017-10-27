The best deals for brand-loyal car buyers

There is an old business adage that it is easier to keep an existing customer than find a new one. It seems many auto makers subscribe to this philosophy. According to recent research conducted by Google Think Auto, approximately 37 per cent of Canadian car buyers are brand loyalists, whereas 43 per cent are brand switchers and the remaining 20 per cent are first-time buyers. While this leaves much room for competition, successfully retaining existing drivers is imperative to any auto maker's sales strategy.

As a result, more than three-quarters of automotive brands in Canada offer some form of loyalty incentives that are typically available in addition to existing incentives already available to the general public. In order to qualify, customers generally must have someone in their household who owns, finances or leases a vehicle of the same brand when purchasing the new vehicle.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week that have available loyalty rebates. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Jaguar XF 2.0 Prestige 25T

The 2018 Jaguar XF comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine capable of delivering 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft. of torque that is mated to an eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive powertrain. The Prestige trim features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, an 11-speaker Meridian audio system, automatic quad-zone climate control with solar sensing, mist sensing and air filtration, perforated leather seating, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding side mirrors and automatic bi-Xenon HID headlights with auto-levelling.

Available features include a 12.3-inch LCD virtual instrument display, rear and front parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights, automatic high-beam assist, heads-up display that projects vehicle information onto the windscreen and active safety features such as emergency braking and lane departure warning.

MSRP : $63,700

: $63,700 Manufacturer cash incentive : $3,000 (as compared to $1,500 in September)

: $3,000 (as compared to $1,500 in September) Cash loyalty rebate : 1,000

: 1,000 Estimated dealer discount : $1,500

: $1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,640

: $1,640 Cash purchase price before tax : $59,840

: $59,840 Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $1,163 per month, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to no incentive in September) and a $1,000 loyalty rebate; assumes zero down payment

Lease for 42 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $737 per month including tax, which includes a $7,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $6,250 in September) and a $1,000 loyalty rebate; assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Mazda CX-9 GT All-Wheel Drive

The 2017 Mazda CX-9 features a SKYACTIV-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that outputs up to 250 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. The interior of the GT trim features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio and Stitcher internet radio compatibility, tri-zone climate control and Nappa leather seating for up to seven passengers. Exterior features include automatic LED headlights with automatic high-beam functionality, LED taillights and fog lights.

The GT trim also comes standard with active safety features such as Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Smart City Brake Support that helps the driver avoid frontal collisions while driving at the slow speeds common in urban areas or congested traffic.

MSRP : $45,500

: $45,500 Manufacturer cash incentive : $2,000 (as compared to no incentive in September)

: $2,000 (as compared to no incentive in September) Cash loyalty rebate : $1,000

: $1,000 Estimated dealer discount : $1,000

: $1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,035

: $2,035 Cash purchase price before tax : $43,535

: $43,535 Finance for 60 months at 1-per-cent interest for $899 per month including a loyalty rate reduction of 1 per cent; assumes zero down payment

Lease for 60 months at 0.5 per cent interest for $585 per month including tax, which includes a $1,650 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in September) and a 1-per-cent loyalty rate reduction; assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

For a limited time, customers will also receive a complimentary winter tire credit worth up to $1,000

2018 Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI Quattro Progressiv Tiptronic

The 2018 Audi Q3 delivers an output of 200 horsepower and 207 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed automatic powertrain.

The Progressiv trim features leather seating surfaces, Xenon headlights with light and rain sensors, LED taillights and daytime running lights, an available seven-inch infotainment display with navigation, dual-zone climate control, an electro-mechanical parking brake, a rear view camera, voice control for navigation functions and a tinted panoramic sunroof.

MSRP : $40,200

: $40,200 Manufacturer cash incentive : $1,000

: $1,000 Cash loyalty rebate : $750

: $750 Estimated dealer discount : $750

: $750 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,235

: $2,235 Cash purchase price before tax : $39,935

: $39,935 Finance for 60 months at 1.9 per-cent interest for $804 per month, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and a 1 per cent loyalty rate reduction; assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $550 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and a 1 per cent loyalty rate reduction; assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 5'7" Box

The Ram 1500 Big Horn features two engine types – a 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 that outputs 395 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque and a 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V-6 that outputs 240 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque.

Its interior features a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with hands-free communication, Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio compatibility, a six-speaker audio system, a seven-inch customizable display in the instrument cluster and a built-in universal garage door opener. Its exterior features automatic quad-halogen headlamps alongside its signature grille, chrome-clad 20-inch aluminum wheels and side steps. Safety features include electronic stability control with hill start assist and trailer sway control. Another notable feature is the rain brake support system that removes water from brake pads by applying a small amount of pressure to the brake caliper.

MSRP : $52,195

: $52,195 Manufacturer cash incentive : $9,000 (as compared to $4,000 in September)

: $9,000 (as compared to $4,000 in September) Cash loyalty rebate : $1,500 (applied after tax)

: $1,500 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount : $1,500

: $1,500 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,935

: $1,935 Cash purchase price before tax : $42,303

: $42,303 Finance for 60 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $848 per month, which includes a $9,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $4,000 in September) and a $1,500 loyalty rebate (applied after tax); assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $736 per month including tax, which includes a $9,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,000 in September) and a $1,500 loyalty rebate (applied after tax); assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.