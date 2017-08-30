Review: 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a genuine track-ready SUV

Remember how just three years ago, the performance spinoff of the Dodge brand introduced the Challenger SRT Hellcat? Remember how we mocked the thought of a 707-horsepower muscle car in this day and age? Remember how we nevertheless screened videos of drivers trying to send all that power to the rear wheels in a fit of blinding tire smoke?

Since then, the engineers at Street and Racing Technology (SRT) have apparently been engaging Sir Isaac Newton in a time-twisting caged death match, as they bid to overpower the laws of physics. Crazy notion? Consider the evidence.

This summer, Dodge released an even more capable version of the Hellcat dubbed the Widebody. It's faster in a straight line, more capable when the lines aren't so straight. Then they blew everything on four wheels into the weeds with the Dodge Demon, a full-blown drag car that produces up to 840 horsepower and rockets from 0-100 km/h in 2.4 seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, we have an honest-to-goodness Jeep with the same 707-horsepower engine we all laughed about when it first appeared in the Hellcat.

The idea of a fully track-ready SUV seems completely nonsensical. Yet, perversely, it also makes sense for SRT to have boosted the performance of the Grand Cherokee to stratospheric levels. First of all, Jeep is an international success story – marketed in 162 countries, with global annual sales close to all other Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) brands combined. Secondly, certain markets with an abundance of deep-pocketed customers are also riddled with deeply pockmarked roads. Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, why not?

The Trackhawk is the quickest, most powerful vehicle in its class.

"This is the most practical, usable 707-horsepower vehicle that will ever be produced," says Joe Kubina, chief engineer for the aptly named Trackhawk during the technical presentation. "It delivers almost-supercar levels of performance… and an unmatched price-to-horsepower offer."

Compared with competitors from BMW, Porsche and Range Rover, the Trackhawk is the least expensive, most powerful (by 140 horsepower), quickest from 0-100 km/h (by a country mile), and it has the highest top speed (290 km/h).

On a gloriously bright day, we visited a brand-new racetrack outside Tamworth, N.H., called Club Motorsports. It's a fresh, smooth, wide ribbon of tarmac cut into the side of a small mountain – think of it as one-fifth of the Nordschleife but with more run-off area.

The Trackhawk’s four-wheel-drive system performed admirably on a twisting track in New Hampshire.

With plenty of elevation changes, the circuit places real pressure on both pulling power and stopping power. The Trackhawk is a heavy vehicle, but the supercharged V-8 just keeps churning and the four-wheel-drive system proves brilliant at putting the power to the ground without the slightest drama. On the flip side, the gargantuan brake discs and multi-piston calipers from Brembo, once warmed up to the mammoth task presented by the steep descents, get better as the track session grows longer. Stout.

The notion of a track-ready SUV is not a new concept anymore; in fact, it's more than a decade old. But there are still surprises to be found in this sub-segment. And the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the biggest and meanest surprise of them all.

Story continues below advertisement

TECH SPECS

Powering the Trackhawk is a supercharged 6.2-litre V-8 engine delivering 707 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque.

Base price: $109,995

$109,995 Engine: Supercharged 6.2-litre V-8

Supercharged 6.2-litre V-8 Transmission/Drive: Eight-speed automatic / Four-wheel drive

Eight-speed automatic / Four-wheel drive Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBA

TBA Alternatives: BMW X5 M, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Range Rover Sport SVR, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo

LOOKS

The yellow brake calipers are the only eye-catching element of the Trackhawk’s modest exterior. FCA US LLC

The Trackhawk should be able to slip under the radar, which is a good thing considering how quickly it can blast beyond posted speed limits. But its outer appearance is perhaps too inconspicuous, apart from the bright-yellow brake calipers. The target buyer may not want something this shy and retiring.

INTERIOR

This is where the Jeep transitions from track monster to everyday conveyance. The seats are supportive, visibility is great, there are creature comforts galore and the infotainment system is fantastic. The "regular" Grand Cherokee is an uncontested luxury SUV; the Trackhawk does not sacrifice any comfort on the altar of performance.

PERFORMANCE

When your SUV comes fitted with launch control and a track mode, you know there's something special going on here. The sheer straight-line performance of the Trackhawk is, surprisingly, matched by the expert suspension system (fitted with Bilstein shocks), steering and brakes. On public roads, the Jeep easily transitions into comfort mode; it's refined, docile and versatile.

TECHNOLOGY

The Performance Pages, accessed via the centre console touch screen, give the diehard enthusiast all sorts of juicy information, including acceleration times and G-force measures. They also allow you to customize the drive modes, traction-control settings and revs used to ensure the optimum launch.

CARGO

The Trackhawk boasts generous cargo space. FCA US LLC

The Trackhawk is a Jeep, so cargo is always part of the equation. There's room for five passengers and a healthy cargo area. To top this all off, the tow rating for the vehicle is 3,266 kg, second only to the Range Rover Sport SVR in this class.

THE VERDICT

9.0

Even supercar fanatics will find the Trackhawk thrilling.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

