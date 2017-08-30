What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Wednesday as investors brush aside the latest comments on North Korea from U.S. President Donald Trump, with financial stocks leading broad gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 25.08 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,107.78. Energy stocks, hurt by lower oil prices, were the only main sector in the red.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after Mr. Trump's latest tweet on North Korea reignited concerns over escalating tensions between Washington and Pyongyang, while data showed a stronger economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.88 points, or 0 per cent, to 21,864.49. The S&P 500 lost 0.52 points, or 0.021 per cent, to 2,445.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 6.23 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 6,308.12

On Tuesday, all major indexes ended higher recovering from steep losses at the open after Mr. Trump responded to North Korea's missile test over Japan that "all options are on the table".

But, Trump tweeted on Wednesday that the "U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer."

"We suspect the North Korea problem, although not yet causing a rush to exit will eventually take a negative toll on the markets," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Investors will closely watch Mr. Trump's first speech specifically on tax policy later in the day. The speech, officials said, would be about "why" reforming the tax code was needed, not about "how" to reform it.

"Trump's outline of tax reform today is likely to be well received by the markets," Mr. Cardillo said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Harvey made its second landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday, pouring down more water after setting rainfall records in Texas.

Crude oil prices slid, while gasoline futures hit their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as flooding and damage from Harvey shut over a fifth of U.S. refineries.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.0 rate in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate.

The upward revision from the 2.6-per-cent pace reported last month reflected robust consumer spending as well as strong business investment.

Another report by payroll processor ADP showed U.S. private employers added 237,000 jobs in August for its biggest monthly increase in five months, above the 183,000 jobs expected by economists.

The ADP report comes ahead of the more comprehensive government payrolls data for August on Friday.

The markets also got a reading on revisions to second-quarter U.S. GDP. The latest figures show growth was 3 per cent in the quarter, up from earlier estimates of 2.6 per cent and ahead of forecasts of 2.7 per cent.

In this country, Statistics Canada said the current account deficit grew by $3.4-billion in the second quarter to $16.3-billion. The agency said the increase same as the deficit on international trade in goods grew. On Thursday, the markets get second-quarter GDP figures, with annual growth expected to be a solid 3.7 per cent.

In the corporate sphere, bank earnings continue with results from National Bank. Early Wednesday, the bank posted earnings of $1.37. Excluding items, profit was $1.39 a share. On that basis, analysts had been expecting earnings closer to $1.32. The bank also kept its dividend unchanged.

Overseas, markets rebounded after a rough ride a day earlier on news that a North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan. The markets took some solace from the U.S. response. Mr. Trump condemned the action and said all options remain on the table in dealing with the situation. The comments came in an official statement from the White House rather than over twitter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 recovered nearly all the ground lost on Tuesday, with bank stocks - which struggled in the previous session - climbing 1 per cent. Similarly, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.6 per cent .

In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.47 per cent. Germany's DAX advanced 0.55 per cent and France's CAC rose 0.58 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.74 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.19 per cent. The Shanghai composite index slid 0.07 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices fell Wednesday as the impact from tropical storm Harvey continued to be felt in the energy sector, with about a fifth of U.S. refineries being knocked offline. Gasoline futures, meanwhile, rose to their highest level in two years.

At last check, both benchmark Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were both trading lower. WTI was also trading off early morning highs. The day range so far is fairy narrow at $46.05 a barrel to $46.40.

"WTI crude continues falling despite disruptions and refinery shutdowns caused by Hurricane Harvey," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "The price gap between the WTI and Brent crude widens. Gasoline is up for the seventh session. Correction in WTI is expected, however the timing is unsure."

Reuters notes that U.S. gasoline futures were up 2.8 per cent at $1.8339 (U.S.) a gallon. Prices had touched $1.8422, the highest since July 2015. Diesel futures advanced by 0.9 percent to $1.6805 a gallon, having touched their highest since Jan. 9 at $1.6966.

"Crude is always easier to replace than products," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. "If the refineries stay shut for more than a week or 10 days, it's going to be very problematic."

As well as shuttering refineries, Harvey has also knocked out about 1.4 million barrels a day of U.S. crude production or about 15 per cent of total output, according to Goldman Sachs.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.78 million barrels last week, although the figures don't take into account the storm's impact. Another snapshot of U.S. crude stocks is due later Wednesday when the Energy Information Administration releases its latest figures.

In other commodities, gold prices were slightly lower after hitting the highest levels in more than 9 months on Tuesday. Spot gold was up slightly while U.S. gold futures were lower. Gold prices were also affected by a firmer U.S. dollar, although gold was still above $1,300 (U.S.) an ounce.

Silver prices, meanwhile, were lower. London copper was trading just below its highest level in three years with a stronger greenback offsetting a rally sparked by strong Chinese housing and factory growth.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading well below 80 cents early Wednesday on the combined impact of weaker oil prices and a stronger greenback. The loonie closed at 79.90 cents (U.S.) on Tuesday and was trading in a day range of 79.58 cents to 79.99 cents. At last check, the loonie was closer to the lower end of that range. The dollar lost altitude after Statscan reported that the current account deficit widened to $16.3-billion in the second quarter.

"Although it wasn't as bad as expected, the widening in the current account deficit during Q2 and only modest help going forward from crude prices, highlight a headwind to further (Canadian dollar) appreciation from here," CIBC economist Andrew Grantham said in a note.

The next big release comes Thursday with the release of Canada's second-quarter GDP figures. Economists expect solid growth of about 3.7 per cent.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar rebounded from a four-month low against the safe-haven yen as jitters over North Korea eased. Both the yen and the Swiss franc, another haven currency, rose sharply in the previous session on news of another missile test on the Korean peninsula.

The U.S. dollar was also trading higher against a basket of world currencies after hitting a two-and-a-half year low on Tuesday.

Ms. Ozkardeskaya noted that the greenback was helped by a stronger reading on consumer confidence Tuesday, which put sentiment at a five-month high in August. Geopolitical concerns, she said, continue to underpin bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged through to the end of this year.

"The probability of a rate hike by the end of 2018 is assessed less than 70%," she said in a note. "It is worth noting that this probability could be negatively impacted by the recent rush to safe-haven assets, but the downside pressure on the financials is a distinct sign that the Fed rate hike expectations are fading."

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields were mixed. The 10-year note was slightly lower at 2.133 per cent. The 30-year note was just a hair lower at 2.739 per cent.

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher Wednesday on a higher than forecast reading on inflation in Spain and the expectation that Germany would follow suit.

Stocks set to see action

National Bank of Canada posted what it called "excellent results" for the third quarter, with a $40-million jump in third-quarter profit. Profit climbed to $518-million, or $1.37 a share, diluted, from $478-million or $1.31 a year earlier. All of its businesses showed "solid performance," said chief executive officer Louis Vachon, adding that "sustained revenue growth and cost control also contributed."

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has become Bank of America Corp's largest shareholder by exercising its right to acquire 700 million shares at a steep discount, more than tripling an investment it made six years ago. Berkshire is now the largest shareholder in the second- and third-largest U.S. banks, with stakes of roughly 6.6 percent in Bank of America and 10 percent in Wells Fargo & Co, according to Reuters data. Bank of America's shares slipped 0.08 per cent in premarket trading.

AT&T Inc. said on Wednesday that it is expanding its 5G trials to include three new U.S. cities by the end of the year as part of its push to develop a next-generation network. The trials will test a faster broadband service where the last leg of the connection is delivered via a radio signal to a home or business using high-band wireless airwaves known as millimeter wave. Participants in the trials will be able to stream AT&T's DirecTV Now service over a 5G connection as well as experience shorter lag times for uses such as video conferencing and virtual-reality gaming. The No. 2 wireless carrier, which is currently conducting similar trials in Austin, will extend them to Waco, Texas; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and South Bend, Indiana, the company said. In those markets, AT&T plans to have more trial participants, which could include small businesses, universities and churches, and larger coverage areas.

A consortium led by Bain Capital and including Apple Inc. has offered a revised last-ditch bid for Toshiba Corp.'s prized memory chip unit worth $18-billion, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported. Under the new proposal, Bain and Toshiba would both hold 46 percent each of the unit, NHK said, adding that talks between the Japanese conglomerate and a Western Digital Corp-led consortium have stalled Toshiba said it could not comment on the chip sale process. Representatives for Bain and Apple were not immediately available for comment.

Bob Evans Farms reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 37 cents per share, which matched forecasts. Sales by the food distributor were better than expected and the company boosted its full-year sales forecast.

U.S.-listed shares of Mazor Robotics rose 6.2 per cent premarket after Medtronic agreed to make a third tranche investment.

