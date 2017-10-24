Faceoff: Jeep Compass vs. Volkswagen Tiguan

Both the Jeep Compass and Volkswagen Tiguan came late to the compact crossover party. Then, once they arrived, they both overstayed their welcome before finally going home for a change of clothing. The Compass began production in 2006, the Tiguan a year later, and both have waited until 2017 to introduce their second generations. But now that they're here, they are the freshest entries in what has become Canada's largest automotive category. How do they compare?

2017 Jeep Compass North

Tech Specs

Price, as tested: $35,600

$35,600 Engine : 2.4-litre four-cylinder

: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Transmission/Drive : Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

: Nine-speed automatic/all-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 10.8 city, 7.8 highway

10.8 city, 7.8 highway Alternatives: Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, GMC Terrain, Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, Honda CR-V, Kia Sorento , Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander , Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, VW Tiguan

The Compass has a lively, connected steering feel.

Looks



Story continues below advertisement

The Compass slots between the Renegade and the Cherokee in Jeep's small-crossover lineup, and at 4.4 metres in length it occupies the smaller end of the category. It looks less dorky than its predecessor but, despite squared-off wheel openings, the overall effect is still more "soft-roader" than off-roader. The chrome strip tracing the D-pillar adds some visual interest, while the tester's 18-inch wheels cost extra.

Interior

The Compass has one of the segment's smallest cabins but still has an adult-friendly backseat with ample legroom – only hip room is noticeably below par. The driver can sit tall up front with a good view forward over a low cowl, though thick pillars compromise sightlines when turning left. The 8.4-inch screen on the test car was optional – five-inch is standard. Conventional round knobs and buttons for audio and HVAC are welcome, albeit positioned rather low on the centre stack and not especially handy to use. Small-item stowage space in the front cabin is negligible.

The 8.4-inch screen on the test car is optional (the standard is five-inch).

Performance

Compass comes only with a naturally aspirated, 180-horsepower 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine, but depending on the trim, you can choose between three gearboxes: six-speed manual (front-wheel or all-wheel drive) and six- or nine-speed automatics. Equipped with the latter, the Compass shifts smoothly (if slowly) and is a calm cruiser even though it usually stays in eighth gear, even on the highway. Launch acceleration is linear but leisurely, and although the engine feels smooth, it sounds strained when asked to work hard. In terms of driver appeal, the Compass's strongest asset is its lively, connected steering feel. Of course, being a Jeep it also has more off-road chops – even without opting for the Trailhawk model – than most CUVs.

Technology

The North test model had Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a backup camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic detection – but all at extra cost. Ditto the 8.4-inch touch-screen with navigation. Available active-safety aids on some trims include forward collision warning with active braking, and lane-keep assist, but not adaptive cruise control.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Compass has a small cargo volume compared to other CUVs, it has additional space under the deck floor.

Cargo

The Compass has one of the smallest cargo-volume numbers in its class (27.2 cubic feet), though we suspect that doesn't include the useful space beneath the two-position deck floor. Even in the deck's lower setting there's room below, suitable for a purse or a slim briefcase, alongside the tire service kit (yep, there's no spare wheel).

Verdict

The Compass is an all-round decent little CUV with class-leading off-road chops and the rare availability of manual transmission – even on the 4x4. Conversely, its pleasing handling and compact dimensions serve it well in the city. But it feels underpowered, so if you're set on a Jeep, consider the Cherokee: it's mechanically similar, but a little bigger and roomier, and is available with a brawny V-6. And with factory incentives on offer as this was written, it costs about the same.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline



Tech Specs

Price, as tested : $40,645

: $40,645 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission/Drive : Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

: Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 11.3 city, 8.8 highway

11.3 city, 8.8 highway Alternatives: Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, GMC Terrain, Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, Honda CR-V, Jeep Compass, Jeep Cherokee, Kia Sorento , Mazda CX-5, Mitsubishi Outlander , Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4

The Tiguan feels effortlessly quicker than the Jeep.

Looks

Story continues below advertisement

The big story of the new Tiguan is, well, how big it is. For North America, VW built a stretch version that can accommodate optional third-row seating, and its 4.7-metre length is biggest-in-class. For better or for worse, the shape itself is somewhat generic and eschews the butch styling cues of its big brother, the mid-size Atlas.

Interior

Our test sample didn't have the third-row seat (a $750 option on all three trims) but maximized people/cargo versatility with a 40/20/40-split second-row seat that's adjustable fore-aft and for recline, and provides limo-like levels of legroom when fully back. The driving position isn't as tall-in-the-saddle as the Jeep's, but sightlines are less compromised by the A-post and door mirror. Touchscreens are 6.5-inch on base, eight-inch on upper trims, and either way, actual knobs-and-buttons intuitively control the HVAC and basic audio functions. Another Tiguan plus: a useful rubber-lined cubby in the centre console.

Apple and Android smartphone integration plus rear-view camera are standard.

Performance

The Tiguan may have four more horsepower and a whopping 26 per cent more torque than the Jeep, but it's also about 240 kilograms heavier. According to Car and Driver, that makes it about a wash in full-throttle/max-rpm test-track 0-100-km/h acceleration (say, low 10-seconds). Driving normally on public roads, however, the Tiguan feels effortlessly quicker than the Jeep, thanks to its concentration of useable thrust at low rpm (peak power needs just 4,400 rpm, a full 2,000 rpm lower than the Jeep). That focus on easy real-world driving extends to the chassis: The Tiguan rides well most of the time (though some severe craters seem to disproportionately disturb it) but languid steering and roly-poly cornering dilute the driver appeal we usually expect from VW.

Technology

Apple and Android smartphone integration plus rear-view camera are standard even on the base Tiguan, and for about the same price as the as-tested Compass, the mid-level Comfortline trim adds blind-spot/rear traffic alerts and autonomous emergency braking; adaptive cruise control (not offered on Compass), lane assist (with active lane-keeping above 65 km/h) and auto high-beam control are part of a package that's available only on the top Highline trim.

The Tiguan’s cargo space can be extended by sliding the rear bench forward.

Cargo

The Tiguan lacks much meaningful space below its cargo deck, but above-deck there's visibly more real estate (37.6 cubic feet), and that can be extended by sliding some or all of the 40/20/40 rear bench forward. Note that on the three-row version, cargo volume drops to a more ordinary 33 cubic feet. On the other hand, the 12 cubic feet that remain behind the third-row seats is usefully more than in Nissan Rogue or Mitsubishi Outlander, which are the only other compacts with an available third-row.

Verdict

Like the just-for-U.S. 2011 Jetta, the redesigned Tiguan trades the personality and right-brain driver appeal of its predecessor (we called it the Golf GTI of SUVs) for left-brain virtues like safety, comfort, value and space. Early sales figures demonstrate that most people who need a CUV are indeed left-brain thinkers, and for them, the 2018 Tiguan is the right response.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.