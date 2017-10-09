Review: Kia holds nothing back with the 2018 Stinger

Our designated drive route over the Angeles Crest highway involves a left turn onto Angeles Forest highway. I overshoot it by a flying mile. Expressive driving is involved, fun is being had, and I'm fully absorbed by the swooping, swerving ribbon of pavement unreeling in front of the Kia Stinger's long hood.

My bad, but kudos to Kia. The Stinger has just proved a crucial point: its appeal to those who live to drive at the intersection of lucid steering, an unflappable chassis and a challenging road. Many will never want to drive that way, the rest will rarely get the chance, but Kia's ambitions for this car meant it had to get this part right. It did.

Kia certainly hasn't held back on its new Gran Turismo liftback, which is presumptuously challenging the European sport-sedan car-istocracy. One early press drive was on a frozen lake in northern Sweden. Another was staged on the notorious Nordschleife of the Nurburgring race track.

Now it's time to drive the Stinger on public roads, and still Kia holds nothing back. The roads through the Angeles Forest are challenging enough, a legend among California's rich portfolio of adrenaline-surging driver's roads. But today, they are also our route to Kia's California Proving Ground in the Mojave Desert, where more tough tests are in store.

The Stinger compares favourably with BMWs and Audis on a slalom course.

Arriving first at CPG's 10-kilometre high-speed oval, our hosts tell us to go at it – well, up to a point. The Stinger's claimed maximum is 167 mph (269 km/h), but the track speed limit is 120 mph (193 km/h). On the back straight, with nobody watching, I push it to 150 mph (240 km/h) before backing off for fear of expulsion from the facility. There was plenty more to come.



Next up is the "winding road" track, where the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires endure heartless abuse in the name of investigative journalism. Even with all-wheel-drive (standard in Canada), Sport mode directs most power to the rear; with the stability control off, easily managed tail drifts are available if you really want. Otherwise, gentle stabilizing understeer is the default mode. When the understeer gets terminal, I know I'm driving it wrong.

Then it's on to a fast auto slalom where a selection of "reference cars" – BMWs, Audis, even a Porsche Panamera – await comparison. There isn't time to get through them all, but we follow up a Stinger AWD with runs in a BMW 440i and an Audi A5. The Europeans are great, but the Kia is completely comfortable in their company. I like the Stinger's steering best.

The layout of the cockpit creates the feeling that it is wrapped intimately around the driver.

But the comparisons confirm what's been bugging me all day. Alongside the straight-six BMW engine, and even the four-cylinder Audi, the Stinger's V-6 is unrefined. Tingles of mechanical vibration intruded on more than one AWD Stinger. And we're not a fan of the rather gruff and bass-y engine sound that's artificially amplified through the audio speakers.



For me, high performance is more seductive when it is delivered with silken smoothness. Still, tastes in engine music differ; you may prefer more aural drama.

The car certainly feels fast, even if the claimed 0-100-km/h time of 5.1 seconds awaits independent verification. That's for the GT AWD, with its 365-horsepower, 3.3-litre twin-turbo V-6, initially the only offering in Canada. (In the United States, a 2.0-L turbo four-cylinder base model starts at $31,900 U.S.)

The Stinger’s V-6 offers good performance, but with a gruff, heavy engine sound.

The GT AWD is on pre-sale in Canada at "less than $45,000" (Canadian) or "less than $50,000" for the up-trim Limited.

I like Kia's focus on mechanical hardware that enhances the driving experience instead of "software" that distracts or isolates you from it. Still, traditional amenities are not lacking, and include leather, driver and passenger 12-way power seats and power-adjustable heated steering wheel. The Limited adds a head-up display and a 15-speaker Harmon/Kardon audio system.

Driver assist-and-protect features (on the Limited) include adaptive cruise control with stop and go, automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist. Most expected connect/infotainment assets are present, too, though the free-standing display – 7-inch on the base model and 8-inch on the Limited – seems smallish by current standards. The screen is touch-control only (there's no separate control knob like BMW's iDrive), but most important functions use knobs and buttons anyway.

The rear seat isn’t too forgiving for passengers sitting in the middle.

The back seat is a La-Z-Boy laid back for two; it provides ample legroom but is not so hospitable for someone in the middle. Kia claims a class-beating 23.3-cubic-foot trunk volume, but take that with a pinch of salt: for hatchbacks, it seems not all automakers use the same measuring protocols. How else to explain that the Audi A5 Sportback is credited with 22 cubic feet while the BMW 640i rates only 12?



Back on the road, embracing seats, just-so control placement and clear sight-lines play a vital supporting role in a cockpit that wraps intimately around the driver while giving the front passenger a greater sense of space.

So aside from some reservations about engine NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) – and these were early pre-production cars – Kia has done a lot of things right, here. The engineers can be proud. The price is provocative. Now it's up to the marketers to find enough "brand-agnostic" buyers, as one Kia executive put it, "who just want the vehicle, versus paying for the brand."

The Stinger is on pre-sale now, with deliveries beginning in November.

