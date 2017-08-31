What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as Toronto Dominion bank posted the strongest earnings beat among the country's top banks and quarterly data showed Canada's economic growth accelerated far more than expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 36.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,169.45 shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors made gains.

TD shares were up 3.3 per cent to $67.06 in early trading after it posted earnings which beat forecasts by a bigger margin than its rivals in a quarter which has seen Canada's top six lenders outperform market expectations.

The Canadian dollar rallied on Thursday against the U.S. dollar, recovering from a nearly 2-week low, after data showing Canada's economy expanded at the fastest pace in nearly six years boosted chances of another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized 4.5-per-cent pace, handily topping forecasts for 3.7 per cent, as consumers continued to spend and energy exports rose, data from Statistics Canada showed. Separate data showed GDP grew 0.3 per cent in June.

"If one more (interest rate) hike from the Bank of the Canada wasn't a done deal, this makes it a much easier case," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

Chances of a rate hike as soon as next week climbed to one-in-three from around 20 per cent before the data, while investors see a greater-than 80-per-cent chance of a hike by October, data from the overnight index swaps market shows.

The central bank's policy rate sits at 0.75 percent, after it was raised in July for the first time in nearly seven years.

Adding to support for the loonie, U.S. crude oil prices rebounded after being pressured this week by storm Harvey, which knocked out almost a quarter of U.S. refineries.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.26 per cent at $46.54 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2557 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S. cents, up 0.5 per cent.

The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2554, while it touched its weakest since Aug. 18 at $1.2663

Wall Street opened higher on Thursday as data showed U.S. inflation increased at its slowest pace since late 2015, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off from increasing interest rates again this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.32 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 21,933.75. The S&P 500 gained 5.36 points, or 0.22 perc ent, to 2,462.95. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.84 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 6,384.15

Investors rediscovered a taste for the dollar and commodities on Thursday, as upbeat Chinese and U.S. economic news whetted appetite for riskier assets globally, while tensions over North Korea simmered in the background.

One big gainer was U.S. gasoline which surged 6 per cent to two-year peaks as flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Harvey shut nearly a quarter of U.S. refinery capacity. Prices are up more than 20 per cent in the past week.

Economic news has bolstered the case for investors. U.S. stocks were helped by a better-than-expected reading on private hiring on Wednesday ahead of Friday's key August jobs report. The consensus is for 180,000 new jobs to have been created during the month. Before Thursday's open, the U.S. Labor Department reported that initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 236,000 last week.

"Even though the North Korean tensions are still bubbling away in the background, traders are keen to move back into equities while the sense of panic has evaporated.," CMC market analyst David Madden said.

In this county, bank earnings season comes to a close with Toronto-Dominion Bank posting its latest results. So far, the country's biggest banks have all topped analysts forecasts with three - RBC, CIBC and Bank of Nova Scotia - hiking their dividends. Ahead of the start of trading, TD reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, well ahead of the $1.36 analysts had been forecasting. Net profit rose 17 per cent. Outside banks, Lululemon Athletica releases its results after the close of trading. Analysts are looking for earnings per share of 35 cents (U.S.).

In the economic sphere, Bay Street got a surprise with the release of the latest quarterly GDP report. Statistics Canada said the economy grew at an annual rate of 4.5 per cent in the three-month period. Economists had been expecting growth closer to 3.7 per cent.

"For the Bank of Canada, another interest rate hike this fall is almost certainly a done deal," TD senior economist Brian DePratto said. "With the economy continuing to run well above its potential pace, and economic slack likely non-existent at present,"

Overseas, European markets opened firmer. Britain's FTSE rose 0.8 per cent, with energy stocks higher out of the gate. France's CAC 40 was up 0.86 per cent and Germany's DAX advanced 0.81 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished up 0.7 per cent, its best level in two weeks, helped by a pullback in the yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.1 per cent on the day but was a modest 0.3 per cent higher for the month. The Shanghai composite index finished the month down 0.08 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.44 per cent.

Economic news out of Asia helped bolster the broader positive sentiment ahead of Friday's North American open. A survey of China's factory sector showed growth unexpectedly strong in August, even as forecasts had suggested slowdown. The official PMI rose to 51.7, from 51.4 in July, helping boost industrial metals and putting copper on track for a 7 per cent gain for August.

Commodities

Crude prices remained under pressure as the impact of tropical storm Harvey continues to be felt across the sector. U.S. crude prices appear headed for the biggest monthly declines in more than a year. Benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate remained under water through most of the overnight period but managed to break into positive territory ahead of the North American open. WTI looks set to finish the month down 8 per cent, that would be the biggest decline since July 2016, according to Reuters.

On the flip side, oil products rallied. LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya noted that gasoline prices surged to a two-year high and the premium to crude advanced to a 17-month high.

"Trend and momentum indicators remain negative as disrupted activity in the US refineries weigh on demand," she said. "According to latest news, nearly 25 per cent of the activity in the US refineries halted due to heavy floods and the catastrophe could brush 0.2 per cent off the quarter's GDP."

Estimates have suggested that as much as 4.4 million barrels a day of refining capacity has been knocked offline by the devastating storm. Goldman Sachs has said it could take months for all production to be restored.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported U.S. commercial crude stocks fell by 5.39 million barrels last week to 457.77 million barrels, down about 14.5 per cent from record levels reported in March. Under normal circumstances, reports on crude and product stocks have the potential to move the market. However, investors have paid little attention this week, focusing instead on the damage inflicted on the U.S. industry by Harvey.

In other commodities, gold prices fell Thursday as the U.S. dollar firmed on positive economic news in the U.S. and Asia. But, gold remained above the key $1,300 level as safe-haven investments kept their lustre as concern over tensions on the Korean peninsula persist.

Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for December delivery were both lower early on. Silver prices were also down.

London copper prices were higher and looked set for a third monthly gain on surprisingly strong activity in China's factory sector. Earlier in the week, copper touched its highest level since September 2014 and appeared set to post a 7 per cent gain for August.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar jumped early Thursday after Statistics Canada said the economy grew at a much stronger-than-expected clip in the second quarter, fuelling expectations that another interest rate hike could be coming soon. The agency said annual growth in the three month period was 4.5 per cent. Economists had expected a number closer to 3.7 per cent. The loonie, which had been languishing near 79 cents (U.S.) for much of the morning spiked after the release of the report, adding nearly half a cent. The day's range so far is 78.97 cents (U.S.) to 79.58 cents.

"Look for estimates for that quarter to move up," CIBC Capital Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a note. "Odds of a September rate hike by the Bank of Canada are certainly enhanced by this report."

The Bank of Canada makes its next interest rate announcement next Wednesday.

The loonie's gains came even as the greenback showed renewed strength early in the session. A stronger-than-expected reading on private hiring ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report helped lift the U.S. dollar to its highest level in two weeks against the yen. The U.S. dollar looked set to finish the month flat against a basket of currencies.

Reuters also notes that some traders also pointed to hopes that the need to pass a disaster relief package for Hurricane Harvey might make it easier for Congress to raise the debt ceiling next month.

"There have been some supportive developments. The data from the U.S. is improving, it looks like we are going to get another solid payrolls report (on Friday)," said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Japan's MUFG in London.

In early going, the U.S. dollar was higher against the yen and roughly flat against the euro.

The biggest mover among the G10 currencies was the New Zealand dollar, which fell 0.6 per cent against the U.S. dollar on a weak reading on business confidence.

In bonds, U.S. government debt prices were lower. The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.148 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.753.

In Europe, Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield was set to record its biggest monthly fall in six months on Thursday as demand for safe-haven assets rose on concerns over missile test by North Korea.

Stocks set to see action

Toronto-Dominion Bank is boasting a "great quarter," with a 17-per-cent boost in profit. TD profit climbed in the third quarter to $2.77-billion, or $1.51 a share, diluted, from $2.34-billion or $1.24 a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share climbed to $1.51 from $1.27. "This was a great quarter for TD, reflecting impressive earnings and revenue growth, better credit performance across all our businesses, and lower insurance claims," said chief executive officer Bharat Masrani. Its U.S.-listed shares rose 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Wells Fargo & Co will refund more customers for charges they should not have incurred after expanding a review of improper sales practices, the third-largest U.S. bank said on Thursday. The announcement is the latest in a drip feed of bad news about Wells Fargo's consumer business, nearly a year after a sales scandal badly damaged the reputation of the lending giant. Wells will return $2.8 million to 1.4 million additional customers who appear to have had consumer and small business accounts opened without permission. It will return $910,000 to about 528,000 people who may have been enrolled in online billpay services without permission, a newly disclosed problem.

BBVA said on Thursday it was looking at the possible sale of its retail bank in Chile after Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia expressed an interest in buying up to 100 per cent. On Wednesday BBVA Chile had a market value of €1.2-billion ($1.77-billion). Spain's second-biggest lender said it could not say if the negotiations would lead to an agreement or what the terms of such an agreement would be if it was finally reached. A spokesman at BBVA said that the Spanish bank was not considering exiting Chile altogether, where it also has a consumer finance unit. Scotiabank confirmed the talks in a statement issued on Thursday.

General Electric Co. is making plans to significantly reduce corporate staff in an effort to cut spending and boost profits under its new chief executive, and the company already has halted hiring in certain technology positions, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters. New Chief Executive Officer John Flannery has told senior-level executives to prepare for cuts at headquarters and other areas of the company that do not produce revenue or profit. "The cutting is going to start and it's going to be aggressive," said the source, who had direct knowledge of the discussions. It was not known how many jobs would be eliminated. GE shares edged up 0.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Auto supplier Magna International Inc. on Thursday said it is developing a system auto makers can use to enable vehicles to drive themselves without requiring bulky rooftop sensors or other compromises to vehicle styling. Magna is one of several major automotive technology suppliers competing to profit from helping auto makers offer automated driving functions in future cars. Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH and Japan's Denso Corp. are among the incumbent auto suppliers jumping into the self-driving car race against technology companies such as Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo, Intel Corp. and China's Baidu Inc.

Sears Canada Inc..'s executive chairman is scrambling to put together a last-minute takeover proposal for the company as a court-imposed deadline looms on Thursday for bids to buy the insolvent retailer, The Globe's Marina Strauss reports. Brandon Stranzl, who was removed two weeks ago from his day-to-day duties as executive chairman, entered the bidding race this summer with the advantage of being familiar with the retailer and having some members of his management team on his side. Still, not all of the executives want to continue working with Mr. Stranzl, who at times can be unpredictable to deal with, sources familiar with the company said. Mr. Stranzl took the reins at Sears two years ago with a financial background and no hands-on retail experience.

Dollar General Corp. reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday as more shoppers visited its stores and spent more on average. Dollar General's sales from stores open more than 12 months rose 2.6 percent in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, above the 1.6 percent expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix. Net income fell to $294.8 million from $306.5 million. On a per share basis, net income was flat at $1.08 per share. Shares of the company rose 1.6 per cent in premarket trading. Its shares fell 4 per cent in premarket trading.

Campbell Soup Co. reported a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 vegetable juices, soups and snacks. The company reported a net income of $318-million, or $1.04 per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 30, compared with a loss of $81-million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales of the company, which also sells Pepperidge Farm snacks and Prego pasta sauce, fell to $1.66-billion from $1.69-billion. Its shares fell nearly 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Dryships slumped 18 per cent after reporting a bigger quarterly loss and the company said it received a subpoena from the SEC.

Networking equipment maker Ciena reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 51 cents per share, besting forecasts by two cents per share. Revenue also beat estimates. But its shares fell 6 per cent in premarket trading.

Apparel retailer Lands' End lost 12 cents per share in the most recent quarter, three cents a share more than forecasts. However, it reported a 3.8-per-cent increase in same-store sales. Its shares rose 0.7 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

Statistics Canada says the gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 4.5 per cent in the second quarter. That was above the general estimate of 3.7 per cent.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, pointing to sustained labour market strength that should continue to support the economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 236,000 for the week ended Aug. 26, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

(830 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and personal income for July, expected to rise by 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

U.S. consumer spending rose slightly less than expected in July and annual inflation increased at its slowest pace since late 2015, which could bolster expectations that the Federal Reserve will delay raising interest rates until December. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.3 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.2 percent rise in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4 percent in July after a previously reported 0.1 percent gain in June.

