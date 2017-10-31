Tuesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Desjardins Capital Markets is boosting its price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) after it announced it was buying ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) Canadian commercial and vendor finance assets for $900-million.

The impact of this deal is positive, says analyst Doug Young. "The acquisition fits within CWB's existing book of business, helps achieve further geographic diversification and is financially attractive."

He boosted his price target to $35 from $31 and maintained his "hold" rating on the stock. Consensus is $32.73, according Thomson Reuters.

"The portfolio of loans and leases is expected to be about $900-million at close, concentrated in the transportation, construction and healthcare industries, with about 75 per cent of the portfolio originated outside of western Canada. This fits nicely within CWB's existing businesses and with management's overall strategy," the analyst said.

"Management expects $0.10 accretion to adjusted cash EPS in both FY18 and FY19, and by our math this equates to a about 14 per cent return on capital deployed."

"Our $35 target price (up from $31) equates to 1.2–1.3-times our 4Q FY18 book value estimate (up from 1.1–1.2 times). Our target price increase reflects our rolling forward our valuation one quarter and an improved economic backdrop in Canada," he said.

Raymond James kept its "outperform" rating on ECN Capital and its $5 target price.

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $33 from $30‍; CIBC raised its target price to $37 from $33; TD Securities raised its target price to $37 from $36; and National Bank of Canada raised its target to $35 from $32.

Credit Suisse increased its target price "to $34 from $33, and our 2018/2019 EPS [earning per share estimates] increases to $2.86/$3.09 from $2.79/$2.99 to reflect earnings accretion from the acquisition. Our valuation is based on 12 times forward P/E, in-line with our target multiple for the Canadian banks but below CWB's historical premium of 10 per cent as recent growth is being driven primarily by non-relationship-based Alt-A mortgages and growth in CWB's Western Canadian business (AB) remains challenged."

TD Securities Inc. raised its price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) after it reported positive third quarter results.

Its third-quarter cash flow per share of 28 cents exceeded both TD's estimate and the consensus of 23 to 24 cents, said analyst Aaron Bilkoski.

He boosted his price target to $34 from $32 and kept his "hold" rating on the stock. The consensus is $33.

"PrairieSky collected $15.5-million (7 cents per share) in upfront cash payments as it inked new leases (primarily East Duvernay). This is up $1.2-million from an already impressive Q2/17," he said.

"We anticipate that lease issuance bonuses will decline to $12-million in 2018E. However, we believe that this should be offset by growing, and reoccurring, East Duvernay royalty revenue as producers increase volumes," he said.

"For example, 10 [thousand of barrels of oil equivalent per day] mBOE/d of growth in the play (roughly doubling from current levels) translates into about $9-million in incremental annual revenue to PSK (assuming 15 per cent royalty and PSK holding 25 per cent of the acreage). Depending on where production is added, PSK could hold as much as 50 per cent of the acreage."

"We believe that PrairieSky should be a core holding in any energy portfolio. For those seeking exposure to a well-managed, diversified portfolio of assets with a growing FCF profile, no-capital obligations, and a no-debt capital structure -- PrairieSky remains the only option available in our coverage. This quality, and optionality, come at a cost -- 3.2 per cent 2018E FCF [free cash flow] yield."

Raymond James downgraded the stock to "market perform" from "outperform" but maintained at $34 target price.

CIBC raised its target price to $40 from $38 and National Bank of Canada upped its price target to $33 from $28.

Beacon Research cut its price target on Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) after the company's Detour Lake mine in Northeastern Ontario produced 140,000 oz of gold in the third quarter, "somewhat below the 148,000 oz we had forecast. AISC [all-in-sustaining costs] of $1,032 per oz was in line with our $1,050/oz estimate.

"Management indicated that full-year results are expected to be near the mid-point of previous guidance (550,000-600,000oz at an AISC of $1,025-$1,125/oz)," said Beacon analyst Michael Curran.

He cut his price target to $17.75 from $18.25 and kept his "hold" rating. Consensus is $21.69.

Raymond James is downgrading Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q;MX-T) after the stock has had a strong run up recently.

"While Methanex remains one of our favourite long-term ideas, we are tactically downgrading our rating to [market perform] MP3 (down from [outperform] OP2 prior) based upon: 1) the stock's healthy share price performance in recent months (up 14.1 per cent since July 3, 2017 versus +5.8 per cent for the TSX); and 2) recent indications that the latest pricing "fly-up" has lost some momentum," said analyst Steve Hansen.

"Our $60 (U.S.) target price is based upon a 7.5-times multiple applied to our 2018 EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] estimate, a metric near the mid-point of the firm's three-year historical range (6.0 times - 14.0 times)."

He downgraded the stock to "market perform" from "outperform" and kept his $60 (U.S.) price target. The consensus is $56.12.

Management is likely to pause its now expired share buyback plan and China conditions are still robust but North American prices are stable.

After Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T) offered to buy Alterra Power Corp. (AXY-T) for $8.25 a share in cash, IA Securities analyst Jeremy Rosenfield revised its ratings on the stocks.

He upgraded INE to "strong buy" from "buy" and boosted his price target to $20 from $18.25. The consensus is $16.91.

"We are increasing our price target on INE to reflect the incremental value accretion from the proposed AXY acquisition. We continue to like INE for its low-risk investment profile, supported by (1) the stability of a fully contracted power portfolio (about 18-year average remaining life, combined with AXY), (2) the longevity of its high-quality hydro portfolio, (3) strong expected FCF [free cash flow] /share growth (10 per cent+/year through 2021, inclusive of AXY), (4) longer-term potential upside from a sizable development portfolio (>7GW in Canada, France, the U.S., and Iceland), and (5) attractive dividend characteristics (about 4.5 per cent yield, about 70 per cent 2017E payout)."

He revised his rating on AXY to "tender" from "speculative buy" with a price target of $8.25 from $8. Consensus is $8.22.

"We believe the proposed $8.25 per share offer for AXY (in cash and shares of INE) accurately reflects the value of the company's current operations and medium-term growth potential (i.e., its construction projects and advanced developments). We view INE as a capable acquirer, and believe that AXY shareholders would receive significant long-term benefits from becoming shareholders of INE."

Other upgrades and downgrades:

Alterra Power Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from speculative buy; RBC raises target price to C$8.25 from C$6

Canopy Growth Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to hold from sell

Dream Office REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold‍​

Altus Group Ltd : RBC raises target price to C$40 from C$36; rating outperform

Arc Resources Ltd : Barclays cuts price target to C$19 from C$22

Atco Ltd : TD Securities raised its rating to "buy" from "hold" and boosted target price to C$53 from C$52.

Canopy Growth Corp : Canaccord Genuity raised its rating to "hold" from "sell" and boosted its price target to C$14 from C$11

CI Financial Corp : Desjardins raises target price to C$29 from C$28

Dream Office REIT : Canaccord Genuity raised its rating to buy from hold, ​upped price target to C$26.25 from C$21.50

Element Fleet Management Corp : CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer but raises target price to C$11 from C$10

Fiera Capital Corp : Desjardins cuts target price to C$16 from C$16.5

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc : Desjardins cuts target price to C$18 from C$19

IGM Financial Inc : Desjardins raises target price to C$50 from C$48

Innergex Renewable Energy : TD Securities ups target price to C$15.50 from C$15

Mullen Group Ltd : TD Securities starts with hold rating; C$18 price target

Norbord Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$50 from C$54

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$77 from C$76‍​‍​

Stantec Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$36 from C$34

Vermilion Energy Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$50 from C$51