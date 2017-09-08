The best offers on soon-to-be redesigned car models

With each model year, advancements in technology and design are introduced in the never-ending race for automotive supremacy. However, the industry seems to operate on its own calendar. More than 200 new vehicle models are for sale as 2018 vintages, even though 2017 is far from over.

A single model year can make thousands of dollars of difference for car buyers as auto makers look to move out the old and make room for the new. This is especially true for models that are due for a major facelift or redesign. For savvy buyers willing to forgo the most cutting-edge design, significant savings can be found on even some of the most popular models in the market.

We've featured some of our favourite offers this week on outgoing models with strong incentives. If you don't find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan. Volkswagen

Volkswagen has redesigned its best-selling SUV for 2018. The first-generation Tiguan has been the auto maker's most popular SUV, having sold more than 67,000 units in Canada since it was first introduced at the Frankfurt auto show in 2007.

The 2017 Tiguan Highline features a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that outputs 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque mated to Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel drive. Standard features include leather seating, a 6.33-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Fender eight-speaker-plus-subwoofer premium audio system, dual zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and bi-xenon headlights with adaptive front-light system that turns up to 13 degrees around corners for increased visibility during cornering.

MSRP: $37,198

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,250

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,935

Cash purchase price before tax: $34,383

Finance for 72 months at zero per cent interest for $571, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $554 per month including tax, which includes a $1,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Toyota Camry XLE

2017 Toyota Camry. David Dewhurst/Toyota

One of the most popular sedans in history enters its eighth generation with the redesigned 2018 Camry. The outgoing Camry was Canada's best-selling mid-sized sedan in both 2015 and 2016.

The 2017 Camry is equipped with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that delivers 178 horsepower and 170 lb-ft of torque. Standard features on all but the SE and LE trims include dual-zone climate control, seven-inch infotainment system with SiriusXM satellite radio and a six-speaker or 10-speaker audio system, depending on the trim. The SE and XSE trims feature steering-wheel paddle shifters for a sportier drive and the XLE trim features leather seating for a more luxurious ride. All trims feature a 4.2-inch screen in the instrument cluster that displays driving information. The XSE and XLE trims are also available with a 3.5-litre V6 engine that delivers 268 horsepower and 248 lb-ft of torque and include upgraded features such as LED headlamps with automatic high beam, precollision warning and lane departure alert systems.

MSRP: $32,005

Manufacturer cash incentive: $3,000 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,500

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,855

Cash purchase price before tax: $29,705

Finance for 60 months at 0.49 per cent interest for $598, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $421 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 GMC Terrain SLT All-Wheel Drive



2017 GMC Terrain. GMC

The second-generation 2018 Terrain features an all-new exterior and interior along with numerous technology upgrades. However, the 2017 Terrain has proven to be a crowd-pleaser itself, with sales in the first seven months of 2017 up by nearly 30 per cent year over year.

The 2017 Terrain features a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine that outputs 182 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque or an available 3.6-litre V-6 for 301 horsepower and 272 lb-ft of torque. Highlights of the SLT trim include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and SiriusXM radio, a Pioneer premium eight-speaker audio system, perforated leather-appointed seats, remote engine starter, a rear-vision camera and tire-pressure monitoring system. Available technology features include lane departure warning, rear park assist and rear cross-traffic alert to monitor the movement of traffic behind the car.

MSRP: $35,850

Manufacturer cash incentive: $6,500

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,199

Cash purchase price before tax: $30,549

Finance for 84 months at zero per cent interest for $465, which includes a $2,500 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at zero per cent interest for $532 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

2017 Honda Accord Touring CVT

2017 Honda Accord Touring. Honda

The Accord has been one of the top-selling sedans since its inception in 1976. Honda is soon to follow up on the success of the new 10th-generation Civic with the release of the 10th-generation 2018 Accord.

The award-winning 2017 Accord is powered by a 2.4-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder engine that outputs 185 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque. The Honda Sensing safety suite is standard on most trims and includes collision braking mitigation, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and road departure warning. These features helped the Accord earn a NHTSA five-star safety rating and the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. The Touring trim also features LED headlights, tail lights and fog lights, perforated leather seats, wireless charging capability, an eight-inch multi-information display, a 360-watt seven-speaker audio system and Honda satellite-linked navigation with bilingual voice recognition.

MSRP: $33,490

Manufacturer cash incentive: $1,500 (applied after tax)

Estimated dealer discount: $1,000

Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,835

Cash purchase price before tax: $32,825

Finance for 60 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $649, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes zero down payment.

Lease for 48 months at 0.99 per cent interest for $452 per month including tax, which includes a $1,000 manufacturer incentive (applied after tax) and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance and zero down payment.

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

