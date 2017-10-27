It’s time to stop treating robo-advisers as a novelty and start considering them as a smart option for people seeking help in building an investment portfolio.

Robo-advisers fill the middle ground between the rock bottom costs of do-it-yourself investing and the premium cost of having an adviser at an investment firm. Robos serve clients online mainly (but not exclusively) – hence the catchy name.

Robos are still a comparatively new category for investors, but some have been around for as many as three to four years. Among the players in this line of business are big names like Bank of Montreal, through BMO SmartFolio; and Power Financial Corp., through an interest in Wealthsimple.

With more than a dozen players in total, there are many variations in portfolio design, fees and features. The Globe and Mail Robo-adviser Guide is designed to help investors easily compare firms to find the most suitable choice.