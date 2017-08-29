Before the Bell: What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

North American markets looked set to follow their global counterparts lower Tuesday as fresh concerns over a missile launch by North Korea over northern Japan rattled investors. On Wall Street, futures signalled a broadly lower start to the trading day. On Bay Street, futures also pointed lower as oil prices wavered.

"Markets in Asia were spooked overnight after North Korea launched a missile over Japan," David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note. "Tensions have been running high for a number of weeks now in relation to North Korea, and this move has sent traders running for cover."

Although tensions surrounding North Korean missile tests aren't new, Mr. Madden noted that the situation "has become more serious now, and we are seeing a risk-off strategy being adopted by traders."

Early Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that all options are on the table in dealing with the situation.

Outside the geopolitical stage, traders in Canada get another round of bank earnings. Last week, RBC and CIBC both topped forecasts. Early Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia reported earnings per share of $1.66 compared with forecasts of $1.64. Like RBC and CIBC, Scotia bank also hiked its dividend, raising its payout by three cents. Bank of Montreal also topped forecasts on Tuesday, posting earnings per share of $2.05. Adjusted earnings per share totalled $2.03. On that basis, analysts were looking for earnings of $2 a share. Of the remaining big banks, National Bank reports Wednesday and Toronto-Dominion posts its latest results on Thursday.

Elsewhere, energy and insurance stocks could remain at the forefront the U.S. continues to battle devastating floods in Texas. Mr. Trump visits the site on Tuesday. In 2005, hurricane Katrina's devastating impact on New Orleans hit U.S. GDP. Economists are now worried the latest storm might do the same and could put the brakes on plans by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Overseas, world stocks fell on renewed geopolitical concerns in the Korean peninsula, while safe-haven assets like gold and the yen rose.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost more than 1 per cent to hit a six-month low.

"We have seen triple-digit losses on the FTSE 100, while in Europe the surge in the euro past $1.20 has resulted in brutal morning for European equities," Chris Beauchamp, IG's chief market analyst, said. "North Korea's dramatic escalation last night prompted some impressive risk-off moves in Asia, with the European session naturally following suit."

At last check, the FTSE was down 1.25 per cent, while Germany's DAX fell 1.7 per cent. France's CAC 40 lost 1.32 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei recouped some early losses, but still finished down 87.35 points at 19,362.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.35 per cent while the Shanghai composite index managed to finish up 0.09 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices wavered overnight and were trading slightly lower early Tuesday as the impact of storms in Texas shut down roughly 13 per cent of U.S. refining capacity. Gas futures pulled back after hitting a two-year high on Monday. At last check, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate were both trading lower. The day range on WTI - which fell 2 per cent on Tuesday - is $46.45 (U.S.) to $46.96 a barrel so far.

"Harvey continues devastating the Texas-Louisiana border and companies including Exxon Mobil and Motiva are expected to pause their operations, which should be reflected in U.S. oil inventories over the coming weeks and support a minor recovery in oil prices," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.

Barclays estimates that between 2 million to 3 million barrels a day of refining capacity is offline or in the process of being shut down and more than 500,000 barrels a day of production is also off line. The bank said the storm's impact could carry over for several more weeks.

Elsewhere, traders were also assessing the impact of disruptions in Libya and Colombia.

Reuters reports that, in Libya, militia pipeline blockades closed three oilfields and forced state-run National Oil Corp to declare force majeure at several sites. The 280,000-barrels-a-day Sharara field, the OPEC member's largest, has been shut for around a week. In Colombia, a bomb attack by the leftist ELN rebel group halted pumping operations along the country's second-largest oil pipeline, the 210,000-bpd Cano-Limon Covenas.

In other commodities, gold prices were higher for the third consecutive session and touched their highest levels in more than nine months as investors sought out safe-haven assets in the wake of North Korea's latest missile test.

Spot gold was higher. Early Tuesday, it hit its highest point since early November. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also higher.

Silver prices advanced as well, posting the best showing since early June. Copper rose to a three-year high on lower inventories in London and Shanghai. A weaker U.S. dollar also helped buoy prices.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading higher early Tuesday holding most of the steady gains seen in the pre-dawn hours. The loonie, which finished Monday at 80.12 cents (U.S.), had a day range so far of 79.78 cents to 80.37 cents. The dollar was trading at the higher end of that range at last check, bolstered by steadying oil prices and a weaker U.S. dollar.

Although events in North Korea rattled currency markets early on, Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy for RBC, noted that the market reaction to the latest events have been "impressive for its muted tone" with initial risk-off moves proving relatively shallow and short-lived.

"It is a sad indictment that markets have become increasingly desensitised to otherwise disturbing events, but you can't really blame them; the buy the dip investment strategy has paid off and will carry on doing so – until it doesn't," she said in a note.

Early on, the euro was higher against the U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down but off early morning lows, having struggled through the early morning hours.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were higher in the wake of North Korea's missile test. The yield on the 10-year note was lower at 2.115 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.719 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc. named Brad Kotush its as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1. Kotush was most recently chief financial and risk officer at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, Home Capital said on Tuesday.

Bank of Nova Scotia hiked its dividend by nearly 4 per cent as third-quarter profit climbed faster than expected, The Globe's James Bradshaw reports. Canada's third-largest lender by assets reported profit of $2.1-billion for the quarter that ended July 31, up 7 per cent from $1.96-billion a year ago. The bank earned $1.66 per share, up from $1.54 a share in the same quarter last year.

Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings which were ahead of expectations, driven by strong growth from its Canadian retail and wealth management businesses. The bank reported earnings per share of $2.05, up from $1.86 a year ago. Analysts had on average expected earnings of $2.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Best Buy Co Inc., the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established stores, helped by strong demand for smartphones, connected home and wearable devices. Best Buy said on Tuesday sales at established stores rose 5.4 percent in the second quarter July 29. Analysts on average had expected 2.1 percent, according to Consensus Metrix. Net income attributable to Best Buy rose to $209-million, or 67 cents per share in the quarter, from $198-million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy's net sales climbed 4.8 per cent to $8.94-billion. Its shares fell 2.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Nissan Motor and its partner Renault will build electric cars in China in a new venture with Dongfeng Motor, as global auto makers scramble to get ready for stringent electric vehicle quotas being introduced by the nation. China, the world's biggest auto market, wants all-electric battery cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles to make up at least a fifth of the country's auto sales by 2025, as part of its solution to tackle alarming pollution levels in major cities. Ford Motor Co. announced earlier this month it was exploring setting up a joint venture with car maker Anhui Zotye Automobile Co. to build electric vehicles in China under a new brand.

Dow component Nike fell about 2 percent after Morgan Stanley cut price target by $4 to $64.

Finish Line plunged 26 per cent after the sporting goods retailer cut its full-year profit forecast and adopted poison pill.

Economic News

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he would visit the United States from Sept. 4 to hold informal talks with Vice President Mike Pence ahead of a second round of bilateral economic talks later this year. Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, also plans to meet top economic officials of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, government sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Asked if the two sides would discuss North Korea, Aso said Pence was not the person directly in charge of the matter so he did not know how the issue would be discussed. North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan and landed in waters off the northern region of Hokkaido early on Tuesday, marking a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula. Aso has earlier expressed hope that the second round of economic talks would be held in October.

Statistics Canada said Tuesday that the industrial product price index fell 1.5 per cent last month, mostly because of lower vehicle prices. The raw materials price index decline 0.6 per cent on lower prices for metal ores, concentrates and scrap.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index for June. Consensus is for a 5.6 per cent rise year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.

With files from Reuters