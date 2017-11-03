The best offers from the most reliable auto makers

Vehicle reliability is one of the most important factors when choosing a new vehicle. Aside from greater owner satisfaction and convenience, lower repair costs and infrequent visits to the mechanic are ultimately key drivers in determining a vehicle's future value and whether it will command a premium in the used-car market.

Consumer Reports releases an annual study ranking reliability by auto maker based on surveys of its subscribers. The 2017 study was released this month and captured data from over 640,000 vehicles and across 17 trouble areas ranging from the engine and transmission to climate system, brakes, electrical system and power accessories. Consumer Reports distills this data to generate its Used Car Reliability and New Car Predicted Reliability scores on a 0-to-100-point scale.

Here are the top-10 highest-scoring brands on Consumer Reports' 2017 New Car Predicted Reliability ratings along with their average reliability score:

Story continues below advertisement

Toyota (80 out of a possible 100) Lexus (77) Kia (71) Audi (68) BMW (62) Subaru (60) Infiniti (60) Buick (59) Honda (59) Hyundai (59)

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week from the most reliable brands. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2018 Toyota Tundra 4x4 Crewmax Limited 5.7

2018 Toyota Tundra. Toyota

Toyota is one of the most popular auto brands in Canada with over 156,000 vehicles sold in the first three quarters of 2017, representing more than a 5-per-cent increase year over year.

The 2018 Toyota Tundra is powered by a 5.7-litre V-8 i-FORCE engine capable of delivering 381 horsepower, 401 lb-ft. of torque and a towing capacity of up to 10,400 pounds depending on the trim. The Limited trim features a seven-inch touch-screen infotainment display with navigation and SiriusXM capability, a nine-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, leather seats, a 4.2-inch information display in the instrument cluster and LED headlamps and fog lamps.

All trims also come standard with Toyota's Safety Sense system, which includes precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane-departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and dynamic radar cruise control.

MSRP : $57,590

: $57,590 Manufacturer cash incentive : $3,000 (applied after tax, as compared to no incentive in September)

: $3,000 (applied after tax, as compared to no incentive in September) Estimated dealer discount : $1,000

: $1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,925

: $1,925 Cash purchase price before tax : $55,860

: $55,860 Finance for 60 months at 2.49-per-cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in September) for $1,173 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.49-per-cent interest (as compared to 2.99 per cent in September) for $866 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2017 Lexus NX 200t

2017 Lexus NX. Lexus

The 2017 Lexus NX was selected by U.S. News & World Report as the "Best Luxury Compact SUV for the Money."

The 2017 Lexus NX 200t features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that outputs up to 235 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. Its interior features an eight-speaker Lexus Display audio system with Bluetooth capability, a backup camera, dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a multi-information display in the instrument cluster and a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel. Its exterior is equipped with LED headlamps with washers, LED daytime running lights, turn-signal indicators, brake lamps and fog lamps.

Story continues below advertisement

MSRP : $42,950

: $42,950 Manufacturer cash incentive : $4,000 (applied after tax)

: $4,000 (applied after tax) Estimated dealer discount : $1,000

: $1,000 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,185

: $2,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $40,595

$40,595 Finance for 60 months at 3.9 per cent interest for $843 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.9 per cent interest for $593 per month including tax, which includes a $4,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2018 Kia Sportage EX Premium All Wheel Drive

2018 Kia Sportage. Kia

In addition to a strong showing in Consumer Reports' reliability rankings, Kia also led the pack this year in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study.

The 2018 Kia Sportage features two engine types depending on the trim – a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine that outputs 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque or a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that outputs 237 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. The interior of the EX trim features a seven-inch infotainment display with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, a multi-information display in the instrument cluster, automatic dual-zone climate control, leather seating surfaces with heated front seats and a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel. Its exterior features automatic dual-function headlights and LED daytime running lights and tail lights. The Sportage also features safety technology such as hill-assist control to assist in uphill driving, downhill brake control to assist in downhill driving and electronic stability control to assist while cornering.

MSRP : $33,995

: $33,995 Manufacturer cash incentive : $500

: $500 Estimated dealer discount : $250

: $250 Freight, PDI, government fees : $1,880

: $1,880 Cash purchase price before tax : $35,125

: $35,125 Finance for 60 months at 0.99-per-cent interest for $688 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99-per-cent interest for $532 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

For a limited time, customers can get a $750 Top Quality Bonus or no-charge winter tires

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

2018 BMW 430i xDrive

2018 BMW 430i. BMW

Aside from its strong showing in Consumer Reports' reliability rankings, BMW was also the top-ranked German auto maker in J.D. Power's 2017 Initial Quality Study.

The 2018 BMW 430i xDrive delivers an output of 248 horsepower and 248 lb.-ft. of torque through a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine mated to an eight-speed automatic all-wheel-drive powertrain. This luxury two-door coupe features leather seating surfaces with heated front seats, automatic LED headlights with rain sensors, LED fog lights and tail lights, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with mounted controls, dual-zone climate control, run-flat tires and available features such as a full-colour heads-up display, an eight-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster and a surround-view camera that provides a bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surrounding area.

Story continues below advertisement

MSRP : $52,150

: $52,150 Manufacturer cash incentive : $1,500

: $1,500 Estimated dealer discount : $500

: $500 Freight, PDI, government fees : $2,285

: $2,285 Cash purchase price before tax : $52,435

: $52,435 Finance for 60 months at 0.9 per cent interest for $1,010 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 1.9 per cent interest for $714 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment

Get This Deal on Globe Drive

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai.

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.