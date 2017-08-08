Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a flat start Tuesday as inventors awaited earnings from Walt Disney Co., Time Inc. and Michael Kors. On Bay Street, futures were slightly higher with rising oil prices helping set the tone. In Canada, earnings are also at centre stage with results due from Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Hydro One.

"Fresh off the back of last week's volatility, we are seeing a subdued start to proceedings this week, with the VIX falling below 10," IG's Josh Mahony and Chris Beauchamp said in a morning note." With this week representing 10 years since the 2007 financial crisis began, it is notable that we are seeing volatility at the lowest levels seen in a decade. That being said, with the Dow having notched ten consecutive daily gains, the lack of major volatility in the right direction."

Ahead of the North American open, Time posted lower-than-expected revenue, hit by falling magazine sales and ad revenue. Circulation revenue was down 12.3 per cent in the second quarter. Ad revenue fell 12 per cent with declines being seen on both the print and digital sides of the business. After the close, Disney releases its latest quarter. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $1.53.

In this country, Valeant reported quarterly revenue of $2.23-billion, in line with forecasts but down about 8 per cent from the year-earlier period. Valeant also cut its revenue outlook for the year but kept its 2017 forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization unchanged. Meanwhile, Hydro One reported earnings per share of 20 cents, down from 26 cents from the same period a year earlier. The company cited a milder winter and a delay in getting a decision on transmission rates among the reasons for the decline.

Overseas, world stocks edged up to record highs despite weaker-than-forecast trade figures out of China. MSCI's all-country world index rose to a record 480.76 points, although some of those gains were given back.

In Europe, markets were mixed on disappointing trade figures from Germany and France. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 4.69 points at 7,527.25. Germany's DAX edged up 0.8 per cent and France's CAC 40 was off 0.32 per cent.

In Asia, shares also finished mixed on news that China's exports rose 7.2 per cent, while imports were up 11 per cent. Both numbers were below analysts' forecasts. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.30 per cent or 59.88 points to close at 19,996.01. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 164.55 points to finish at 27,854.91. The Shanghai composite index rose 0.11 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices found their footing on reports that Saudi Arabia will lower crude supplies to customers in September offsetting higher production from countries like the United States. Both benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate rose steadily overnight, with WTI holding well above the mid-$49 (U.S.) a barrel level at last check.

Reuters, citing industry sources, reported Tuesday that Saudi state oil company Aramco will cut allocations to its customers worldwide in September by at least 520,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The report comes as officials from an OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee meet in Abu Dhabi to look at ways to increase compliance with an agreement to cap production at 1.8 million barrels a day through to March.

"The quiet summer period is very much upon us and markets are currently trading relatively flat as a result on Tuesday." OANDA market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. "Oil continues to be a little lively though as we await inventory numbers later in the session and the conclusion of a two day meeting in Abu Dhabi."

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute releases its stockpile report. That's followed by the U.S. Energy Information Administration inventory numbers on Wednesday. The report is expected to show the sixth weekly decline in crude stocks. On Friday, Baker Hughes data showed a reduction in one drilling rig for the week ended Aug. 4.

Earlier in the session, crude prices came under pressure on word that production from Libya's Sharara field was returning to normal after production was interrupted by armed protests on Monday. The field produces 270,000 barrels a day. Libya, along with Nigeria, has been exempt from the OPEC production caps.

In other commodities, gold prices recovered after falling for the two previous sessions as the U.S. dollar slipped ahead of U.S. inflation figures later this week. The markets continue to look for clues about the course of future interest rates in the United States.

"If we see U.S. inflation rising more than expected it will be negative for the dollar and gold could benefit," Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at FOREX.com, told Reuters.

Meanwhile, silver prices also edged higher. Copper prices sat at a two-year high on a brighter outlook for demand in China.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was sitting below 79 cents (U.S.) after trading within a narrow band overnight. The day's range so far is 78.85 cents (U.S.) to 79.02 cents. The Canadian dollar lost some recent altitude on Friday after strong U.S. jobs numbers gave its U.S. counterpart a boost. The U.S. dollar had been sitting at its lowest level in more than a year ahead of the report last week as investors questioned whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would move to hike interest rates again by year's end. The markets are still pricing in a less than 50-per-cent chance of a U.S. rate hike by the end of 2017 despite the strong employment figures. Canadian jobs figures also released last week proved sound but lacked the recent upside surprises of earlier reports and failed to give the dollar a lift. Canada's economics calendar is relatively light through this week, offering little domestic news to give the loonie direction.

On Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard again suggested the central bank doesn't need to rush to hike interest rates because inflation is likely to remain tame, although tighter policy could still be in the offing.

"Even Bullard, who in recent years has been one of the extreme doves on the FOMC, says he is ready to start reducing the Fed's balance sheet in September," Elsa Lignos, RBC's global head of FX strategy, said in a note. "Though he sticks to his view that no rate hikes are needed in the near-term."

The U.S. dollar was off slightly against a basket of world currencies early Tuesday after remaining fairly steady overnight.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower as investors waited for economic data. U.S. job opening figures are due Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.262 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.84 per cent.

In Europe, Italy's 10-year bond yield fell to a six-week low narrowing the gap with its German counterparts to the smallest so far this year. Reuters reported that data released late on Monday showed the ECB bought far more Italian bonds than it was supposed to in July for its monetary stimulus scheme, making up for a dwindling supply of eligible debt elsewhere in the currency bloc.

Stocks set to see action

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 15-per-cent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. fashion accessories maker sold fewer items to department stores. Net income attributable to the company fell to $125.5-million, or 80 cents per share in the first quarter ended July 1, from $147.1-million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue for Michael Kors, which said last month it would buy upscale shoemaker Jimmy Choo, dipped 3.6 percent to $952.4-million. The company also raised its annual revenue forecast. Shares jumped in premarket on the news.

An independent report done for Home Capital Group Inc. found that company managers were inattentive to the risks of mortgage fraud – and ignored warnings from regulators and industry partners – even as mortgage brokers were submitting loan applications with phony information to the firm. Home Capital's board commissioned the review, a draft copy of which was obtained by The Globe and Mail. It was performed by audit firm KPMG in early 2015 after Home Capital, in part alerted by an external whistle-blower, discovered problems in its loan portfolio. The company ultimately suspended 45 brokers who had been responsible for facilitating $960-million in loans in 2014; after their departure, the company's loan volumes dropped.

Internet giant Google has fired the male engineer at the centre of an uproar in Silicon Valley over the past week after he authored an internal memo asserting there are biological causes behind gender inequality in the tech industry. James Damore, the engineer who wrote the memo, confirmed his dismissal, saying in an email to Reuters on Monday that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes".

An attorney representing opponents of TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline grilled the company's representatives during hearings in Nebraska on Monday, in proceedings that mark the last big hurdle for the long-delayed project. The proposed 1,179-mile (1,897-km) pipeline linking Canada's Alberta oil sands to U.S. refineries has been a lightning rod of controversy for nearly a decade, pitting environmentalists worried about spills and global warming against business advocates who say the project will lower fuel prices, shore up national security and bring jobs.

Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. cut its full-year revenue forecast, even as it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expects to repay more than $5-billion in debt by February. It now expects revenue of $8.70-billion to $8.90-billion for the full year, down from its previous forecast of $8.90-billion to $9.10-billion.

Economic News

China's exports and imports grew more slowly than expected in July, raising concerns over whether global demand is starting to cool even as major Western central banks consider scaling back their massive stimulus programs. China and Europe have been driving an increasing share of global growth this year as political conflict stymies stimulus policies being pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump. But China's export growth slowed to 7.2 per cent in July from a year earlier, the weakest pace since February and cooling from an 11.3 per cent rise in June, official data showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a 10.9 per cent gain.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey (June) is released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg