Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Acumen Capital boosted its target price for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY-T) after the company announced it has again won a Department of National Defence (DND) contract valued at up to $1-billion over the next 12 years, including contract extensions.

Management stated "it was still early on in respect to full revenue and margin impact, but we believe the additional Health Support Services (HSS) contracts awarded from the RCMP and VAC will add additional revenue in FY2H18 and beyond," said analyst Brian Pow.

"The DND contract typically sees fluctuations in annual revenue from the fee for service type contract. With the contracts coming into effect April 2018 (CGY's Q3FY18) we are bumping up our revenue contribution from the RCMP and VAC contracts for our FY2H18 and full-year FY19 estimates and beyond," the analyst said. "With respect to the size and scope of the awarded contracts, CGY partnered with Bayshore Healthcare Ltd., another Canadian health services provider. Bayshore will assist in providing services across the three contracts with CGY acting as the main contractor."

"The DND contract is a significant source of Calian's revenue, and the renewal confirmation should eliminate any uncertainty towards the company's future outlook which is further strengthened by the addition of two new contracts with the RCMP and VAC. At FYQ317, the Business and Technology Services (BTS) contract backlog was $325-million (total company $401-million including Systems Engineering) with terms extending into 2021. All combined, the DND contracts will support growth and we expect management to update the full backlog in their FYE report in the coming weeks," the analyst said.

"The combined contracts recharge the contractual backlog and provide a realistic level of revenue assurance in the years ahead."

He kept his "buy" rating on the shares and raised his target price to $36 from $31. The consensus is $31.25, according to Thomson Reuters.

Desjardins Capital Markets upgraded Heroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX-T) and raised its target price after the company acquired CESA, " a leading European provider of mechanical and electromechanical systems in the aerospace industry," said analyst Benoit Poirier.

"We believe this acquisition provides HRX an excellent platform to grow with Airbus as well as expand its exposure to proprietary products and to the aftermarket segment," he said.

He boosted his rating to "buy" from "hold" and boosted its target to $18 from $15. The consensus is $14.67.

"This acquisition should strengthen HRX's reputation as a key supplier. CESA represents an excellent strategic fit for HRX given its strong exposure to Airbus (about 50 per cent of revenue), which should allow the company to expand its exposure to proprietary products and the aftermarket segment, which provides recurring revenue over a long-term period," he said.

The "transaction is accretive — the company still maintains a strong balance sheet. We derive a contribution of $16.5-million to our adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] forecast in FY19 and $18.1-million in FY20, which reflects modest synergies and margin expansion opportunities at CESA. Bottom line, we derive EPS accretion of $0.06 in FY19 and $0.09 in FY20. We expect HRX's pro forma net debt to adjusted EBITDA to stand at 2.4 times (excluding government loans) and decline to 1.8 times 12 months after the closing."

"Our target is based on the average of three valuation methods: (1) a 19.0 times P/E multiple (was 17.0 times) on our FY19 adjusted EPS estimate, (2) a 10.0 times EV/EBITDA multiple (was 9.5 times) on our FY19 EBITDA estimate, and (3) a DCF value of $19.63 (was $16.95). Our increased multiples are justified by the stronger revenue diversification provided by Airbus, the exposure to proprietary products and recent M&A transactions," he said.

"Upgrading to Buy from Hold -- the stock is attractive and we expect the shares to be re-rated. We are very pleased with the transaction given (1) the exposure to Airbus provided by this transaction, (2) the significant potential for revenue synergies as both entities are complementary, (3) the little overlap in their respective portfolios of clients, which should enable further cross-selling opportunities, and (4) CESA's strong exposure to proprietary products. Given the strong rationale behind the transaction and potential return to our new target price, we are upgrading our rating to Buy," he said.

