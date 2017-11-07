Faceoff: Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatch vs. VW Golf TSi Trendline

A funny thing has happened during the stampede out of cars and into crossovers: some compact cars are growing their sales back. And curiously, they are mostly the ones that added new hatchback versions for 2017: the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Chevrolet Cruze. So far, the newly hatched competition hasn't hurt the sales of the seminal hatch that's been around for almost 40 years – Volkswagen Golf sales are also up this year. But should Volkswagen be worried? We put a Cruze hatchback up against a Golf to find out.

Chevrolet Cruze LT Hatch

Tech specs

Price: $20,595 base, $23,385 as tested

$20,595 base, $23,385 as tested Engine: 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission/drive: six-speed manual, front-wheel drive

six-speed manual, front-wheel drive Fuel economy (city/hwy litres/100 km): 8.3/6.4.

8.3/6.4. Alternatives: Ford Focus HB, Honda Civic HB, Hyundai Elantra GT, Kia Forte5, Mazda3 Sport, MINI Clubman, Subaru Impreza 5-door, Toyota Corolla iM, VW Golf

The Cruze has a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and six-speed manual, front-wheel drive, along with a standard seven-inch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and SiriusXM.

Looks

The Cruze's styling is clearly more expressive than the Golf's (though we wonder if it will age as well) but the wedgy nose and semi-fastback rear profile stretch the body a sizable 20 centimetres longer than the Golf's. The test car's $695 RS package added a rear spoiler, fog lamps and a sport-body kit while the 16-inch wheels are standard.

Interior

Official cubic-footage numbers credit the Cruze with virtually the same passenger volume as the Golf, but its back seat feels much roomier, with expansive rear legroom more than offsetting slightly tighter headroom. Optional eight-way power-seat adjustment is a bonus for the driver, though the seat padding is arguably too soft, and you still sit quite low in a markedly cab-forward cockpit; visibility is also compromised by the A-posts and door mirror. The dashboard is quite heavily sculpted, but not at the expense of user-friendliness: The HVAC, basic audio controls and touch screen are handily clustered together on the centre stack.

The Cruze’s dashboard is quite heavily sculpted, but not at the expense of user-friendliness.

Performance

It may have a turbo, but the 1.4-litre Cruze still shows there ain't no replacement for cubic displacement. Paired with a six-speed manual tranny (which isn't even as long-legged in sixth as the Golf is in fifth, though it's still a peaceful cruiser), the Cruze manual takes a tardy 8.3 seconds from 0-97 km/h, according to Car and Driver. AJAC measured 0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds on a Cruze automatic, which is relatively closer to the Golf automatic and suggests that the autobox is a better match for the Cruze engine than is the manual. It's not that the DIY shifter is unpleasant – it's smooth and light – but the auto might better mask the weak low-end torque and sundry sags and surges in the engine's power delivery. Too bad, because the Cruze handles pretty well, though its vividly light-and-lively steering (which we loved) might even be too responsive for some tastes.

The Cruze manual takes a tardy 8.3 seconds from 0-97 km/h, according to Car and Driver.

Technology

A clear win here for the Chev, with a standard seven-inch screen (bigger than the Golf's optional one), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and SiriusXM – all standard. A package on the test car upsized the screen to eight inches and added a long list of luxury and convenience features, but not any alert-and-avert safety options; a modest number of those are available in the True North package.

Cargo

The Cruze's hold lacks the Golf's bi-level versatility or its handy open bins in the corners, but the main space is a useful square-sided shape that can accommodate 24.7 cubic feet of stuff. The seat backs fold commendably flat, with a minimal step up from the main deck, to expand volume to 47.2 cubic feet.

The Cruze’s main cargo space is a useful square-sided shape that can accommodate 24.7 cubic feet of stuff.

Verdict

The Cruze provides more features for less money than the Golf, plus a roomy back seat, all in a stylish wrapping. It rides and handles well, too, but its driver appeal is hobbled by its anemic engine performance. Then again, it's also now available with a diesel, which is no longer true of the Golf – the original diesel compact hatchback.







VW Golf TSi Trendline



Tech specs

Price: $21,595 base, $22,295 as tested

$21,595 base, $22,295 as tested Engine: 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder

1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission/drive: five-speed manual, front-wheel drive

five-speed manual, front-wheel drive Fuel economy (city/hwy litres/100 km): 9.3/6.6.

9.3/6.6. Alternatives: Chevrolet Cruze HB, Ford Focus HB, Honda Civic HB, Hyundai Elantra GT, Kia Forte5, Mazda3 Sport, MINI Clubman, Subaru Impreza 5-door, Toyota Corolla iM

The Golf has a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder and five-speed manual, front-wheel drive. When it comes to technology, though, not much is standard other than a backup camera.

Looks

The Golf could only be a Golf. Through seven generations it has stayed true to the same fundamental proportions. And it's a testament to the rightness of the shape that even though its rear quarters are much boxier than those of the Cruze, it still maintains a stylishness that will not age with time. Wheels on the base trim tested are modest 15-inchers.

Interior

The Golf is one of the segment's smallest hatchbacks but its "sensible shoes" shape makes good use of its dimensions, so rear-seat room is not far off class norms. Large drivers shouldn't have any issues with space at the wheel, and all should appreciate the clear sight lines and clean, function-before-form dashboard layout. Smaller drivers may find the wall-like dash design somewhat in your face, though, and the fixed arc of the pump-action seat-height adjustment may force a trade-off between seat height and thigh support. A five-inch screen is standard but a 6.5-incher comes with the Connectivity Package.

The Golf makes good use of its dimensions, and drivers should appreciate the clear sight lines and clean, function-before-form dashboard layout.

Performance

Though only a five-speed, the Golf's gearbox ratios give it exceptionally long legs in top, delivering a sublimely quiet 120-km/h cruise at just 2,300 rpm. The tall gearing can leave the engine flat-footed if you let it lug too low without a downshift, but if you keep the mild-turbo 1.8 in its 1,500 to 4,500 rpm torque plateau, the Golf punches well above its weight: Car and Driver reported 0-97 km/h in a spirited 6.6 seconds for the manual; an automatic tested by AJAC did 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. The manual shifter isn't Honda slick but it provides a sense of driver engagement to go with the taut steering and (despite skinny fuel-economy tires) connected, buttoned-down handling.

The Golf punches well above its weight: Car and Driver reported 0-97 km/h in 6.6 seconds for the manual.

Technology

Backup camera aside, not much is standard (well, you do get a CD player!). A $700 Connectivity Package adds ( inter alia) a 6.5-inch touch-screen audio with smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink), voice control and SiriusXM. On the driver-aids side, hill-start assist is standard but you need to graduate to higher trim levels for items like adaptive cruise, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist – which are still extra cost.

Cargo

A useful bi-level trunk floor sits flush with the folded seat backs in its upper position – with hidden space beneath – and in its lower setting enables a deeper, roomier trunk. "Official" cargo volumes can be a challenge to compare, due to different measuring methods, but it seems the Golf has a little less volume (22.8 cubic feet) than the Cruze with the back seats up, and more (52.7 cubic feet) with them folded.

A useful bi-level trunk floor sits flush with the folded seat backs in its upper position, and in its lower setting enables a deeper, roomier trunk.

Verdict

Based on its specs and features list, the Golf may seem like less car for more money – on paper. On pavement, though, it delivers an all-round premium driving experience to match its premium fit and finish. But while the 1.8-litre TSI is a fine engine, we do still miss the TDI diesel …



