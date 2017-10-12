Review: Semi-autonomous Cadillac CT6 SuperCruise keeps your eyes on the prize

Waves of boredom overpowered us around hour six on the final day of a two-day, 1,900-kilometre drive across the heartland of America.

My driving partner and I were testing the first hands-free "self-driving" car to hit the market: the Cadillac CT6 SuperCruise. We had seen how its navigation systems reacted in traffic, rain and fading light. We felt the smooth power of its 404-horsepower, 3.0-litre twin turbo V-6 and the responsiveness of its radar-based cruise control, we had exhausted our playlist pulsing through the Bose Panaray 34-speaker audio system. Now, we were ready to break the law.

The Cadillac CT6 SuperCruise is the first ‘self-driving’ car to hit the market. DOUG FIRBY/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Our trip is taking us from Memphis to Santa Fe, N.M. As we chase the horizon at 130 km/h on this endlessly flat stretch of Interstate 40 about an hour west of Oklahoma City, I turn to my partner and ask, "What happens if I close my eyes?" Even in autonomous cars, this is not a legal manoeuvre. State and provincial laws require the driver to pay attention to the road at all times. In fact, the Cadillac has a pretty smart system to ensure you aren't catching up on e-mails while it's turning the wheel.

But you do get a few seconds of leeway.

Fighting impulse, I force my eyelids closed. Six seconds later, my partner reports the green light at the top of the steering wheel is flashing. By the time I open my eyes and grab the wheel, it's flashing red, there are urgent "beep, beep, beeps" and the car is on the verge of going into "lockdown" – a state in which it concludes I'm either a total idiot or having a medical crisis. If I don't take over immediately, the car will come to a halt in my lane, turn on the emergency flashers and call for help.

Doug Firby takes his hands off the wheel. Once the anticipation is over, the anxiety subsides. Courtesy doug firby/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Caddy is giving me a time-out for bad behaviour.

Piloting a self-driving car is like nothing you've ever felt before. Since the first crude motors were attached to buggies 13 decades ago, the way drivers steer and brake has largely determined their fate on the road. Self-driving cars rewrite those rules.

The SuperCruise Caddy is not fully self-driving, but rather "semi-autonomous." It doesn't pretend to do all the driving for you. It won't change lanes automatically, for example, nor is it good at avoiding road hazards. That's up to you.

What it does do, however, is keep you dead-centre in a chosen lane, slowing down for pokey drivers and accelerating to a set speed when the lane is clear. It is brilliant in Don Valley Parkway-like traffic jams, too, taking over the tedious task of stopping and starting while maintaining a safe distance behind the car in front. That's what it did for us as we crawled our way out of traffic-snarled Dallas.

Even on Dallas’s busy roads, the semi-autonomous system maintains a safe distance behind other cars. Scott Downing/CADILLAC

There is a confusing array of cars coming onto the market that offer some self-driving features. Leaders include Volvo, Audi and Tesla, which is the only company that has seen a fatality related to the use of autopilot.

Cadillac began its project with a fully autonomous car in mind, but then opted for Level 2 autonomy, says Daryl Wilson, lead development engineer for the SuperCruise. Level 2 requires some driver intervention, and is designed to only work on divided highways with defined entry and exit ramps.

GM uses two systems at once in the SuperCruise. Its Driver Attention System involves a camera mounted on the steering column that can tell when you have your eyes straight ahead (even when you're wearing sunglasses). Two infrared beams subtly light up your eyes at night.

A steering wheel-mounted camera ensures the driver resists the temptation to close their eyes. DOUG FIRBY/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The other system keeps you on the road. It employs light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors that use pulsed laser to measure ranges. In effect, these sensors are the "eyes" that allow the car to see all around it. GM collaborator Ushr, a mapping software company, spent three years mapping all 338,000 kilometres of divided highway in Canada and the United States for this project, data that will be updated quarterly.

The system can be activated from dead stop or at speeds of 40 km/h up to 137 km/h. If you want to go faster, you have to take over.

Activating the system is relatively easy. A white steering wheel symbol appears on the dash when you are on a mapped road and centred in the lane. (The sensors use lane markings to stay centred.) Hit the button and the car takes over. You can let go of the wheel.

Doing so feels a bit as if your first bungee jump – the most terrifying part is the anticipation. Once your hands are free, the anxiety subsides.

The semi-autonomous system has its limitations. Drivers must be pro-active when vehicles cut close from other lanes, or the car responds with heavy braking. Scott Downing/CADILLAC

Yet, while the system's performance inspires confidence, it is not always smooth. Driving into a bright sun at dusk or dawn can confuse it, sometimes causing SuperCruise to disengage. The car turns in bends a little later than a driver might, it can be fooled by unclear line markings at exits (causing it to wobble a bit), and it stays uncomfortably close to adjacent transport trucks.

Wilson says that latter impression is because the car is programmed to stay centred in a lane, while drivers naturally move over to give transports some space. The company is working on a software upgrade that gives more room to large objects in an adjacent lane, Wilson says.

The current software release also does a poor job of reacting to cars and trucks cutting close to you as they enter your lane. It allows the encroaching vehicle to get really close and then reacts dramatically with heavy braking. Pro-active driver intervention is the only way to keep your pulse steady. And when you enter a construction zone, the car will follow a marked lane right into pylons unless you intervene.

Once you adjust to the system's limitations, however, you learn SuperCruise is a stress-reliever. We drove for an hour or more at a time without touching the wheel, brake or accelerator. On a long-haul trip, it appreciably reduces driver fatigue.

The SuperCruise proves a car can drive itself safely. Scott Downing/CADILLAC

As with all new technology, being the first SuperCruiser on the block comes at a steep price. SuperCruise will be available as a $5,750 option on the CT6 Premium package or standard on the top-of-the line Platinum. Pricing on 2018 models has not been announced, but in 2017, those cars with the twin-turbo engine listed for $76,910 and $99,790 respectively.

Wilson says the cars that hit the Canadian market this fall will have software refined from input provided by users of the preproduction models. After that, updates will be pushed out periodically.

None of the software's teething problems alter the overpowering impression that this is the future. If you want a car that can drive itself, this Caddy proves it can be done, and safely. As we retrace the remnants of old Route 66, there is a sense that we are at once paying a tribute the era of the Great American Road Trip while witnessing the birth of a brave new driving world.

Six degrees of driver separation

Here is a summary of how the Society of Automotive Engineers defines levels of autonomy:

Level 0 – No automation

Level 1 – Driver assistance: Assistance for either steering or acceleration/deceleration using information about the driving environment and with the expectation that the human driver performs all remaining aspects of the driving task.

Level 2 – Partial automation: The execution by one or more driver assistance systems of both steering and acceleration/deceleration using information about the driving environment and with the expectation that the human driver performs all remaining aspects of the driving task.

Level 3 – Conditional automation: The driving mode-specific performance by an automated driving system of all aspects of the dynamic driving task with the expectation that a human will respond to a request to intervene.

Level 4 – High automation: The automated system does all driving tasks, even if a human does not respond appropriately to a request to intervene.

Level 5 – Full automation: The full-time performance by an automated driving system of all aspects of the dynamic driving task under all roadway and environmental conditions that can be managed by a human driver.

The writer was a guest of General Motors. The content of this article was not subject to review.



