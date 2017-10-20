The best deals on mid-size SUVs

While the popularity of trucks, crossovers and SUVs is obvious simply from observing every-day traffic on city streets, it may be surprising to many just how dominant this segment has become. Nearly 1.1 million new light trucks and SUVs have been added in the first nine months of 2017, representing nearly seven out of every ten new vehicles sold.

This evolution is likely to accelerate further as brands continue to add trucks, crossovers and SUVs of all sizes. In fact, Mitsubishi is just another recent example of a brand that is embracing consumer demands and revamping its model lineup. For the 2018 model year, Mitsubishi will be discontinuing it legendary Lancer compact sedan, but adding the all-new Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Electric SUV and the Eclipse Cross compact crossover.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on mid-size SUVs.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander. Mitsubishi

The 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander features two engine variants depending on the trim – a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine that outputs 166 horsepower and 162 lb.-ft. of torque, or a 3.0-litre V-6 engine that outputs 224 horsepower and 215 lb.-ft. of torque. Standard features across all trims include a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and LED tail lamps.

The GT trim features a 710-watt nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system with a 10-inch Punch subwoofer and SiriusXM satellite radio compatibility, leather seating surfaces, automatic LED headlamps and fog lamps with automatic high-beam functionality. Also standard on this trim are active safety features such as forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane change assist, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.

MSRP : $37,998

: $37,998 Manufacturer cash incentive : $3,000 (as compared to $2,200 in September)

: $3,000 (as compared to $2,200 in September) Estimated dealer discount : $1,000

: $1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,840

: $1,840 Cash purchase price before tax : $35,838

: $35,838 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $731 per month and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $589 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Complimentary winter tire package worth up to $1,400 including tires, wheels, sensors and installation

2017 Nissan Murano 3.5 SL CVT All Wheel Drive

2017 Nissan Murano. Nissan

The Nissan Murano achieves an output of 240 horsepower and 240 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.5-litre V-6 engine mated to a continuously variable transmission. Standard features include an eight-inch touch-screen infotainment system with voice recognition for audio and navigation, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights and LED turn signal indicators.

The SL trim is equipped with an around-view monitor with moving-object detection, which provides a 360-degree bird's-eye-view of the vehicle and warns the driver of moving objects in the vehicle's path. Other notable features on the SL trim include remote ignition, leather-appointed seats, an 11-speaker Bose premium audio system and active safety technology, such as blind-spot warning system and a driver-attention alert system that helps detect erratic driving caused by drowsiness and inattention.

MSRP : $41,048

: $41,048 Manufacturer cash incentive : $4,000

: $4,000 Estimated dealer discount : $1,250

: $1,250 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,935

: $1,935 Cash purchase price before tax : $37,733

: $37,733 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $772 per month, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49 per cent interest for $590 per month including tax, which includes a $1,150 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Buick Enclave Leather All-Wheel Drive

2017 Buick Enclave. Buick

Featuring a 3.6-litre V6 engine, the 2017 Buick Enclave is capable of delivering 288 horsepower and 270 lb-ft. of torque. It features a 6.5-inch touch screen infotainment system with an available Bose 5.1 surround sound audio system, tri-zone climate control, leather-appointed seating for up to seven passengers and a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel with mahogany wood accents and mounted cruise and audio controls.

Technology on this luxury mid-size SUV includes remote ignition, rearview camera, blind-spot alert, rear cross-traffic alert, a tire pressure monitoring system, forward collision alert and lane departure warning.

MSRP : $52,035

: $52,035 Buick Cash Purchase Credit : $10,407 (as compared to $6,500 incentive in September)

: $10,407 (as compared to $6,500 incentive in September) Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,360

: $2,360 Cash purchase price before tax : $43,988

: $43,988 Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $685 per month, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $1,500 in August) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $679 per month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

2017 Ford Edge Titanium All-Wheel Drive

2017 Ford Edge. Ford

All 2017 Ford Edge models, except the Sport trim, arrive standard with a 2.0-litre EcoBoost twin-scroll turbocharged engine that delivers 245 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque. The Titanium trim features an eight-inch touch screen SYNC3 infotainment display, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, dual-zone climate control, a remote ignition start system and leather-trimmed, heated front and outboard rear seats.

Its exterior features a hands-free foot-activated liftgate, quad-halogen headlamps with LED signature lighting and LED light bar tail lamps and turn signal indicators. Available technology features include a parking assist system with parallel parking, a reverse perpendicular parking system and HID headlights with auto high beams.

MSRP : $41,999

: $41,999 Manufacturer cash incentive : $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in September)

: $1,500 (as compared to $1,000 in September) Estimated dealer discount : $1,000

: $1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,930

: $1,930 Cash purchase price before tax : $41,429

: $41,429 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $780 per month, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to 0.99 per cent and $1,000 incentive in September) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $614 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive (as compared to 0.99 per cent and $1,000 incentive in September) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.