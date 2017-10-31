Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Desjardins Capital Markets is boosting its price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) after it announced it was buying ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) Canadian commercial and vendor finance assets for $900-million.

The impact of this deal is positive, says analyst Doug Young. "The acquisition fits within CWB's existing book of business, helps achieve further geographic diversification and is financially attractive."

He boosted his price target to $35 from $31 and maintained his "hold" rating on the stock. Consensus is $32.73, according Thomson Reuters.

"The portfolio of loans and leases is expected to be about $900-million at close, concentrated in the transportation, construction and healthcare industries, with about 75 per cent of the portfolio originated outside of western Canada. This fits nicely within CWB's existing businesses and with management's overall strategy," the analyst said.

"Management expects $0.10 accretion to adjusted cash EPS in both FY18 and FY19, and by our math this equates to a about 14 per cent return on capital deployed."

"Our $35 target price (up from $31) equates to 1.2–1.3-times our 4Q FY18 book value estimate (up from 1.1–1.2 times). Our target price increase reflects our rolling forward our valuation one quarter and an improved economic backdrop in Canada," he said.

TD Securities Inc. raised its price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) after it reported positive third quarter results.

Its third-quarter cash flow per share of 28 cents exceeded both TD's estimate and the consensus of 23 to 24 cents, said analyst Aaron Bilkoski.

He boosted his price target to $34 from $32 and kept his "hold" rating on the stock. The consensus is $33.

"PrairieSky collected $15.5-million (7 cents per share) in upfront cash payments as it inked new leases (primarily East Duvernay). This is up $1.2-million from an already impressive Q2/17," he said.

"We anticipate that lease issuance bonuses will decline to $12-million in 2018E. However, we believe that this should be offset by growing, and reoccurring, East Duvernay royalty revenue as producers increase volumes," he said.

"For example, 10 [thousand of barrels of oil equivalent per day] mBOE/d of growth in the play (roughly doubling from current levels) translates into about $9-million in incremental annual revenue to PSK (assuming 15 per cent royalty and PSK holding 25 per cent of the acreage). Depending on where production is added, PSK could hold as much as 50 per cent of the acreage."

"We believe that PrairieSky should be a core holding in any energy portfolio. For those seeking exposure to a well-managed, diversified portfolio of assets with a growing FCF profile, no-capital obligations, and a no-debt capital structure -- PrairieSky remains the only option available in our coverage. This quality, and optionality, come at a cost -- 3.2 per cent 2018E FCF [free cash flow] yield."

