Review: 2018 Buick Enclave offers a relaxing, but staid, ride

There are flappy gearshift paddles on the steering wheel of the new Buick Enclave, but they don't usually work. You can flip and flap all day long and they'll do nothing whatsoever.

To make them work, you must jog the transmission shifter into manual. When you do this – dropping down perhaps to overtake, or trying to find a lower gear for a series of curves – the automatic transmission won't shift higher than whatever gear you were in, unless you do it yourself with the paddles.

Frankly, Buick owners will rarely do this. They just want a quiet, comfortable ride with no muss, no fuss, to wherever they're going. Just push the start button, put it in drive and settle into the leather until you get there.

"This a tradition we have on crossovers at General Motors, except the Cadillacs," says Larry Mihalko, GM's vehicle performance manager for crossovers. "In this segment, we feel that people will only use the manual mode if they're needing deceleration in a grade descent: towing a trailer, going down a hill, they want to get engine braking. We don't think that Buick customers, crossover customers in general, other than Cadillac, are interested in a Tiptronic-style gear select. That's the choice we've made. We've debated it a lot internally."

GM believes that Buick drivers aren’t looking for fancy features.

This is the second generation of the 10-year-old Enclave. It's built on the same platform as the less expensive second-generation Chevrolet Traverse that was released earlier this summer and it shares its new 3.6-litre 302-horsepower engine and new nine-speed transmission. The leather is thicker, the ride is quieter and the whole Buick experience is intended to be more serene and relaxing. There's even an ionizer to clean the air.

"We focus on quiet tuning, which leads to a very relaxed environment," Mihalko says. He takes time to describe the triple-layer of sound-deadening laminate between the two sheets of windshield glass, and the acoustic glass in the side windows, and the triple-rubber door seals and the high-tech baffle material in the wheel wells and anywhere else that might leak in noise from the road.



"If you're on long trips, it's much easier to have conversations with people in the second and third row. Noise is kind of the enemy to being relaxed," Mihalko says. "The vehicle provides a safe haven for when you drive home from work and you've been listening to noise all day long."

There's no doubt, driving the new Enclave on Georgia's concrete interstate, that it is quiet and relaxing. The engine is powerful without being anxious and there's no hunting among the gears for the best ratio. It just gets on with it. The Enclave now has a 5,000-pound potential towing capacity, if you opt for the trailering package, which is more than enough for most sport boats.

This new generation, as with the Traverse, is totally redesigned outside and larger inside with a slightly longer wheelbase but a tighter turning circle. There's room for seven passengers on two pairs of captain's chairs and a split third row, which is much more spacious and simpler to access past a second row seat that slides and tips forward. The Traverse will actually seat eight, since it has a bench seat for its second row, but it'll be a tighter squeeze with the extra body.



The updated Buick has room for seven passengers.

The Enclave starts at $49,495 (including freight and destination charges) in a front-wheel-drive version, which is a little less than the old Enclave. However, that 2017 model is being discounted by at least $7,000 for the basic trim and more than $12,000 for the premium edition to clear it off the lots. That's an attractive price, especially considering the Enclave's roughly $12,000 premium over the Traverse.

Prices rise through three trims, with a choice of FWD or AWD, up to the loaded Avenir edition at $63,495. Avenir is Buick's new extra-luxury sub-brand, introduced on this Enclave. It includes pretty much everything General Motors can think to include, although adaptive cruise control and a premium, continuously-variable control suspension are still options.

Tech specs

Base price : $49,495; as tested: $57,495

: $49,495; as tested: $57,495 Engine: 3.6-litre V-6

3.6-litre V-6 Transmission/Drive: Nine-speed automatic/front-wheel and all-wheel

Nine-speed automatic/front-wheel and all-wheel Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 15.7 city, 10.7 highway

15.7 city, 10.7 highway Alternatives: Lincoln MKT, Audi Q7, Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60

Looks

Not as bulbous as before, with tighter lines and an updated appearance. The large grille leaves no doubt this is a large SUV, although it's actually considered a mid-size vehicle.

Subdued colours and a nice balance of leather and brightwork creates a calm environment.

Interior

A lovely and elegant approach to the cabin, with subdued colours and a well-executed combination of leather and brightwork. There are less hard buttons than before, although more capability through the subset of digital buttons on the large central display screen. "The form and linework are in harmony and give a sense of calming," says Chris Hilts, design director for Buick interiors. "We've gone after making life simpler and easier to understand."

Performance

No more or less than you probably need, with only one engine, but fuel consumption is claimed to be improved.

Technology

It's all there if you want to pay for it, including capable all-wheel drive, 4G WiFi and active driver's assistance. Even the most basic model includes blind-spot assist, rear cross-traffic alert and navigation.

Cargo

Increased by 10 per cent and easy to access, with a large hidden compartment under the trunk floor. The third row folds flat, but the second row just pushes and tips forward.

The Verdict

7.0

Quiet, comfortable, capable and relaxing, with little excitement – every Buick owner's ideal. Although costly, the Enclave is great for just getting somewhere.

