Review: 2018 BMW X3 is quicker and more comfortable than ever

When it first hit the road in 2003, BMW's X3 was a bit of an odd duck. Today it seems inevitable – another small SUV from a luxury brand – but back then, neither Mercedes-Benz nor Audi had a rival model.

Critics panned the original for its bone-janglingly stiff ride, but it was a sales success.

"The very first X3, we sold it for six years without competitors, and then everybody woke up," said Russell Gibson, product manager for the new, third-generation X3.

Mercedes unveiled the compact GLK ' ute in 2008 with a product placement in that summer's big blockbuster, the Sex in the City movie. Audi launched the best-selling Q5 around the same time. Today, 14 years since the first X3, the range of choices for buyers is staggering; nearly every luxury brand is competing for your money in this fast-growing niche.

Even at the end of the its lifespan, seven years after its introduction, the second-gen X3 is frequently still BMW's bestseller in this country. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

"When we talked to customers, in terms of overall design, you were joking but we could've just carried on selling the old car," said Gibson. Which explains why, at first glance, the all-new third-generation X3 doesn't seem all that, well, new. This time around it's about incremental improvements. With more buyers moving from sedans to SUVs, the goal was refinement.

BMW has succeeded in shrinking the performance gap between its sedans and SUVs.

"There's always a compromise between driving dynamics and comfort…. Customers coming from sedans, they expect both," Gibson said.

It's a thankless task trying to get tall, heavy SUVs to handle well, but BMW has put in a good effort. The body is stiffer, and, overall, the new model is 55 kilograms lighter, despite being larger and more spacious. The suspension has more aluminum componentry, and the anti-roll bars are hollow, again to reduce weight.

Our test car was the top-of-the-line M40i model, meaning it's got a few go-fast bits from the company's M Division, including firmer adjustable suspension and a farty-sounding exhaust, that – okay, no – doesn't make it go any faster. The power on tap from BMW's familiar turbocharged straight-six engine is still addictive. With 355 horsepower (55 more than before), it whips from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, faster even than the 3 Series Sedan.

The X3 feels drum-tight, turning in crisply and sticking to a line with ease. The meaty steering lacks feel but is precise over endlessly twisting Portuguese roads. An updated all-wheel drive system puts more power to the rear wheels more of the time, making the X3 eager to power out of corners. It handles better than the vast majority of its rivals. Even rolling on run-flat tires wrapped around big 20-inch rims, the new X3 does a surprisingly good job cushioning the road's sharp edges. The era of sporty-uber-alles super-stiff BMWs would seem to be, finally, over.

Compared to a good sport sedan though, there's still significantly more body movement in the X3 over uneven roads. The SUV's extra height exaggerates the motion. There's just no getting around physics.

Now in its third-generation, the all-new X3 is the beneficiary of 14 years of refinement, and it shows. It's not a flashy update, but the quality is excellent. Between the improved ride comfort and added handling composure, BMW has succeeded in shrinking the performance gap between its sedans and SUVs. The X3 in M40i trim feels like a bonafide luxury vehicle now.

But – here's the kicker – putting an M badge on the six-cylinder X3 means it's nearly $10,000 more than the old non-M model. Yes, it has more power, performance and equipment, but buyers looking to trade up to the new model will be in for a shock.

Tech Specs

Base price: $48,000 (30i); $61,500 (M40i)

$48,000 (30i); $61,500 (M40i) Engine: 2.0-litre turbo I-4 ; 3.0-litre turbo I-6

2.0-litre turbo I-4 ; 3.0-litre turbo I-6 Transmission : Eight-speed automatic

: Eight-speed automatic Fuel economy (litres/100 km): N/A

(litres/100 km): N/A Drive: All-wheel

All-wheel Alternatives: Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC, BMW X4, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar, Acura RDX, Lexus NX, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan , Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Looks

Unless they're side-by-side, you'd have a hard time picking out what's new about this X3. But look again: The kidney grilles have been supersized, the wheel arches puffed up and fussy details removed. Its designer, Calvin Luk, says he was inspired in part by Dwayne Johnson, hence the SUV's broad shoulders and taught surfaces that look like a too-tight shirt stretched over some rippling triceps.

The leatherette on the dashboard and wood trim on the dash and doors make the X3 feel more luxurious.

Interior

The focus on sedan-like refinement extends into the cabin. The large chunks of wood trim across the dash and doors help it feel more luxurious, as does the stitched-leather dashboard – until you touch it and realize it's leatherette. Going down the road you notice it's quiet, like the wind and road noise has been turned down from normal speaking volume to a hushed whisper.

Performance

An all-electric X3 is coming in 2020, but for now we'll have to make do with a pair of gas engines: a four- and a six-cylinder. The six is glorious overkill, going off like a silky smooth rocket. The M40i is new to the X3 range. Previously, the M-performance model was only available as an X4. The four-cylinder wasn't available for testing in Portugal.

Technology

Here the X3 is a potential class-leader. For a price, the wave-your-finger-in-the-air gesture control and all driver-assistance tech from BMW's range-topping 7 Series is available. Our only problem with steering assist and smart adaptive cruise control is it works too well, perhaps lulling drivers into a false sense of security, thinking the car can drive itself when it can't. Know its limitations.

The cargo volume is comparable to similar cars of the same class.

Cargo

The back seats fold down, but not up, with the push of a button in the trunk. Total cargo volume is roughly on par for the class, at 550 litres, expanding to 1,600 litres. Towing capacity is 2,400 kg.

The verdict

7.5

The X3 is quicker and more comfortable than ever, but the competition has never been so tough.

