The best deals on already available 2018 models

While there are still several months to go before 2017 comes to a close, the auto industry has already begun to sell 2018 model year vehicles. This has been a record-setting year with annual new-vehicle sales forecast to cross the two-million unit mark for the first time ever. High consumer demand coupled with attractive incentives have led to 2017 models selling out in many cases. However, more than 200 2018 model year vehicles are now widely available.

Though outgoing models may carry deeper discounts, there are some good reasons to look for the newest model year. Aside from getting the latest technology and design, purchasing the newest model year also comes with the benefit of higher potential retained re-sale value. We used Canadian Black Book's free appraisal tool to compare projected future values of the 2017 and 2018 Acura RDX Elite and found the future value of the 2018 model is expected to be approximately $4,000 more than the 2017 model after five years, assuming both vehicles were purchased today and driven the same number of kilometres.

Many 2018 models also already offer incentives to further sweeten the deal. We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on 2018 models. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Acura RDX Elite

2018 Acura RDX. Acura

With approximately 5,000 units sold in 2017 so far, the RDX is Acura's best-selling vehicle in Canada. The 2018 RDX features a 3.5-litre i-VTEC V-6 engine that achieves an output of 279 horsepower and 252 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard features across all trims include automatic Jewel Eye LED headlights and LED taillights, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and active safety technology such as forward collision warning, collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist.

The Tech and Elite trims also feature heated leather seats, an eight-inch LED backlit infotainment display, a 410-watt 10-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, navigation system with voice recognition, remote engine starting, a blind-spot monitoring system and a cross-traffic monitoring system.

MSRP: $47,390

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000 applied after tax (as compared with $1,000 in August)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

Cash purchase price before tax: $46,805

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $941 that includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive applied after tax (as compared with no incentive in August) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $643 a month including tax, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive applied after tax (as compared with 3.9-per-cent interest and no incentive in August) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Jaguar XE Prestige 25t All-Wheel Drive

2018 Jaguar XE. Jaguar

The Jaguar XE comes standard with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers 247 horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive powertrain. The Prestige trim features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a 380-watt, 11-speaker Meridian audio system, automatic air conditioning with solar sensing, mist sensing, air filtration and dual temperature control, leather seating, a five-inch LCD display in the instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers and cruise control with an automatic speed limiter.

Also available on the 2018 XE are a 12.3-inch LCD virtual instrument display, rear and front parking sensors, Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, heads-up display that projects vehicle information onto the windscreen and active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist.

MSRP: $48,200

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,640

Cash purchase price before tax: $47,840

Finance for 72 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $846 and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 42 months at 3.4-per-cent interest for $690 a month including tax, which includes a $3,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $1,800 in July) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 Kia Soul EX Tech

2018 Kia Soul. Kia

Approximately 8,000 Kia Souls have been sold so far in 2017, making it one of the best-selling subcompact vehicles in the country. The 2018 Kia Soul EX features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that outputs 161 horsepower and 149 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard features on the EX trim include automatic headlights, cruise control, a rearview camera and heated front seats. Additionally, the Tech package on the EX trim includes Xenon HID headlights, an eight-inch infotainment display with navigation, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, leather seats and a panoramic sunroof. Available active safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, a lane-departure warning system and an autonomous emergency braking system.

MSRP: $28,395

Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,880

Cash purchase price before tax: $29,275

Finance for 60 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $574 and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $433 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 Crew Cab Short Box

2018 GMC Sierra 1500. GMC

With collective sales exceeding 82,000 units so far this year, the GMC Sierra and its cousin, the Chevrolet Silverado, rank as the second-best-selling line of vehicles in Canada. The 2018 Sierra is capable of outputting 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft. of torque through a 4.3-litre EcoTec3 V-6 engine. Also available is a 5.3-litre V-8 that delivers 70 more horses and an additional 78 lb.-ft. of torque at best-in-class fuel efficiency. The SLE Trim features an eight-inch infotainment system with high-definition radio and available navigation, a rear-vision camera, a 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted cruise and audio controls, available remote start and available rear park assist. Its exterior includes HID projector-beam headlamps with LED signature lighting and LED cargo box lighting for enhanced vision during loading and unloading.

MSRP: $47,770

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000

Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,413

Cash purchase price before tax: $45,183

Finance for 60 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $937, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.9-per-cent interest for $708 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time.

