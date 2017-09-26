Review: The 2018 Lexus LS tries to take on the Germans again

In 1989, Lexus upended the old hierarchy of luxury cars with its first LS sedan, the flagship of the then-new brand. Here was a full-size Japanese car that was faster, lighter, quieter and more fuel-efficient than the German juggernauts that dominated the market. Lexus had beaten the Germans at their own game.

How did Lexus pull off such a coup? Hard work. For example, the company sent 20 designers and engineers to the United States in 1985. They all moved into a big house in Laguna Beach, Calif., and set about studying the locals, photographing them in their native habitat: Saturday morning kids' soccer games, morning school drop-offs, country clubs and grocery stores. It paid off.

Unveiled at the Detroit auto show in January 1989, the LS 400 beat the BMW 735i and Mercedes 420 SEL in a comparison test by Car and Driver . "We stand in awe of the engineers who executed this assignment," the magazine wrote at the time, heaping breathless praise upon the big Lexus.

Now, 28 years later, Lexus is introducing the fifth-generation LS, and again it's trying to beat the Germans at their own game. It's not about luxury this time, though. Lexus is going after the one trump card the German cars have left: performance and handling.

"When I started working on development I heard things like, 'Lexus are boring to drive.' I wanted to eliminate that kind of talk," said Shinji Kishida, deputy chief engineer of the new LS. He and his team wanted to make an emotional car, a machine that will stir the soul – the opposite of the outgoing LS, then.

This performance-oriented LS is the first model not available with a V-8 engine.

To make it handle, the fifth-generation LS is built on a new platform – shared with the LC coupe – with die-cast aluminum suspension towers and an aluminum body. It's stiffer than before, which allows for a more controlled ride. But it's heavy. The chassis is steel and the curb weight of the hybrid is a porky 2,380 kilograms. There are seven different driving modes – yes, seven – including a custom setting that lets you choose how you'd like the chassis and powertrain calibrated.

Curiously, this performance-oriented LS is the first model not available with a V-8 engine. Instead it has a new twin-turbo 3.5-litre V-6. With 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, it's more powerful than the old V-8, and more fuel-efficient, but it's hardly an emotional choice. Potential owners who care deeply about handling will probably miss the V-8.

What's it like to drive? Once you finally figure out how to use the knob that controls all seven driving modes – it's as if it was designed to be confusing – you'll quickly realize the LS can indeed handle itself well for such a big car. In the sportiest Sport S+ mode the steering gets weightier and the vagueness disappears. It can carve along tight, twisting roads with real agility. At most legal speeds, the front end doesn't push wide, even as you roll on the throttle coming out of a corner. The new LS is comfortable being driven briskly – eager, even.

The catch is that in order to gain this newfound handling prowess, the engineers had to sacrifice some comfort. The ride isn't as cushy as a Mercedes S-Class, and there's more road noise than you'd expect over bumps and bad roads. The run-flat tires are partly to blame, but even in Comfort mode, the LS never quite provides the magic-carpet ride you expect in a big luxury sedan like this.

It's true that driving the old LS was a bit like driving a waterbed, but it was so effortless you could steer with just your fingertips. It was a cut-price Rolls-Royce, and with it, Lexus had the market cornered on comfort while the Germans chased sportiness. Alas, now Lexus is chasing sportiness, too, in an effort to court younger customers and rid itself of the boring image. It works, to a point. The new LS is certainly not as boring as before. At times, it's even fun to drive. It's a good car, but it's not a clear class-leader in terms of performance or comfort. This time, Lexus hasn't quite beat the Germans at their own game.

Tech Specs

Base Price: $98,000 (estimate)

Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V-6; or 3.5-litre V-6 hybrid

Transmission/drive: 10-speed automatic/All-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): TBD

Alternatives: Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, Jaguar XJ, Porsche Panamera

Looks

Lexus didn't want its cars to look boring, either, which is why they've become so angular and aggressive. Compared with the NX sport 'ute or LC coupe, the new LS is rather tame, but it still has that gaping spindle grille, angry LED headlights and a fastback roofline. We'd take issue with the new styling direction, except it has led to five years of record sales at Lexus. The LS doesn't blend into the background any more.

Interior

The cabin is the one area in which the LS reigns supreme. The quality of materials, craftsmanship and attention to detail is impressive. Our test car had door panels covered with pleated fabric, folded like origami. Around the door handles is Japanese Kiriko-style cut glass. The leather is high-quality and the seats have more adjustments than you'll ever use.

Performance

The LS 500 features a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V-6. It's an all-new engine, not available in any other Lexus. It has a nice growl, albeit artificially enhanced through the speakers. The 500h has a non-turbo V-6 mated to a mild hybrid system. The hybrid feels sluggish because it's down 62 horsepower and weighs 115 kilograms more. We wish Lexus offered a twin-turbo V-8, but for now the LS 500 is the model to get; it should also be the cheaper than the hybrid.

Technology

Lexus offers a comprehensive suite of semi-autonomous driving technology. If the LS detects a pedestrian in the road it will, as a last resort, automatically try to swerve around them, while staying in the lane. The co-pilot system is safer than similar systems from Tesla or German companies because it doesn't give you a false sense of security. It doesn't feel like it's steering for you; instead it acts more like a backup.

Cargo

Only the long-wheelbase LS will be offered in Canada. There's an optional executive rear seating package that puts first-class-style reclining seats in the back. They're heated, cooled and massaging 18-way adjustable thrones fit for an oligarch. Trunk space is ample, too.

The Verdict

7.5

The best-handling LS ever, but it comes at the expensive of ultimate comfort.

