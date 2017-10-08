​Are we better off with a year-old or brand-new SUV?​

Our budget is $50,000 and we are looking for a seven-seat SUV. Should we buy new or find one with about 30,000 kilometres? We have never purchased a new vehicle, but my friend told me my purchase strategy is outdated and all one-year-old vehicles are overpriced, so just buy new. We are considering the Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota 4Runner or Honda Pilot. – Curtis

Lightstone: There are pros and cons to both buying new and buying used. Unfortunately, there's no cut-and-dried solution here – it's more about finding a vehicle that properly fits your budget and your lifestyle.

Richardson: And there aren't many one-year-old vehicles for sale out there, anyway.

Lightstone: Curtis, your purchasing strategy isn't outdated at all. In fact, it's kind of smart because most vehicles lose up to an average of 19 per cent of their value in the first year (and about 10 per cent of that happens the moment you drive it off the lot). So if you're willing to put in the legwork, you could potentially get a great deal on an almost-new vehicle with low mileage.

Richardson: Potentially, but most vehicles on used-car lots are at least three years old, as they come off leasing programs. And if they're good vehicles, people keep them. If you can afford the price of a new car, it gives you more choice of the latest technology, a lengthy warranty and that new-car smell. Fifty grand should be more than enough, eh Miranda?

Lightstone: More than enough! And if you've got that in your pocket for a new ride, then the legwork to find a one-year-old, low-mileage used car might not be worth it (and I hate that I'm admitting Mark is right so early on in the discussion). So, bring on that new-car smell.

2017 Honda Pilot Elite. Honda

Richardson: My first choice of the three SUVs Curtis mentions is the Honda Pilot. And I can't believe I'm saying that, because the old Pilot was boooor-riiiiiing. But the new vehicle was thoroughly overhauled for 2016 and is now comfortable, responsive and bang up-to-date with technology. It uses the lovely 280-horsepower V-6 engine from the Acura MDX, so you won't notice the weight of all the passengers. The base Pilot LX starts at $47,400 after all taxes, out the door.

Lightstone: I still find the current generation a snore-fest, despite the overhaul. The engine feels sluggish and not powerful enough for the size and weight of the Pilot. My first choice isn't actually one of Curtis's options at all: It would be the all-new Mazda CX-9.

2017 Mazda CX-9 Mazda

Richardson: I've not driven the CX-9. It looks good on paper, though.

Lightstone: First of all, look at that exterior design: mint! And if we size it up against the Pilot, in GS-L trim (mid-range, about $49,000 after taxes, out the door) the Mazda's loaded with all the same creature comforts, but with much better engine response from the 2.5-litre, SkyActiv four-cylinder compared with the Honda's V-6. It even achieves better highway mileage with 8.9 litres per 100 kilometres compared with the Honda's 9.3 L/100 km.

Richardson: It's true that Mazda's gone to a lot of trouble to refine the whole driving experience of all its vehicles, and that smaller turbo engine makes a fair bit more torque, which is what matters for carrying weight. I can't recommend something I've not driven, but I can recommend that Curtis go and take a closer look. But what about the Pathfinder and 4Runner? You think they're chopped liver?

2018 Volkswagen Atlas. Volkswagen

Lightstone: More like the uninteresting side dishes that come with the chopped liver. Curtis should enjoy his daily drive! And nothing says excitement like an entirely new model, like the Volkswagen Atlas. Betcha didn't think about that one, eh? More power than the CX-9, with a much more rugged exterior look.

Richardson: No, I didn't think of the Atlas because, again, I've not driven it, but more importantly, neither has pretty much everyone else. I never recommend a brand-new model because nobody knows yet if it will have any teething pains. I agree with you on the dull Pathfinder and trucky 4Runner, though. There are too many better choices in this crowded segment. Frankly, my second choice is the Hyundai Santa Fe XL. Capable, comfortable, reliable and well within budget.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. Hyundai

Lightstone: I think the Atlas is something to keep an eye on, since it does ride on the MQB platform found in the Golf and many other VW Group models. But I do agree the Santa Fe XL offers everything Curtis is looking for and comes in under budget, even in the mid-range Luxury trim (just under $49,200). Wait, did we just agree on the same car?

