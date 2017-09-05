Review: Harley reaches out to younger riders with Softail cruiser line

The road to the future for America's iconic motorcycle maker is littered with hazards.

Literally. As we smoke our new Harley-Davidson Softail-brand cruiser motorcycles along the twisting, winding Angeles Crest Highway in the forestry reserve north of Los Angeles, we encounter sections where rocks have tumbled down the side of a mountain and scattered across the road. One is hit by a tire and flies perilously close to a rider in our group. At one point, I see a 10-centimetre stone tumbling off the rock face I'm passing at 110 km/h, not 20 metres in front of me.

The rocks are an apt metaphor for the road ahead for a motorcycle company that, after 115 years, has burrowed itself into the American identity. Just as with the riders on this road, Harley will need to navigate the future with intuition, anticipation and razor-sharp reflexes.

Harley’s redesigned products include a lighter, stiffer and more agile chassis. Harley-Davidson Motor Company

The first half of 2017 has not been kind to Harley. U.S. market share of big bikes (600 cubic centimetres and larger) dropped from 50 per cent in 2016 to 47.5 per cent this year. At its peak in 2013, Harley commanded 58 per cent of the segment.

Worse, shipments of its previous cruiser line fell 22 per cent in the first half of this year. Although there is aggressive price competition for "V-twin" knockoffs from Japanese makers, Harley has resisted cutting prices for fear it would erode its premium brand.

Instead, Harley has responded with unusual gusto for a risk-averse company, rolling out its biggest-ever line of redesigned products. It introduced a dramatically improved new engine called the Milwaukee 8 (not eight cylinders; Harley still has just two, but rather eight valves), folded two cruiser lines ( Dyna and Softail) into one under the Softail name and designed a lighter, stiffer and more agile chassis, with a single rear monoshock.

Breakout model. Brad Chaney/Harley-Davidson Motor Co.

"This is the biggest R&D project that Harley Davidson has ever undertaken," says Kevin Hintz, senior product manager for the Milwaukee, Wis.-based company. "From top to bottom, tip to toe, these are all new motorcycles."

Harley's quiet revolution didn't happen overnight. It started in 2011, when the company surveyed riders and "intenders" (people who might buy a Harley) in five countries around the world. The input from them informs the products appearing today.

Fat Bob 114 model. Brad Chaney/Harley-Davidson Motor Co.

Harley's biggest asset also poses its most vexing challenge. The faithful buyers like the look, sound and feel of the traditional machines. They get downright hostile over too much change. Yet, as boomers increasingly pull off their riding boots, the company is compelled to reach out to millennials, a generation that seems much more aloof about motorized transportation in general.

"The opportunity and challenge is to build that new generation of riders," says Matt King, U.S. manager of public relations. "Not just millennials, but Gen Xers. And," he adds, as if in afterthought, "boomers aren't done yet."

The Softail cruiser line – eight distinctly styled machines – is a big part of that play, and it seems to be rooted in the belief that updated retro will break new market ground. The new Milwaukee 8 engines provide more torque, a power band so broad you almost never need to shift, and a lot less vibration, thanks to two counterbalancers. (Harley traditionalists like vibration, so not all the shaking has been eliminated.) They also sound like Harleys, with beautifully tuned exhausts that emit the familiar "potato-potato-potato" chug at idle and yet are quiet at cruising speeds. (Owners: please leave the stock pipes on.)

The new bikes typically weigh about 14 kilograms less than previous models, but they’re hardly light. Harley-Davidson Motor Company

The frame is the other big story with these bikes. Bolted directly to the engine (the old Dyna engines were rubber-mounted), these frames are claimed to be 34-per-cent stiffer and yet 15-per-cent to 20-per-cent lighter (depending on model) than each namesake predecessor. A shift to an underseat monoshock from the previous externally mounted dual rear shocks also saves weight, a little money and allowed designers to make the bike look a bit like the "hardtail" choppers popular in the 1960s and '70s. (They were called hardtail because they had no rear suspension at all.) Bonus for the retro set.

Add up the dozens of changes big and small, and these bikes typically weigh about 14 kilograms less (depending on model) than the models they replace. Your doctor might love to see you lose that much weight, but these machines are still 280-300 kilograms. Lighter, but hardly light.

Deluxe model. Brad Chaney/Harley-Davidson Motor co.

That improvement, combined with a seat height as low as 648 centimetres, make it easier to not only stand the bike upright but also keep it that way. Add in a clutch lever that's easier to squeeze, and Harley is that much closer to capturing the treasured demographic of female riders.

Harley also moved some bits on the bottom to improve the lean angle. That means when you're charging into a curve at improper speeds, you can worry less about the unnerving experience of hearing metal grind on asphalt.

Heritage model. Brad Chaney/ Harley-Davidson Motor Co.

Although there are eight models, the basic chassis is the same for all. There is a narrow frame for the standard 107-cubic-inch (1753 cc) engine (delivering 107 lb-ft. of torque), and a wider version to house the even torquier 114 (1868 cc), providing 118 lb-ft. of torque. Staying with the imperial measures is one of the ways that Harley chooses to stand apart.

In spite of the common bones, each of these bikes is configured to have a distinct look and feel. In this Cabbage Patch Kids school of product choice, you could have a Softail cruiser for every mood – that is, if money were no object. There is a wide variety of wheel styles, tires, tank sizes and shapes, rake (tilt of the front forks), handlebar shapes, gauges and styling accents – each, we are told, paired to a psychographic profile. Harley has an image of who will want each bike.

In two days of riding around the Angeles Forest, we got to try all eight models and each rider chose a favourite. Mine was the 1970s chopper-inspired Low Rider, which handles better than most of its kin.

The 1970s chopper-inspired Low Rider. Harley-Davidson Motor Co.

With a sparse presence of California Highway Patrol, our route was almost devoid of speed traps. This fortunate turn of events allowed us to thrash these machines at speed through stunning mountain scenery, tilting deep into white-knuckle hairpin turns where 300-metre drops lurked just beyond the absent side rails.

Knowing Harleys, it took a day for me to build up the courage to really lean one of those monsters over. Doing so affirms that this not your daddy's Harley. The words of one Harley rep echoed in my head: "When I ride these machines, I feel like a better rider."

It's hard to overstate the importance of Harley's re-engineering project. If the company hopes to capture a new generation of riders, it must walk a tightrope: exciting people who aren't riding at all while giving the grey ponytail set enough of the old to cling to. It is a tall order.

Low Rider model. Brad Chaney/Harley-Davidson Motor co.

The future looks interesting. Harley previously introduced two truly lightweight beginner bikes, the water-cooled Street 500 and Street 750, that purists hate but newcomers favour. It also has the amazing Project Livewire electric motorcycle, if it can ever muster the courage to put it into production. Combined, these products could meaningfully change the company's image.

Over the next 10 years, Harley has pledged to build 100 new "high impact" motorcycles, expand international business to half of the company's total annual volume and "build" two million new riders in the U.S.

If it can pull that off, it will look back at the 2018 Softail cruiser line as a turning point in its history.

The writer was a guest of Harley-Davidson. Content was not subject to review.

