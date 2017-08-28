A Canadian debt crisis is not inevitable

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Most of my thoughts this morning are with the people, particularly the homeless and elderly without the ability to get themselves to safety, affected by the sadistic weather in Houston. Those stories will be well covered in other sections of the paper so I'll stick with markets.

U.S. gasoline prices are higher Monday because of the refining outages in Texas but oil is flat to lower because the drop in refining capacity will affect short term crude demand.

"Oil markets roiled as Harvey hits U.S. petroleum industry" – Reuters

"@Ole_S_Hansen Crude #oil update " – (research excerpt) Twitter

Maclean's asked whether high levels of Canadian household debt make a recession inevitable,

"Economists Atif Mian and Amir Sufi argue the Great Recession was actually caused by a collapse in consumer demand .. Something similar could happen in Canada — ask Finance Minister Bill Morneau. "International research has found that highly indebted households cut back their spending to a greater degree in response to declining house prices than those with lower debt levels," … Statistics Canada will release second-quarter growth numbers next week … that data also likely will show the extent to which Canada's economy is riding a wave of household debt. That will make it difficult to stop thinking about the possibility of a crash because waves turn to troughs, eventually."

My two cents: A slowdown in consumption growth will happen. The amount of economic damage this causes will depend on the speed of the deleveraging process. The slower the adjustment, the less pain for national growth.

"After weathering the Great Recession, can Canada avoid a debt crisis?" – Maclean's

Speaking more broadly about the oil price forecast, Macquarie believes the market will be oversupplied until 2020 and is predicting a very weak fourth quarter for energy investors. The reasoning is summarized in the link below, but U.S. production and the possibility OPEC will end production cuts are the main culprits,

"@SBarlow_ROB Macquarie : Ample oil supply until 2020" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Jefferies research has published a list of top predictions for Internet stocks. For me, the most interesting are "by 2022, [Amazon Web Services] will have grown to $55-billion in revenue, with AMZN closing in on $1-trillion market cap" and "AI has all the hype, but only a few winners will emerge … (AMZN, Google, Facebook)".

Click below for full list of predictions,

"@NickatFP Jefferies' Top 10 Internet Predictions " – (research excerpt) Twitter

Tweet of the day: "@davidgaffen Basically we've got the 4th largest city in America underwater - here's the traffic map. #OOTT #Harvey " – (map) Twitter

