The best deals on new compact sedans

While sales of trucks and SUVs are up more than 9 per cent year-over-year in 2017, sales of passenger cars are falling every year and are down by more than 1 per cent so far this year. But for those looking for an affordable yet practical ride, a compact sedan remains one of the best options available.

Aside from low starting price points that begin well under $25,000, auto makers are aggressively trying to revive the compact sedan segment with significant incentives and interest rates as low as 0 per cent.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on compact sedans. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Automatic

2017 Chevrolet Cruze. GM

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze features a 1.4-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that puts out 153 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque and consumes 7 litres/100 kilometres in combined city/highway driving. The LT trim is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a rear-vision camera, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven devices, a six-speaker audio system, a steering wheel with mounted cruise and audio controls, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights and projector-style halogen headlamps.



The LT trim is also available with upgrades such as a nine-speaker premium Bose audio system and active safety features such as side blind-zone alert, lane-change alert, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking assist.

MSRP: $21,595

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,000

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,941

Cash purchase price before tax: $21,036

Finance for 84 months at 0 per cent interest for $301 per month, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 60 months at 0 per cent interest for $245 per month including tax, which includes a $3,750 manufacturer incentive (as compared to $3,500 in August) and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2017 Ford Focus SEL Sedan

2017 Ford Focus. Ford

Featuring a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, the 2017 Ford Focus delivers 160 horsepower and 146 lb.-ft. of torque while achieving a combined city/highway fuel economy of up to 7.9 litres/100 kilometres. The interior of the SEL trim is equipped with a 4.2-inch infotainment display with voice-recognition technology, a 10-speaker Sony audio system, a customizable 4.2-inch driving information display in the instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and heated front seats.

All 2017 Focus models come standard with Ford's AdvanceTrac system with Electronic Stability Control that constantly monitors road conditions and the driver's responses to ensure all the wheels stay firmly planted on the road. Other notable features include a rear-view camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, automatic quad-beam halogen headlamps with LED signature lighting and mirror-mounted signal indicators.

MSRP: $24,088

Manufacturer cash incentive: $500

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,890

Cash purchase price before tax: $24,978

Finance for 72 months at 0 per cent interest (compared to 2.49 per cent in September) for $393 per month, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest (compared to 2.99 per cent in September) for $429 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2018 Kia Forte 2.0 EX+ Automatic

2018 Kia Forte. Kia

The 2018 Kia Forte delivers up to 164 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft. of torque and fuel economy of 7.2 litres/100 kilometres in combined city/highway driving via a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder aluminum engine. The EX+ trim features a seven-inch infotainment display with rear-view camera, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, an LCD instrument cluster, keyless push-button ignition start, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted cruise and audio controls, automatic projector headlamps and a power sunroof. Safety features on this trim include electronic stability control, hill-assist control and an impact-sensing door unlock system.



Story continues below advertisement

MSRP: $23,095

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,000 (compared to no incentive in August)

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,700

Cash purchase price before tax: $23,295

Finance for 60 months at 0 per cent interest for $458 per month and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $414 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4 TSI Trendline+ Tiptronic

2017 Volkswagen Jetta. VW

The 2017 Volkswagen Jetta comes standard with a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine capable of achieving 150 horsepower, 184 lb.-ft. of torque and fuel economy of 7.4 litres/100 km in combined city/highway driving, while the Highline trim delivers 20 more horses through a 1.8-litre turbocharged engine.



The Trendline+ trim features a five-inch infotainment display with USB audio input and SD card slot, Bluetooth connectivity with voice-activated control, a rear-view camera, heated front seats, electronic stability control and four-wheel disc brakes. Available options include a 6.33-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM satellite radio capability and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink smartphone integration.

MSRP: $20,795

Manufacturer cash incentive: $2,500

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,785

Cash purchase price before tax: $19,580

Finance for 60 months at 0 per cent interest for $406 per month, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $349 per month including tax, which includes a $500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000-kilometre annual allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

