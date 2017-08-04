Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed higher early Friday as traders await the release of key employment figures. On Bay Street, futures were also up slightly as markets here also look ahead to the July jobs numbers. Weaker oil prices, however, could also add some selling pressure on this side of the border as the session progresses.

"Equity markets are broadly unchanged as traders await the US non-farm payroll report," David Madden, markets analyst at CMC Markets U.K., said in a note. "Volatility is low this morning as dealers are in wait-and-see mode. There has been few corporate stories to grab trader's attention, but it has been a quiet morning in terms of economic announcements."

Employment reports are always notoriously tough to call, but analysts expect to see job growth on both sides of the border. Economists project the Canadian report to show the creation of anywhere from 8,500 to 19,000 new jobs in July. Some now expect employment growth, which has outperformed expectations to this point, to slow in the second half of the year.

In the U.S., analysts are looking for the creation of about 180,000 new jobs, with a jobless rate of about 4.3 per cent.

Both countries will also get readings on trade for June.

Outside economics, the markets will also be weighing reports that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has convened the grand jury investigation to help examine allegations of Russian interference in last fall's U.S. election. Reports also say the grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with a June 2016 meeting that included President Donald Trump's son and son-in-law.

"Reports that special Council Muller has appointment a grand jury to investigate Russia's election interference is more bad news for the Trump fiscal agenda," Jasper Lawler, head of reseach for CMC Markets, said, noting few dramatic moves are likely ahead of the jobs data.

In corporate news, Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp. announced plans Friday to build a U.S. assembly plant as part of a pact that will also see the auto makers jointly develop electric vehicle technologies. The two will take small stakes in each other as part of the agreement.

Overseas, European markets stumbled out of the gate before edging higher. At last check, the FTSE 100 had managed to advance 0.2 per cent. Germany's DAX was up 0.11 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.12 per cent. All three had started the final trading day of the week lower. Royal Bank of Scotland shares were about 2 per cent higher on after posting better-than-expected earnings.

In Asia, markets finished off the week mixed. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.38 per cent to 19,952.33. The Shanghai composite index was down 0.35 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.12 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower early Friday as concerns about rising output continued to cast a long shadow over the markets. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were trading down in early going, giving up at least some of the strength seen overnight. Traders say losses on concerns about rising production have been offset by increased demand. Recent U.S. figures released showed U.S. gasoline demand hit record levels last week.

"Developments this week have seen some pessimism return to markets," National Australia Bank said in its August outlook, according to a Reuters report. "We forecast Brent to trade at around $53 per barrel in Q4 2017."

Thomson Reuters figures show crude exports from OPEC nations rose to record heights in July, despite a pledge to cap production through to next March. The numbers suggested that most of the increased exports came from Nigeria, which - along with Libya - is exempt from the production cuts.

In Russia, Rosneft, that country's biggest oil producer, said crude output rose by just over 11 per cent in the second quarter compared to the same period earlier and stood at 4.57 million barrels a day. In the United States, recent figures show production has hit 9.43 million barrels a day, the highest in two years.

In other commodities, gold neared its highest level in seven weeks as the U.S. dollar continues to toil at multi-month lows. Spot gold was up slightly and looked set to end the week flat. U.S. gold futures were also a touch higher in early going.

Silver rebounded about touching a week low a day earlier.

Copper prices remained near two-year highs

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading in the mid-79-cent (U.S.) range early Friday. The currency moved in a fairly narrow range overnight, showing few decisive moves ahead of employment figures in both Canada and the U.S. The day's range for the loonie so far is 79.46 cents to 79.64 cents as traders. Key to the loonie Friday will be Statistics Canada's reading on July employment and what those numbers could say about the future path of interest rates in this country.

"The projected 10,000 increase in July employment reflects the view that the pace of job growth is likely to moderate from outsized recent gains," RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said in a note. " Employment growth has averaged 31,000 per month to-date in 2017 and 29,000 over the last year. The year-over-year rate of job growth in June was the strongest in more than four years."

New trade figures could also factor into the currency's moves later in the morning. Mr. Ferley notes that June's trade deficit is expected to shrink to $700-million from May's $1-billion shortfall.

Similarly, the U.S. dollar was hovering near its lowest level since spring of 2016 against a basket of world currencies ahead of the release of non-farm payrolls south of the border. Continued political tension is also adding to the greenback's woes after news broke that a grand jury panel had been convened in the probe into allegations of Russian interference in last fall's U.S. election campaign.

A weaker-than-forecast advance in growth in the massive U.S. services sector has also tempered the U.S. dollar's prospects this week. Those figures were released Thursday.

The U.S. dollar index was lower early on. The index looks set to post a weekly loss of about 0.6 per cent. Earlier this week, the index touched its lowest level in more than a year.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower. The yield on the 10-year note was up at 2.234 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.812 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Royal Bank of Scotland beat first-half profit forecasts on Friday in a sign its long-promised recovery is finally gathering pace, and said it may move up to around 150 jobs to Amsterdam after Brexit. The state-controlled bank's shares rose as much as 5 per cent after it reported an unexpected 44 percent jump in income at NatWest Markets, the rebranded investment banking unit that brought it to the brink of collapse during the financial crisis.

Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp. plan to build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant, the two said on Friday, as part of an alliance that will also see the Japanese auto makers jointly develop electric vehicle technologies. The two will take small stakes in each other as part of the tie-up: Toyota, the world's second-largest automaker by vehicle sales last year, will take a 5 percent share of Mazda, extending its dominance in Japan's auto sector. Mazda will take a 0.25 percent share of its larger rival. The plant, something of a surprise at a time of overcapacity in the U.S. market, will be a boost to U.S. President Donald Trump, who campaigned on promises to increase manufacturing and expand employment for American auto workers.

Executives at Home Capital Group Inc. say they are entering a new phase in the company's recovery, promising to gradually turn on the taps and increase the flow of new loans it is underwriting. The steep costs of securing emergency financing amid a crisis of confidence and a run on its deposits earlier this spring, as well as cleaning up a mess of concerns over apparent fraud by some brokers in its network, pushed the beleaguered mortgage lender to a $111-million loss in the second quarter.

Yelp Inc said it would sell its Eat24 business to Grubhub for $287.5-million in cash. The consumer review website operator also said its board had authorized a $200-million share repurchase program. Meanwhile, Yelp's second-quarter revenue rose 20 per cent to $209-million, above the $205-million expected by analysts, on average. Net income of $7.6-million far exceeded $400,000 a year earlier. Earnings per share were 9 cents per share, versus 1 cent per share, a year ago. Yelp shares were up 19 per cent in premarket trading.

British education group Pearson said on Friday it would cut another 3,000 jobs and slash its interim dividend by 72 percent as it started another restructuring programme to tackle the pressures facing its business. The job cuts, which Chief Executive John Fallon said will mostly come late in 2018 and in early 2019, are in addition to 4,000 roles lost in its previous restructuring. Pearson announced a plan to cut costs by another 300 million pounds ($394 million) in May in a third cost-cutting programme to try to revive a business hit by the rapid move to digital learning.

Kraft Heinz Co, the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the company continued to cut costs amid weak demand in North America. Kraft, which is targeting to cut $1.7-billion in costs by the end of 2017, said on Thursday that its selling, general and administrative expenses fell about 15 per cent to $760-million in the second quarter ended July 1. This is the fourth straight quarter of double-digit declines in selling, general and administrative expenses.

More reading: Gordon Pape: How to make the right choices when investing in REITs

More reading: Eye on Shorts: What bearish investors are betting against

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for July is released. The consensus estimate is an addition of 19,000 jobs and a 6.5-per-cent unemployment rate, compared to a gain of 45,000 jobs and 6.5-per-cent in June.



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for June is announced. The consensus is a deficit of $900-million, down from a $1.4-billion deficit in the previous month.



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S employment for June is unveiled. The consensus is a gain 180,000 jobs with an unemployment rate of 4.3 per cent. The previous result was a gain of 222,000 and 4.4 per cent, respectively.



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for June is released. The Street expects a deficit of $45.6-billion, down from $46.5-billion in May.

With files from Reuters