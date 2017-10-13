Review: 2019 Audi A8 offers a glimpse of driving’s high-tech future

Christoph Gohrle spent seven years working on the software that makes the new Audi A8's clever suspension work.

It lifts the car over bumps. It uses the camera to scan the road for imperfections. It prevents the car's body from rolling in a corner or diving under braking and generally makes this machine ride softer than a cloud of silk.

Seven years of the young engineer's work so your precious butt doesn't feel speed bumps or manhole covers.

It's exactly this kind of work to which Audi's slightly menacing slogan refers. Vorsprung durch technik, or "progress through technology."

"With the A8, Audi can show what power we have in our engineering," said Manfred Liebler, who oversaw the car's development.

But few people will ever get to experience this kind of engineered luxury, because, with an estimated price of $112,000, the A8 will be rare. So why should we care about this butt-coddling technical marvel? Because it's a harbinger of what's to come.

It's a rolling showcase for what Audi, and by extension VW Group, can do. It is its north star. But more importantly, the A8 previews design and technology that will show up in more affordable Audis – and other cars – for years to come.

The high-tech 2019 A8 offers an early look at features that will presumably make their way to less-expensive models.

The A8's headline feature is, frustratingly, also the one we can't have. This will be the first truly self-driving car available to the public. The A8's Traffic Jam Pilot system can, in certain situations, take responsibility for driving. The driver can take his or her eyes off the road and hands off the wheel. But Traffic Jam Pilot is not yet legal to use in Canada or anywhere else. Because of that, we weren't able to test it. Audi will roll out the feature country-by-country and state-by-state as it becomes legal.



Even without its breakthrough feature, the A8 is still crammed with examples of Audi's engineering power. There are more than 40 driver-assistance functions, which each helps in specific situations. There's "bottleneck assist" (construction zones) and "manoeuvring assist" (parking garages) and "turn assist" (left turns across traffic), to name just a few. The processing power that runs them would put most computers to shame. The car's zFAS processor crunches data coming from 360-degree radar, 360-degree cameras, and a forward-looking laser-radar unit that can create a 3-D model of the world in real time. Laser radar is one of the key enablers of self-driving vehicles, and you saw it here first, folks.

The new A8 boasts more than 40 driver-assist features.

Other techy features in the A8 are more frivolous. It is, for example, the first car to have a foot massager built into the back of the front passenger's seat. And, to make getting in and out more elegant, the air suspension raises the car when a door is opened. The specs for Canada aren't finalized yet, but most of these features will likely be optional. Gimmicky? Yes, some of the tech is over the top – like the rear-seat reading lamp that offers three sizes of light beam and directional control via touchpad – but other features are genuinely brilliant and could even save lives.

Take, for example, the Exit Warning system. It uses radar to detect passing cyclists. If the driver or any passenger tries to open a door into a cyclist, the car will flash warning lights and delay the door opening, hopefully giving the cyclist enough time to pass and/or occupants enough time to realize the mistake.

Pricing, Canadian fuel economy and standard features will be confirmed by Audi closer to the car's arrival in summer of 2018, as a 2019 model.

Even without its headline feature, the A8 is an impressive example of the sheer engineering capability of one of the world's biggest car companies – and a harbinger of the screen-laden, highly automated, digital future of the automobile.

Tech Specs

The Exit Warning system is designed to prevent ‘dooring’ of cyclists.

Base Price: $112,000 (estimate)

Engines: 3.0-litre turbocharged V-6; 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8

Transmission/Drive: eight-speed automatic/all-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBD

Alternatives: Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ, Porsche Panamera, Lexus LS

Looks

The A8 previews a new design direction for Audi, although casual observers may not notice. The styling is conservative and almost plain. With the exception of its sharp lights and gaping front grille, the A8 is subtle.

Interior

Open the door and you're greeted by the most futuristic cockpit in the biz. It's mid-century-modern-meets-21st-century-tech. The dual touchscreen layout is similar to the Porsche Panamera and Range Rover Velar, except here the touch panels offer both pressure sensitivity and haptic feedback in an effort to make them less distracting while driving. The voice control is improved, but you still can't rely on it.

Performance

The A8 handles well for a car of its size.

Thanks to rear-wheel steering and the smarter-than-you suspension system, the A8 handles well for such a big car. The steering offers little feedback, but it is direct and responsive. Rear-wheel steering greatly improves manoeuvrability and handling on twisty roads. The powertrains available are V-6 and V-8, with 340 and 460 horsepower respectively. A V-6 plug-in hybrid will be available later, with 449 horsepower and roughly 50 kilometres of electric range.

Technology

An Audi mobile app connects to the new A8.

It's probably the most high-tech car in its class, but how many of the assistance systems and gadgets will you use in day-to-day driving? Owners could drive around not knowing some features are even there, until they prevent a collision. Wireless charging for the plug-in hybrid is useful: just park the car on top of a charging mat in your garage; no need to wrangle any cables.



Cargo

Only the long-wheelbase "L" version of the A8 will be available in Canada, at least initially. The best seat in the house is the right rear. If you tick enough option boxes, it reclines like a first-class airline throne and gives passengers their own touchscreen tablet and TV screen.

The Verdict

8.0

Probably the most technically advanced car in the world, but its signature feature is currently unavailable to Canadians. You'll like this car if you always must have the latest gadgets.

