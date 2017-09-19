The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio proves it has the underpinnings of a true performance car

A home run on home turf
The modern mid-size crossover is a better driver's car than ever before; the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio makes a strong claim to being the best of a competitive bunch
The cognoscenti at Alfa Romeo deserve a tip of the driving cap for having the sheer fortitude to call their latest offering the Stelvio, named for one of the most legendary roads on the planet.
The Stelvio Pass is a serpentine test of courage in northern Italy and, at 2,757 metres, the highest paved road in the Alps. The hairpin-heavy route, about 20 kilometres from the town of Bormio to the summit, is littered with blind corners, precarious drop-offs and rock-solid walls. (For good measure, oncoming trucks, buses and cyclists emerge from the mist with startling regularity and little warning.)
The Stelvio (the road) has the capacity to cast a laser beam on the slightest faults in driving dynamics. It is perfect for testing the Stelvio (the vehicle).
This is a crossover, make no mistake. But it was developed in parallel with the Alfa Romeo Giulia: same platform, suspension system and engine range. The focus – from the start of the development process, the engineers report – has been on the driver.
The steering, at first blush, is overly light. But it's also remarkably direct and that lightness is soon appreciated as the number of hairpin turns on the Pass rises into the 40s.
The turbocharged four-cylinder engine has the grunt of a mountain goat. The transmission, a single-clutch 8-speed automatic, is exceedingly quick to respond and the over-sized metallic paddle shifters invite engagement.
The braking system is surprisingly robust and fade-free, qualities that come into sharp focus during the 2,757-metre descent. But what is most impressive about the Stelvio is its handling prowess.
With a near 50/50 weight distribution and an all-wheel drive system that diverts up to 50 per cent of engine torque to the front wheels, the Stelvio always seems to be in the right place with the right power at the correct wheel at the right time.
There are moments when the stability control and torque vectoring systems cut power to the wheels, times when the onboard computers are, no doubt, predicting imminent doom. But this is a rare occurrence: This lithe SUV can actually be pushed toward its natural limits without going into panic mode.
Around hairpin turn after hairpin turn, through the more wide-open sections of the pass and over ripples with the capacity to bounce the average SUV over the edge, the Alfa proves that it has the underpinnings of a true performance car. The modern mid-size crossover is a better driver's car than ever before; the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio makes a strong claim to being the best of a competitive bunch.
Tech Specs
- Base price/As tested: $54,995/$57,495
- Engine: Turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder
- Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/All-wheel
- Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBA
- Alternatives: Audi Q5, BMW X3 28i, Jaguar F-Pace, Lexus NX200t, Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, Porsche Macan
Looks
The front grille is one of those love-it-or-hate-it gambits – it’s figuratively in your face. While opinion is divided on the Stelvio as a result of the grille, this crossover is easily mistaken for others in the segment from other angles – without the grille, the Alfa would fade like wallpaper, unforgivable for a vehicle designed in Italy.
Interior
The interior of the Stelvio TI is more sporty than luxurious, which may not work well for the premium SUV buyer. The steering wheel, with its prominent logo, off-centre engine start button and over-sized shift paddles, echoes those of more expensive Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brands Maserati and Ferrari. The seats are supportive, but may suit larger drivers.
Performance
When compared with the immediate competition, the Alfa’s turbocharged 4-cylinder develops more horsepower and torque. This makes the Stelvio quicker to reach 100 km/h (by about a half-second) and faster over all (top speed is 232 km/h). Redline is low at 6200 rpm, but the torque kicks in early so as long as you keep shifting gears, momentum is uninterrupted. Fun to drive? Definitely.
Technology
The navigation system proved annoyingly prone to misreading roads, but this was likely because of outdated maps. A bigger problem: The overly small screen doesn’t allow for a big-picture take on where you’re headed. This size deficit also hinders the image projected by the rear-view camera – it’s disturbingly tiny. The operation of the front and rear windshield wipers is confused at best.
Cargo
There’s decent room in the back seat for three passengers, a power-operated tailgate that opens wide and a nice range of compartments for storing what’s needed most during a typical drive.
Verdict
8.5
The performance of a veritable sport sedan with AWD, extra ground clearance and increased storage space thrown in for good measure.
The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.
