The best deals on Canada’s top-selling SUVs

Since 2010, the light-truck segment (pickup trucks, vans and SUVs) has outsold the passenger-cars segment (sedans, hatchbacks and sports cars) by an increasingly wide margin.

Sales of light trucks in 2017 are up 8.2 per cent year over year, exceeding 824,000 units sold as compared with only 400,000 passenger cars sold in the same period.

According to DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, SUVs alone now command a 40-per-cent share of the entire Canadian industry, up from just more than 15 per cent in 2002.

SUVs were originally built exclusively on truck-based platforms with high ground clearance, all-wheel drive powertrains and larger, more powerful engines that gave them the ability to traverse rugged terrain with ease.

Today, an increasing number of SUVs are built on lighter, more efficient car-based platforms. This has led to an explosion of choice for consumers opting for the extra space and versatility of an SUV.

These are the top-10 best-selling SUVs in Canada as of July, with units sold and year-over-year growth:

Toyota RAV4 - 29,583 (+2%) Honda CR-V - 27,970 (+12%) Ford Escape - 27,699 (+10%) Nissan Rogue - 25,766 (+16%) Hyundai Tucson - 18,292 (+15%) Hyundai Santa Fe - 17,298 (-13%) Chevrolet Equinox - 15,138 (+40%) Jeep Cherokee - 14,885 (-23%) Mazda CX-5 - 14,139 (+3%) Ford Edge - 12,432 (-4%)

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on some of Canada's best-selling SUVs. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier All Wheel Drive

Chevrolet Equinox. Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Equinox outputs 182 horsepower and 172 lb.-ft. of torque from its 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine. The Equinox is also available with an upgrade to a 3.6-litre V-6 and both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with Eco mode to maximize fuel efficiency.

Standard features on the Premier trim include projector-beam halogen headlights alongside its signature dual-port grille with chrome accents, OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi capability, perforated leather seats with heated front seats, a seven-inch touchscreen display with the MyLink infotainment system, SiriusXM satellite radio and a six-speaker audio system. Available safety features include forward collision alert, rear park assist, side blind zone alert and lane departure warning.

MSRP: $34,870

Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,189

Cash purchase price before tax: $29,559

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $641 a month which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.9-per-cent interest for $593 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Honda HR-V EX-L All Wheel Drive CVT

Honda HR-V. Honda

While the CR-V is Honda's best-selling SUV, the HR-V has experienced the fastest greatest sales growth for any SUV in Canada this year, up more than 47 per cent year over year.



This subcompact SUV features a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine that delivers 141 horsepower and 127 lb.-ft. of torque along with available all-wheel drive capability depending on the trim.

The EX-L trim has a five-inch infotainment display with navigation, a 180-watt 6-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, a blind spot display system, forward collision and lane departure warning systems.

This trim also features ECON mode that helps maximize fuel efficiency as well as steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for a sportier drive.

MSRP: $30,450

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,865

Cash purchase price before tax: $30,488

Finance for 60 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $630 a month and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99-per-cent interest for $448 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 2.0T All Wheel Drive

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Hyundai

The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 2.0T sports a 2.0-litre twin-scroll turbocharged engine mated to a six-speed automatic, all-wheel drive powertrain that delivers 290 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque.



Standard features on this package include automatic HID projector headlights and LED tail lights, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, heated front and rear seats and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Almost all trims are also equipped with safety technology features like blind spot detection, lane change assist and lane departure warning, rear parking assistance sensors and a rear cross-traffic alert that help monitor the movement of traffic behind the vehicle.

MSRP: $41,299

Manufacturer cash incentive: $5,000

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,045

Cash purchase price before tax: $37,344

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $750 a month which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared with $1,500 in July) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 3.99-per-cent interest for $767 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE All Wheel Drive

Toyota RAV4. Toyota

The best-selling SUV in Canada since 2016 and one of the top-three best-sellers since 2012, the RAV4 is equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that outputs 176 horsepower and 172 lb.-ft. of torque.

The XLE trim features automatic projector-style headlights, a power rear liftgate, a six-speaker audio system with a 6.1-inch infotainment display, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and a 4.2-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster.

All trims come standard with Toyota Safety Sense that includes a collision warning system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert and steering alert that prevents the vehicle from inadvertently switching lanes and dynamic radar cruise control that intelligently adjusts cruise speed when approaching slower vehicles.

MSRP: $32,950

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

Cash purchase price before tax: $32,990

Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $654 a month and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 0.49-per-cent interest for $444 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on twitter @ahytai.

Prices and incentives effective until August 31, 2017. Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

