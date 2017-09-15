The best offers on fuel-efficient vehicles

Auto makers have made tremendous advancements in fuel efficiency in response to increasingly stringent environmental standards and demand from consumers for better mileage. This has not only resulted in the emergence of all-electric vehicles such as the Tesla Model S, Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan Leaf and Kia Soul EV, but also the popularization of hybrid versions of legacy vehicles such as the Ford Fusion, Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC90. Today, nearly every major auto maker produces at least one hybrid or plug-in electric model.

Whether you are environmentally conscious or simply want to save on gas, Natural Resources Canada conducts a study each year to identify the most fuel-efficient vehicles in each segment. The study measures best-in-class vehicles that have the lowest combined fuel-consumption rating, based on 55-per-cent city and 45-per-cent highway driving.

Here are some of Canada's most fuel-efficient vehicles and their combined fuel consumption:

Subcompact: Fiat 500 Hatchback – 1.4-litre four-cylinder, five-speed manual (7.0 litres/100 km)

Fiat 500 Hatchback – 1.4-litre four-cylinder, five-speed manual (7.0 litres/100 km) Compact: Toyota Prius C – 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, continuously variable transmission (5.1 litres/100 km)

Toyota Prius C – 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, continuously variable transmission (5.1 litres/100 km) Mid-size: Toyota Prius – 1.8-litre four-cylinder hybrid, CVT (4.5 litre/100 km)

Toyota Prius – 1.8-litre four-cylinder hybrid, CVT (4.5 litre/100 km) Full-size: Hyundai IONIQ Blue – 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid, six-speed automated manual (4.1 litres/100 km)

Hyundai IONIQ Blue – 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid, six-speed automated manual (4.1 litres/100 km) Small pickup: Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon – 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel, six-speed automatic (9.5 litres/100 km)

Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon – 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel, six-speed automatic (9.5 litres/100 km) Full-size pickup: Ford F-150 – 2.7-litre six-cylinder, six-speed automatic with select shift (10.9 litres/100 km)

Ford F-150 – 2.7-litre six-cylinder, six-speed automatic with select shift (10.9 litres/100 km) Small SUV: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD – 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, CVT (7.3 litres/100 km)

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD – 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, CVT (7.3 litres/100 km) Mid-size SUV: Lexus RX 450h AWD – 3.5-litre six-cylinder hybrid, CVT (7.9 litres/100 km)

Lexus RX 450h AWD – 3.5-litre six-cylinder hybrid, CVT (7.9 litres/100 km) Minivan: Mazda5 – 2.5-litre four-cylinder, five-speed automatic with select shift (9.6 litres/100 km)

2017 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid Blue

2017 Hyundai IONIQ. Hyundai

The Hyundai IONIQ is one of the most fuel efficient-vehicles on the road today. Its 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine coupled with a 32 kW electric motor and a 1.56 kW lithium-ion polymer high-voltage battery sips a combined 4.1 litres/100 km, depending on the trim, while outputting a respectable 118 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque.

Standard features include heated front seats, automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a rearview camera, six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control and a 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster. The IONIQ also features regenerative braking and active grille-shutting technologies that help maximize fuel economy. The technology package on the Limited trim offers premium features such as bi-Xenon HID headlamps with active cornering capability to improve visibility around turns, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a seven-inch instrument panel display and an eight-speaker audio system.

MSRP: $24,299

Manufacturer cash incentive: $750

Estimated dealer discount: $250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,845

Cash purchase price before tax: $25,144

Finance for 84 months at zero-per-cent interest for $338, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $445 a month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Lexus RX 450h

2017 Lexus RX. Lexus

The Lexus RX was the world's first luxury hybrid and is Lexus's most successful. The 2017 RX 450h outputs 295 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque via a 3.5-litre V-6 Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and standard all-wheel drive. Standard features include perforated leather seats, dual-zone climate control with air recirculation control, heated seats and a heated wood steering wheel. It also features a 12.3-inch infotainment display with a backup camera and voice-activated navigation, a 4.2-inch multi-information display in the instrument panel and a 12-speaker Lexus premium audio system.

On its exterior, the RX 450h features premium automatic LED headlamps with auto levelling and headlamp washers, as well as touch-sensor lock/unlock technology on all doors. Lexus's Safety System Plus adds a precollision system, lane-departure alert, automatic high beam and dynamic radar cruise control.

MSRP: $70,300

Manufacturer cash incentive: $4,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $2,250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,185

Cash purchase price before tax: $66,695

Finance for 60 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,387, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 2.9-per-cent interest for $1,044 a month including tax, which includes a $2,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Crew Cab Short Box

2017 Chevrolet Colorado Diesel. Chevrolet

The diesel variant of the popular Chevrolet Colorado consumes a combined 9.5 litres/100 km without compromising on performance. Its 2.8-litre Duramax turbo-diesel engine outputs 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque to make towing effortless. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with an available eight-speed for additional efficiency.

The Colorado features an eight-inch colour touchscreen display with a rear-vision camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink Bluetooth connectivity and built-in 4G LTE with WiFi connectivity. Available active safety features include lane-departure warning and forward-collision alert.

MSRP: $39,455

Manufacturer cash incentive: $750

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,235

Cash purchase price before tax: $39,440

Finance for 60 months at zero-per-cent interest for $724, which includes a $1,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 1.9-per-cent interest for $523 a month including tax, which includes a $750 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Fiat 500 Hatchback Lounge

2017 Fiat 500. Fiat

The Fiat 500 is powered by a 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers 101 horsepower, 98 lb-ft of torque and combined fuel economy of 7.0 litres/100 km. The Abarth trim also features a turbocharger that boosts output to 160 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque.

Standard features across all trims include bi-halogen projector headlamps, a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with hands-free Bluetooth connectivity and an electronic vehicle information centre located in the instrument panel. The Lounge trim features an Alpine premium audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio capability, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls, automatic temperature control and a panoramic glass roof.

MSRP: $24,245

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000

Estimated dealer discount: $500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $22,680

Finance for 60 months at 4.19-per-cent interest for $537 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 5.99-per-cent interest for $493 a month including tax, which includes a $3,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 24,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow him on Twitter @ahytai

