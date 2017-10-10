Review: 2018 Honda Accord may be conservative, but it’s got style

When you were young, your beat-up old Honda Civic may have been a ticket to freedom. Concerts, camping, road trips – time passed all too quickly, and with it went that sense of joy. These days, it's work, commute, mortgage, taxes and yelling about the news on Facebook. You knew being an adult was going to be miserable.

Maybe it doesn't have to be.

Enter the tenth generation Honda Accord, which arrives with all the fanfare of the launch of a new brand of business slacks. Yay. Slacks.

The Accord’s windshield has been pulled closer to the driver to improve visibility.

But wait, this is an Accord? Apart from the aggressive new front grille, Honda's managed to pen a mid-sized sedan that's downright pretty. The fastback styling, 19" alloys, and blissful lack of faux air-intake grilles make little brother Civic look like it's still loafing around the corporate offices in a hoodie and ripped jeans. The Accord may be conservative, but it's got style.

Things are even better on the inside, where there's a return to driver-focused design. No more bunkers: the Accord's new A-pillars are thinner, and the windshield is pulled closer to the driver to improve visibility. The driver's hip point drops 25 millimetres closer to the tarmac, and your hands grasp a purposefully thick three-spoked steering wheel.

In a nice parallel with the exterior styling, the Accord is less fussy than the Civic on the inside, and well thought out. In fact, the only people who won't be pleased by the Accord's upscale look are people who work for Acura.

The Accord is a delight on twisting back roads.

Of particular note is the new infotainment setup, an eight-inch touchscreen that's supported by twin volume and tuning knobs. It's placed high in the driver's eyeline, and the large icons can be custom configured to your preferred layout. There's considerable complexity here, but Honda's done an excellent job of keeping their system simple. In an age when all these screens are becoming ever more distracting, the Accord makes it easy to keep your eyes on the road.

You'll want to pay a little extra attention, because the Accord is both quiet enough at speed to warrant keeping an eye on the speedometer and a delight on a twisting back road. As to the former, flitting from attraction to attraction around the well-travelled roads near Jasper, Alberta, was easy and non-taxing. Aside from Touring models, which get two-mode suspension damping similar to what's available on the Civic Si, all Accords are tuned for a comfortable ride that deals with broken pavement well.

At the same time, the more you ask of the chassis, the more it delights. Zipping up a roller-coaster of a mountain road, a Sport trim Accord showed poise and grip. The Civic, particularly the SI and hatchback models, are nimbler, but the Accord has a bit of that deft Honda magic here. Credit also the variable ratio steering, which quickens the further you get from centre.

Offering ease of use and comfort, the Accord is a sensible choice.

Power comes from one of two turbocharged four-cylinder engines, either in 1.5-or 2.0-litre of displacement. The latter replaces the V-6, and while it provides considerably more torque at lower rpm, the six-cylinder will be missed.

A manual transmission is available with both engine options and it's a low-effort delight. However, most buyers will choose either the CVT that comes with the 1.5, or the new 10-speed automatic paired with the 2.0. Either offering is smooth, and Honda deserves particular credit for making a CVT that doesn't have a rubbery feeling.

Overall, the Accord displays mainstream virtues such as comfort, ease-of-use, economy and quietly handsome styling. It is an eminently sensible choice, which is probably why it continues to sell strongly even as the mid-size sedan market shrinks.

However, it is not boring in the least. It is quick on its feet, lively in the corners and both of the turbo-charged engines combine low-end torque with a bit of revvy VTEC punch.

The new Honda Accord is a car for grownups, but it hasn't forgotten about that Civic-driving kid from years ago. That band you used to like is getting back together for another tour. Road trip?

Tech Specs

Power comes from one of two turbocharged four-cylinder engines, either in 1.5-or 2.0-litre of displacement.

Base price: $26,490

$26,490 Engines: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder; turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder

Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder; turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder Transmission/drive: Six-speed manual, CVT; 10-speed automatic

Six-speed manual, CVT; 10-speed automatic Fuel economy: TBD

TBD Alternatives: Toyota Camry, Hyundai Sonata

Looks



The Accord does a better job of channelling the NSX than anything from Acura's range. There's more stylistic cribbing, too: Touring models get an all-LED headlight treatment that's lifted straight from the Acura RLX. The only potential misstep is the new 19" alloys on Sport and Touring models – those are going to be expensive tires to replace.

The Sport and Touring models have 19” alloys.

Interior

Along with an optional heads-up display, the Accord does a good job of keeping control tasks in the driver's eyeline. Take this little detail, for instance: a ring around the rotary knobs for the automatic climate control glows blue when cooling and red when warming. Adjusting takes just a glance. Seats front and rear are comfortable, with Sport models getting a little more lateral support, and rear leg room is up by some 49 mm.

Performance

While Honda is quick to draw parallels between the 2.0L engine in the Accord and the similar unit in the Civic Type-R, here the application is far more tame. It makes 252hp at 6500rpm and 273lb-ft of torque from 1500-4000rpm. The latter is better than the old V-6's output, but the six-cylinder had more top-end power, even more than the official figures. The 1.5L turbo will make up the bulk of sales, and its 192hp, 192lb-ft of torque will provide ample acceleration for most users.

The 1.5L turbo will make up the bulk of sales.

Technology

Honda installs their Honda Sensing suite of driver aids on every Accord. The system includes adaptive cruise control with a new low-speed follow function, collision warning and mitigation, and lane-keep assist. The system can now recognize and read speed-limit signs.

The eight-inch touchscreen is supported by twin volume and tuning knobs.

Cargo

Trunk space is also up, to 473 litres, with a 60/40 split folding rear seat. Note that the trunk opening isn't huge, due to that fastback styling.

The verdict

9.0

You'll like this car if you're on first-name basis with your accountant, but still sometimes roll down the windows and crank up the stereo. Improvements in every practical metric are backed up by thoughtful design and a little fun-to-drive spirit.

