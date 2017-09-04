Review: 2018 Kia Rio is an econobox with an upscale attitude

The Gipper would have loved this. Former U.S. president Ronald Reagan endorsed trickle-down economics, a theory that transfers to automobiles with the 2018 Kia Rio – a $14,995 subcompact "econobox" with a heated steering wheel that's also a standard.

Along with equally standard heated front seats, that's a USP sure to help Canadians feel warm-and-fuzzy about this fourth generation of the entry-level Kia.

It also shows that even while Kia aspires to full acceptance as a no-excuses Tier One auto brand (to wit, its upcoming BMW-baiting Stinger sport sedan), the Korean car maker still clings to its traditional more-gear-for-less-green proposition.

Still, given the wafer-thin margins in autodom's bargain basement, no auto maker can afford to give away the farm. The promise of toasty mitts and buns is a big draw, and other standard amenities include keyless entry, heated door mirrors and a rear-view camera. UVO Intelligence – a form of embedded telematics somewhat like GM's OnStar – appears on the mid-grade EX model and up.

But telescopic steering adjustment is absent on the Rio's lower trims (it's standard on many rivals), and the Rio is light on today's autonomous driver-assist technologies. And of course you don't get A/C at the $15,000 price point.

The lowest model of the Rio doesn’t come with A/C.

That said, the sole electronic nanny that is on the menu is impressive: autonomous emergency braking (AEB) is standard on the top trim and doesn't just promise to mitigate collisions; Kia says that below 80 km/h, it can achieve a complete stop.

If we seem to dwell on the electronic add-ons, well, those are the differentiators these days. The basic mechanical format for modern subcompacts is basically generic. Yes, the 2018 Rio is built on an all-new, slightly larger and much stiffer body structure, with new-and-improved chassis hardware, yet the bare specs read a lot like last year's (and like the competition's): Mac-strut front suspension, torsion-beam rear, electric power steering and front-disc/rear-drum brakes (4-wheel discs on the higher trims).

The 1.6-litre engine and six-speed manual or automatic transmissions are basically carryover, though fine-tuned to improve fuel economy and low-rpm response; maximum power drops from 137 hp to a still-competitive 130 and peak torque dips to 119 lb.-ft. from 123, all in exchange for unspecified but worthwhile torque gains lower in the rev range.

The 2018 line-up begins with the aforementioned $14,995 LX, stick-shift only and no air. The LX+ adds A/C and cruise at $16,595, with automatic a $1,400 option. Automatic is standard on the progressively better-appointed EX, EX Sport and EX Tech grades, topping out at $23,745.



Oddly enough, the steering wheel is heated.

The Rio 5-door is in showrooms now and the sedan (details still to come) should arrive in September.



All told, the mechanical concept of the 2018 Rio may be generic, but the execution is good. The chassis feels well sorted, the powertrain smoothly and willingly gets the job done, and the cabin is a pleasant place to be. It's a small budget car that feels rich beyond its price. Reagan could have related to that.

Tech Specs

Price: $14,995 – $23,745

$14,995 – $23,745 Engine: 1.6-litre four-cylinder

1.6-litre four-cylinder Transmission/drive: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic/front-wheel

6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic/front-wheel Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBA

TBA Alternatives: Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus, Honda Fit, Hyundai Accent, Nissan Versa Note, Toyota Yaris

Looks

The Kia "tiger nose" grille and U-shaped LED DRLs add distinction to an otherwise surprisingly subtle – albeit upscale – design. Being a little wider and longer than class norms, but notably lower, the Rio has a good stance. Wheels range through steel or aluminum 15-inchers to 17-inch alloys on the EX Sport.

Interior

To its credit, the Rio has exceptional front legroom, above-par cabin width, and the back seat is comfortably padded – if you fit; rear legroom is only average, and far less than in segment busters like the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa Note. For the driver, visibility is fine, the gauges and switchgear user-friendly, but at-the-wheel adjustability is limited: the wheel doesn't telescope on the LX models, and seat adjustment is limited to 6-way manual across the board. Love it or loathe it, the infotainment screen adheres to the "floating" school of design.

The car comes with a 5-inch display audio.

Performance

The Rio could afford to drop seven horsepower, especially when the pay-off is more useable performance. The engine still likes to rev, but it doesn't have to – low-rpm response is solid and linear. Shunt-free shifting comes easy with the slick manual box. The automatic upshifts seamlessly and is laid-back in cruise mode, but things can get a bit frenzied when passing requires a downshift. We liked the clean, accurate steering feel and a composed ride that never jarred, even on Quebec roads.

Technology

Beyond the legal minimums, the only active-safety nanny available is that AEB. On the connect side, the LX has Bluetooth, Sirius XM and a 5-inch display audio. Strolling up through the "grade walk," the EX adds a larger 7-inch screen with CarPlay, Android Auto plus UVO Intelligence, and the EX Tech adds Navi.

The Rio has a good amount of trunk space when the back seats are folded flat.

Cargo

It's no Honda Fit, but cargo volumes compare favourably with most subcompacts. The seat-backs fold nearly flat and the step up from the cargo deck is modest.

Verdict

7.8

If we can all just look past that heated steering wheel for a moment, we will find that the rest of the Rio is an all-round decent little car.

