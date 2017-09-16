Review: The 2017 Tundra CrewMax is not your typical polite Toyota

It's a beast.



Not a phrase that would normally apply to a Toyota, but the Tundra 4x4 CrewMax is an exception, a powerful full-size pickup with off-road capability.

It's so big that without optional driver-side running boards it takes a self-hoist using the B-pillar assist grip or steering wheel as leverage to climb aboard. To return to the street, an average-sized man slides out like a child exiting a playground slide. Its curb weight is 2,560 kilograms (5,645 pounds), gross weight 3,266 kilograms (7,200 pounds), ground clearance 270 millimetres (10.6 inches) and height 1.07 metres (42.3 inches).

Trigger the ignition and the engine rumbles to life, the dual tailpipes conjuring more the sound of a semi than a Corolla. Accordingly, dismiss the notion of Toyota-like fuel efficiency; on mostly 80 km/h speed-limit highways over a week, it achieved 16.1 litres/100 km on average, according to the dashboard module, and that was with some determined accelerator feathering. But then, what would you expect from a 5.7-litre, 381-horsepower V-8? (One silver lining: It does run on regular fuel.)

The Tundra boasts enough payload capacity to fill the bed with bags of cement.

In exchange, you get a versatile pickup with the strength to haul a big AirStream and enough payload capacity to fill the bed with bags of cement.



Whether on asphalt, gravel or pitted dirt roads, it felt more like a Cadillac Escalade than a pickup, the ride supported by double wishbone suspension in front, heavy-duty multi-leaf springs in the rear, and gas shock absorbers on both ends.

Inside, the textured black leather seats, Bongiovi acoustics, navigation system, heated seats and generous legroom remind you that this is no stereotypical farmer's pickup truck.

Toyota Canada provides the Tundra in eight trims and three beds: 5.5, 6.5, and 8.1 feet. (The CrewMax is outfitted with the shortest bed.)

The Pro model, introduced to Canada in 2017, is a premium offshoot of the Tundra TRD off-road edition, with upgraded rear suspension, dual pipes and stylistic tweaks.

Options that add $14,000 to the base price include Bilstein front-and-rear shock absorbers, 18-inch black alloy wheels, fuel tank protector plates, heated front seats, premium navigation, clearance and backup sensors, and a power moonroof.

A trailer brake controller is factory-installed, though here and there online you'll read a buyer's gripe about its effectiveness. For towing, there's a heavy-duty hitch receiver, a supplemental transmission cooler and a transmission fluid temperature gauge.

Tech Specs

Base price: $46,430; as tested, $60,025

Engine: 5.7-litre V-8

Transmission/Drive: Six-speed automatic/four-wheel drive

Fuel efficiency (litres/100 km): 5.7 city, 7.2 highway

Alternatives: Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Ram 1500, GMC Sierra, Nissan Titan

Looks

The conservative styling is boosted by black alloy wheels and twin tailpipes.

A conservative overall design is enhanced by dual performance tailpipes, 18-inch black alloy wheels, a monstrous grille and, on this model, a "magnetic grey" paint job resembling the colour applied to German sports cars.



Interior

The black-leather seats feature red stitching and custom stamping.

The interior features heated, power black-leather seats with red stitching and custom stamping. The back row provides ample legroom and separate heat ducts. The cleanly arranged dash includes a seven-inch monitor that displays the navigation maps with big, clear graphics. The sound system, crisp and clear, is supported by nine speakers. (Jump to the Platinum model for three more). The centre console tucks away your iPad.



Performance

On various blogs, the Tundra gets high marks from buyers for reliability, comfort and resale value.

Technology

Clearance and backup sensors are available as options.

Clearance and backup sensors are optional but important in a truck of this size. There's a backup camera, tire-pressure monitoring, Bluetooth capability and a USB Audio input. The 2017 model lacks the Safety Sense package that Toyota is adding as a standard feature to all 2018 vehicles.



Cargo

The rear seats only fold from the floor up, limiting cargo space in the back of the cab.

Owners gripe about the lack of storage underneath or behind the rear seats, which fold only from the floor up. Payload capacity for the five-seat CrewMax is 545 kilograms, and it can haul 4,445 kilograms. (By comparison, the six-seat double cab has a 590-kilogram payload and 4,490-kilogram towing capacity.) The "lower-and-lift" tailgate is removable.



The Verdict

8.0

Toyota, known for reliable – if conservative – products, goes slightly rogue by offering off-road capability and poor fuel efficiency with the CrewMax.

