Montreal investment firm buys 12.6% stake in AGT Food and Ingredients

Letko Brosseau and Associates Inc. is the latest long-term investor to announce it's bought into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., a Regina seller of "pulse" crops and foods that disappointed the market this week with a poor third quarter.

In a securities filing, Montreal-based Letko Brosseau said it now owns 12.6 per cent of AGT, or just over 3 million shares. The stake is worth $55.7-million at Thursday's closing price of $18.23.

Letko Brosseau joins Fairfax Financial Holdings and PointNorth Capital, which both bought into the company earlier this year.

At the end of August, AGT issued Fairfax $190-million of preferred securities that will pay Fairfax interest of 5.375 per cent for each of the next 99 years. Fairfax also got stock warrants that allow it to buy more than 5.7 million AGT shares at $33.25 apiece anytime in the next seven years. If Fairfax exercises them, it will own nearly 20 per cent of AGT. Fairfax gets one board member now, and a second if it exercises the warrants.

PointNorth, which has conducted activist campaigns at Extendicare Inc. and Liquor Stores N.A., said in July it had bought 9.75 per cent of AGT's shares. Early indications were that the relationship was good, with PointNorth saying it had "confidence in the existing management team." (Friday, PointNorth said it stands by its July statement.)

Letko Brosseau, founded in 1987 says it has "a long-term investment approach based on original investment research that seeks to develop strong understanding of economic and business trends," and "Careful attention is given to identifying companies with strong positions in their respective markets and well-developed business strategies." The firm manages about $30 billion in assets.

The firm's securities filing said it purchased 500,000 shares on Oct. 13, triggering the requirement to disclose its holdings.

AGT said Monday its third-quarter adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was less than half what analysts expected. Sales of $341 million missed by 25 per cent, more than $100 million. The shares were down nearly 15 per cent this week through Thursday's trading.

AGT once stood for "Alliance Grain Traders," a Saskatchewan income fund that converted to a corporation, then bought a company that produced one of the leading pasta brands in Turkey. The company now acquires crops in six countries and sells food products, packaged and canned, in 120 countries. The company still has its processing and distribution businesses, however, meaning it's still buffeted by the vagaries of the commodities market.