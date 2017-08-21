Waiting for a breakout in crude prices? Here are three charts to watch

Oil prices are extremely important to the global economy, and Canada's in particular, so intense daily media coverage is understandable. As a short-term asset for investing, however, the commodity price has been almost completely uninteresting, rarely venturing outside of a narrow price range between $45 and $50 (U.S.) per barrel for the past 12 months.

So what would make the oil market more interesting for investors? The three charts below depict the market indicators I'm following to predict when the oil price might leave its current range and break out.

The first chart below tracks the extent of the North American oil glut, showing total U.S. crude inventories (not including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) since the beginning of 2012. The chart shows that while crude inventory levels were relatively stable from 2012 to 2014, there was a huge jump in supply in 2015, and another surge in 2016.

The trend in 2017 oil inventories has been more positive for investors in recent months. The year-over-year change in storage levels has turned negative, indicated by the purple line falling below the salmon-coloured line depicting 2016 inventories. A continuation of this trend would indicate that the supply overhang in oil markets is being burned off, and would be supportive for the commodity price.

The second chart shows gasoline inventories, in recognition of the fact that refiners, not consumers, are the immediate source of demand for oil. When gasoline inventories are high, for instance, refiners demand less crude, oil inventories climb, and the commodity price weakens. Gasoline inventories have generally moved higher in the past five years, although not as consistently as oil. Like the previous chart, gasoline inventories have shown year-over-year declines in recent months, which is constructive for the oil price.

The steepness of the oil futures curve, shown in the final chart below, is probably the most underrated driver of the commodity price. The futures curve is considered steep when the 12-month futures price of West Texas intermediate oil is significantly above the one-month price.

A steep futures curve is negative for the oil price, because it incentivizes producers to sell forward – contracting to deliver oil at a future date for a higher price – rather than selling crude from existing inventories. A steep curve and forward selling implies that overall oil inventories will creep higher, and this limits short-term upside for the commodity prices.

Note that on the chart, the steepness of the oil futures curve is plotted inversely to better show the trend. The spot oil price has moved in almost direct opposition to the steepness of the curve.

The most bullish futures shape for energy investors is called backwardation, when the 12-month futures price is significantly below the spot price and one-month future price. Backwardation encourages producers to sell physical oil, depleting inventories, because the spot price is higher than the 12-month future price. Over time, declining oil storage levels lead to a higher commodity price.

These three charts are not meant to be an exhaustive analysis of the oil markets. There are a number of factors – changes in U.S. oil production levels is an obvious example – that cause oil prices to move. In the short term, however, I think these are the most important indicators to watch. Further year-over-year drops in crude and gasoline inventories, and a flattening of the oil futures curve, would suggest a sustainable move to the upside for oil prices.