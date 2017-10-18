Review: Acura RLX tech trickles down to big-selling 2017 MDX Sport Hybrid

Auto makers know how to build cars that can run on the smell of an oil rag. Actually selling them is the greater challenge. Case in point: Honda's unlamented CR-Z hybrid micro-coupe. It could sip along at 6.0 litres/100 kilometres, but only a few dozen Canadians a year bought it.

If mitigating climate apocalypse is the goal, a better approach is to start with a relatively thirsty vehicle that sells in big numbers, and then cut its consumption by a meaningful percentage. The resulting absolute fuel-usage number may not be a hyper-miler's fantasy, but in totality a lot more oil will stay in the ground and less carbon in the atmosphere.

Case in point: Acura's new-for-2017 MDX Sport Hybrid. In Canada last year, Acura sold 5,425 MDXs; sister division Honda sold 40 CR-Zs.

The new hybrid is the $69,990 flagship of a freshened six-model 2017 MDX range that starts at $53,890. The heart of its hybridism is the Sport Hybrid's three-motor Super Handling-All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) powertrain technology first seen in the 2014 RLX sedan (and, differently configured, in the stunning 2017 NSX supercar).

The Sport Hybrid is supported by three electric motors.

Although hybrids are not uncommon in the luxury SUV category, most are plug-ins. Surprisingly, the only other plug-less offering in Canada is the Lexus RX450h.

As befits its name, the Sport Hybrid is the fastest as well as the most fuel-efficient MDX. Its 257-horsepower, 3.0-litre, V-6 gas engine (half a litre smaller than other MDXs) is supported by three electric motors that boost total system outputs to 321 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque.

One of those motors is sandwiched between the engine and the front-wheel-drive transmission, a seven-speed dual-clutch unit. Two other motors out back each drive one rear wheel. That not only enables the AWD part of the MDX's title, it also powers the "Super Handling" claim by selectively delivering more or less torque to one side or the other: in effect, a form of active rear-wheel steering.

That's all fine on paper, but our first experience of an early RLX three years ago revealed some surprising inconsistencies in its cornering at the limit, although it was great in a straight line.

Despite its mass, the MDX feels nimble.

Acura has fined-tuned the technology since then. Despite the theoretical handicap of its taller SUV build, the MDX is agile, balanced and secure. Boot it in the middle of a tight 90-degree corner and instead of mulish run-wide understeer, the MDX almost seems to tighten its line. It feels nimble in a way that defies its size and mass.

Yet, it still preserves what was best about the RLX – a highly efficient and business-like blend of speed, refinement and fuel economy.

It's tempting to hope the RLX's handling has also redeemed itself since 2014, although that's not a given: even if the management of the electric powertrain has advanced, the RLX's battery pack is still less than ideally located behind the rear seat; in the MDX, it's located low and centre under the floor, which gives the SUV a more favourable weight distribution.

Perhaps it's time to get reacquainted with the RLX, which sells in even smaller numbers than did the old CR-Z. In the meantime, expect Acura to sell a load more copies of the Sport Hybrid SUV.

Tech specs

Base price: $69,990

$69,990 Engine: 3.0-litre V-6; motors: 47 horsepower (front) plus 2 x 36 hp (rear)

3.0-litre V-6; motors: 47 horsepower (front) plus 2 x 36 hp (rear) Drive: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (front); electric direct drive (rear)

Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (front); electric direct drive (rear) Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 9.1 city, 9.0 highway

9.1 city, 9.0 highway Alternatives: BMW X5 xDrive 40e*, Infiniti QX60 Hybrid, Lexus RX450h, Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e*, Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid*, Volvo XC90 PHEV* (*Plug-ins)

Looks

All MDXs were freshened for 2017 – note the new diamond pentagon grille and revised Jewel Eye headlamps – and the Sport Hybrid is further distinguished by body-colour lower side sills and, of course, badging.

Interior

The MDX is one of the smaller three-row SUVs and the interior is correspondingly snug if you want to populate all three rows. Still, sliding second-row seats allow space sharing if needed – or generous second-row legroom if not. Ample at-the-wheel adjustment enables a traditional SUV virtue that's increasingly rare these days – a sit-tall driving position. Yet, there's nothing traditional about the presence of not one but two screens, or the unusual push-button shift controls.

Passengers can slide the second-row seats to adjust for the amount of room they need.

Performance

By today's increasingly extreme standards of SUV performance, the Hybrid's claimed 321 horsepower seems modest, but Car and Driver magazine's recorded 0-96 km/h time of 5.7 seconds is more than competitive among its peers – hybrid or otherwise. And that pace is achieved with a gratifying blend of refinement and efficiency, the gas engine alternating duties with the electric motors so seamlessly that you have to watch the gauges to know whether or not it's running. At highway speeds it almost always is running – but sounds like it isn't.

Technology

The hybrid is the flagship of the MDX range, so Acura threw all its tech at it. That includes a 546-watt 12-speaker audio wide-screen rear entertainment system, and ample connectivity and infotainment features, as well as collision mitigation automatic braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise with low-speed follow. No truly autonomous capability, though.

There are two screens in the dashboard.

Cargo

The hybrid componentry doesn't steal any interior space, which is the same as in any other MDX. It seems Acura may have positioned the third-row seat to favour cargo space behind it, which is competitive with its (mostly larger) three-row peers. But as you fold more seats, its volume numbers slips down the rankings vs. the competition.

The verdict

8.5

Not a lot of personality here, but if you like your luxury delivered with calm, clinical efficiency, this Acura may have your name on it.

