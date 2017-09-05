Review: 2019 Porsche Cayenne is another evolutionary step forward

Porsche. Speak the word aloud, and the image conjured is that of a friendly, frog-faced little coupe, likely surfing out of a corner on a flatulent, air-cooled blat. Or perhaps you're a racing fan, and thus picture one of the company's monstrous prototype racing machines at Le Mans, warping past ordinary cars with scarcely comprehensible speed.

Either way, you're wrong. If Stuttgart was once primarily a sports-car manufacturer, such is no longer the case. If the fanfare with which this new blue-hued beast has been announced doesn't prove the point, then the numbers don't lie.

First, the good news. The new Cayenne is the typical, slow evolutionary change we've all come to expect from Porsche. The styling has been sharpened in much the same way as that of the updated Panamera, and the car is some 63 millimetres longer and nine lower – the wheelbase remains the same.

The Cayenne’s new interior benefits from the same clean-looking capacitive-touch interface as that of the Panamera.

It's a little lighter, too, with aluminum body panels and a lithium-ion polymer battery helping to save some 65 kilograms. Cargo capacity is up by 100 litres, and the new interior benefits from the same clean-looking capacitive-touch interface as that of the Panamera, as well as a high-resolution 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Performance, too, gets an upgrade, with staggered-size tires providing enhanced grip and electronic trickery doing the rest. Rear-wheel steering, an electrically controlled rear differential, torque-apportioning all-wheel drive and Porsche's dynamic chassis all combine to create an electronic symphony that allows the Cayenne to defy the laws of physics. It's also quick in a straight line, thanks to a new eight-speed automatic and a choice of two turbocharged six-cylinder engines. A 440-horsepower Cayenne S equipped with the optional Sport Chrono package should run to 100 kilometres an hour in 4.6 seconds.

There is little doubt the new Cayenne will be a crushing sales success. It represents a host of improvements, each carefully selected to meet or exceed customer expectations without being startling.

But that's not really how evolution works. Along with gradual change, sometimes nature throws a bizarre mutation into the mix – one that suddenly starts outcompeting an established species. Starting with the launch of the first Cayenne, that's exactly what has happened.

As the 1980s drew to a close, Porsche was in trouble. Despite producing vehicles that remain highly collectible today, the books refused to balance. A broader appeal was needed.

In the interim, collaborative work was found with both Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The Rossle-Bau line, which had once built the mighty 959 supercar, was first used to create the 500E, then the RS2 wagon. The former was a V8 super-sedan that would become the autobahn darling of many a Formula One driver; the latter was Audi's first RS model and paved the way for the whole hot wagon evolution.

Today, Porsche likes to draw a direct line from the 959's all-wheel-drive layout and off-road rallying prowess to the first-production Cayenne. They're not wrong: The 959 promised a future in which advanced technology would reign supreme – in which, to paraphrase Arthur C. Clarke, sufficiently advanced machinery would be capable of magic.

The mutation arrived in 2002 with the first generation of Cayenne. Perhaps spurred by the success of the BMW X5, Porsche's sporting SUV promised all-terrain capability combined with supreme tarmac confidence. It also looked like a 911 C4S that had eaten a moose.

To say criticism was mixed would be coy. The first-generation Cayenne was ugly to anybody with functioning eyeballs. However, Porsche's engineers had done their job: The machine performed admirably, particularly the 450-horsepower, twin-turbocharged Cayenne S. Porsche entered Cayennes in competition, including the Trans-Siberian overland race, which it won handily.

What's more, many customers apparently didn't look further than Ferry's "Porsche crest on the front," and Stuttgart moved more than a quarter-million of them.

The succeeding generation, launched at the Geneva auto show in 2010, was much better looking. Porsche, now flush with cash, had a very strong lineup. The Boxster and Cayman were the driver's choice. The 997-chassis 911 managed to be both raw and comfortable. And the introduction of the PDK double-clutch gearbox meant urban dwellers could choose an automatic without feeling it was the soft option.

The money to hone the sporting products flowed directly from the Cayenne line, and Porsche aimed to keep the pipeline open. The second-generation model shed weight, added hybrid tech and also managed to not look like a hippopotamus buttock fitted with projection headlights. This time, more than half a million Cayennes were sold.

To put this success in perspective, consider the millionth 911, beautifully finished in dark green. Achieving this milestone took Porsche more than half a century – from 1964 to 2017. The second-generation Cayenne alone has taken less than seven years to get halfway there.

Rear-wheel steering, an electrically controlled rear differential, torque-apportioning all-wheel drive and Porsche’s dynamic chassis all combine to create an electronic symphony that allows the Cayenne to defy the laws of physics.

If the trend continues, we are just a couple of years away from the Cayenne becoming the best-selling Porsche product of all time. Add the success of the Macan, and Porsche is already a crossover company that also happens to make sports cars. Certainly there are decades of racing heritage to be respected, but perhaps times have changed.

If you're a purist, or even just a casual Porsche fan, it's hard to get excited about a new Cayenne. You'd probably rather have the Porsche ideal you carry around in your head and heart: a whale-tailed 930 spitting flame on the circuit or a 964 3.2 coupe chasing the sunset along a canyon road.

If you can't manage excitement, at least summon a little grudging respect. This new Cayenne will make sure the next 718 Cayman GT4 is an effervescent delight. It'll pay for the gamble of reintroducing an optional manual transmission into the 911 GT3. And it'll provide the R&D funds to make sure cars such as the Mission E carry Porsche's sporting prowess forward into an all-electric future.

The Cayenne may not be the first machine you think of when you hear the word Porsche. It does, however, make sure that future generations will know what a Porsche is.